Unveiling phi-3-vision: Architecture, Pre-training, and Post-training for Visual AI

by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsJuly 8th, 2025
Explore the technical specifications of phi-3-vision, detailing its CLIP + phi-3-mini-128K architecture, diverse multimodal pre-training dataset, and dual-stage post-training for strong image-text reasoning.

featured image - Unveiling phi-3-vision: Architecture, Pre-training, and Post-training for Visual AI
a skyscraper that spirals Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Technical Specifications

3 Academic benchmarks

4 Safety

5 Weakness

6 Phi-3-Vision

6.1 Technical Specifications

6.2 Academic benchmarks

6.3 Safety

6.4 Weakness

References

A Example prompt for benchmarks

B Authors (alphabetical)

C Acknowledgements

6.1 Technical Specifications

Architecture The Phi-3-Vision (4.2B parameters) is a multimodal model designed to process an image and a textual prompt as inputs, and subsequently generate textual outputs. This model is composed of two primary components: an image encoder, i.e., CLIP ViT-L/14 [RKH+ 21] and a transformer decoder, i.e., phi-3-mini-128K-instruct. The visual tokens, once extracted by the image encoder, are then combined with text tokens in an interleaved way (no particular order for image and text tokens). To accommodate high-resolution images and various aspect ratios, a dynamic cropping strategy [DZZ+ 24b] is utilized to split the input image into a 2d array of blocks, where the tokens of the blocks are concatenated to represent the whole image.


Pre-training The Phi-3-Vision model undergoes a pre-training phase using a diverse dataset, which consists of a combination of interleaved image-text documents (e.g., [LST+ 24]), image-text pairs from FLD-5B [XWX+ 24], synthetic data derived from Optical Character Recognition (OCR) of PDF files, datasets for chart/table comprehension, and text-only data. The objective of predicting the next token is employed specifically on text tokens, while any loss associated with image tokens is disregarded during this phase. The pre-training process involves a total of 0.5T tokens that encompass both visual and text elements. During the pre-training phase, the maximum image resolution is capped at 1344 ×1344 as the majority of the training images are smaller than this resolution.


Post-training. The Phi-3-Vision model contains two post-training stages: supervised finetuning (SFT) and direct preference optimization (DPO). For SFT, we leveraged text SFT dataset, public multimodal instruct tuning datasets along with large-scale multimodal instruct tuning datasets that we built ourselves, covering diverse domains and tasks such as general natural image understanding, chart/table/- diagram understanding/reasoning, PowerPoint understanding, and model safety. The multimodal SFT data has about a total of 15B tokens. For DPO we mainly use a text DPO dataset and a relatively smaller-scale multimodal DPO dataset. For these two stages, we jointly train multimodal tasks and textonly tasks so that the model can achieve multi-modal reasoning while maintaining language capabilities as much as possible.


Authors:

(1) Marah Abdin;

(2) Sam Ade Jacobs;

(3) Ammar Ahmad Awan;

(4) Jyoti Aneja;

(5) Ahmed Awadallah;

(6) Hany Awadalla;

(7) Nguyen Bach;

(8) Amit Bahree;

(9) Arash Bakhtiari;

(10) Jianmin Bao;

(11) Harkirat Behl;

(12) Alon Benhaim;

(13) Misha Bilenko;

(14) Johan Bjorck;

(15) Sébastien Bubeck;

(16) Qin Cai;

(17) Martin Cai;

(18) Caio César Teodoro Mendes;

(19) Weizhu Chen;

(20) Vishrav Chaudhary;

(21) Dong Chen;

(22) Dongdong Chen;

(23) Yen-Chun Chen;

(24) Yi-Ling Chen;

(25) Parul Chopra;

(26) Xiyang Dai;

(27) Allie Del Giorno;

(28) Gustavo de Rosa;

(29) Matthew Dixon;

(30) Ronen Eldan;

(31) Victor Fragoso;

(32) Dan Iter;

(33) Mei Gao;

(34) Min Gao;

(35) Jianfeng Gao;

(36) Amit Garg;

(37) Abhishek Goswami;

(38) Suriya Gunasekar;

(39) Emman Haider;

(40) Junheng Hao;

(41) Russell J. Hewett;

(42) Jamie Huynh;

(43) Mojan Javaheripi;

(44) Xin Jin;

(45) Piero Kauffmann;

(46) Nikos Karampatziakis;

(47) Dongwoo Kim;

(48) Mahoud Khademi;

(49) Lev Kurilenko;

(50) James R. Lee;

(51) Yin Tat Lee;

(52) Yuanzhi Li;

(53) Yunsheng Li;

(54) Chen Liang;

(55) Lars Liden;

(56) Ce Liu;

(57) Mengchen Liu;

(58) Weishung Liu;

(59) Eric Lin;

(60) Zeqi Lin;

(61) Chong Luo;

(62) Piyush Madan;

(63) Matt Mazzola;

(64) Arindam Mitra;

(65) Hardik Modi;

(66) Anh Nguyen;

(67) Brandon Norick;

(68) Barun Patra;

(69) Daniel Perez-Becker;

(70) Thomas Portet;

(71) Reid Pryzant;

(72) Heyang Qin;

(73) Marko Radmilac;

(74) Corby Rosset;

(75) Sambudha Roy;

(76) Olatunji Ruwase;

(77) Olli Saarikivi;

(78) Amin Saied;

(79) Adil Salim;

(80) Michael Santacroce;

(81) Shital Shah;

(82) Ning Shang;

(83) Hiteshi Sharma;

(84) Swadheen Shukla;

(85) Xia Song;

(86) Masahiro Tanaka;

(87) Andrea Tupini;

(88) Xin Wang;

(89) Lijuan Wang;

(90) Chunyu Wang;

(91) Yu Wang;

(92) Rachel Ward;

(93) Guanhua Wang;

(94) Philipp Witte;

(95) Haiping Wu;

(96) Michael Wyatt;

(97) Bin Xiao;

(98) Can Xu;

(99) Jiahang Xu;

(100) Weijian Xu;

(101) Sonali Yadav;

(102) Fan Yang;

(103) Jianwei Yang;

(104) Ziyi Yang;

(105) Yifan Yang;

(106) Donghan Yu;

(107) Lu Yuan;

(108) Chengruidong Zhang;

(109) Cyril Zhang;

(110) Jianwen Zhang;

(111) Li Lyna Zhang;

(112) Yi Zhang;

(113) Yue Zhang;

(114) Yunan Zhang;

(115) Xiren Zhou.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


