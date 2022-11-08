Use Cascade Models to Get Better Speed and Accuracy in Computer Vision Tasks
Too Long; Didn't ReadObject detection is a very common task in Computer Vision. YOLOv5s can’t be the best out of the box for every task. It is easy to get best of both worlds - fast detector and accurate classifier. In this case detector can be trained only on damaged road. Classifier is easier to retrain on new data (labelling and training are faster) And this solution is a lot faster to deliver than customising detector architecture and retraining model from scratch.