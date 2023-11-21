U.S. Outlines Ambitious Plans for Human Activities on the Moon

Too Long; Didn't Read
In its visionary exploration of Cislunar space, the United States unveils the vastness of this frontier, surpassing the scope of Earth's geosynchronous orbit by over 2,000 times. With a focus on the Moon's surface, particularly its resource-rich polar regions, the strategy outlines trajectories, including Lunar orbit and trans-lunar paths. Beyond governmental endeavors, the vision extends to diverse entities, fostering a sustainable "Cislunar ecosystem" through collaboration on capabilities, standards, and infrastructure. Aligned with international agreements, the U.S. strategy engages the global community to uphold a rules-based order for Cislunar activities.