U.S. Commits to Responsible Cislunar Space Leadership

The United States is committed to leading the world in responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration, development, and utilization of Cislunar space, including the Moon. Aligned with the 2021 U.S. Space Priorities Framework, this vision emphasizes the unique opportunities in Cislunar space for scientific advancement, technological innovation, and exploration. U.S. leadership aims to support responsible and sustainable activities, fostering international cooperation, economic growth, and shared values in the cosmic realm.