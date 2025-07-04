169 reads

phi-3-mini's Triumph: Redefining Performance on Academic LLM Benchmarks

by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsJuly 4th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Witness phi-3-mini's impressive results on standard academic benchmarks for reasoning and logic, challenging models like Mistral 8x7B, Gemma 7B, and GPT-3.5 with comparable performance.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - phi-3-mini's Triumph: Redefining Performance on Academic LLM Benchmarks
a red carpet with robots playing trumpets on both sides outside sunny Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Technical Specifications

3 Academic benchmarks

4 Safety

5 Weakness

6 Phi-3-Vision

6.1 Technical Specifications

6.2 Academic benchmarks

6.3 Safety

6.4 Weakness

References

A Example prompt for benchmarks

B Authors (alphabetical)

C Acknowledgements

3 Academic benchmarks

On the next page we report the results for phi-3-mini on standard open-source benchmarks measuring the model’s reasoning ability (both common sense reasoning and logical reasoning). We compare to phi-2 [JBA+ 23], Mistral-7b-v0.1 [JSM+ 23], Mixtral-8x7b [JSR+ 24], Gemma 7B [TMH+ 24], Llama-3-instruct8b [AI], and GPT-3.5. All the reported numbers are produced with the exact same pipeline to ensure that the numbers are comparable. These numbers might differ from other published numbers due to slightly different choices in the evaluation. As is now standard, we use few-shot prompts to evaluate the models, at temperature 0. The prompts and number of shots are part of a Microsoft internal tool to evaluate language models, and in particular we did no optimization to the pipeline for the phi-3 models.[4] The number of k–shot examples is listed per-benchmark. An example of a 2-shot prompt is described in Appendix A.



Authors:

(1) Marah Abdin;

(2) Sam Ade Jacobs;

(3) Ammar Ahmad Awan;

(4) Jyoti Aneja;

(5) Ahmed Awadallah;

(6) Hany Awadalla;

(7) Nguyen Bach;

(8) Amit Bahree;

(9) Arash Bakhtiari;

(10) Jianmin Bao;

(11) Harkirat Behl;

(12) Alon Benhaim;

(13) Misha Bilenko;

(14) Johan Bjorck;

(15) Sébastien Bubeck;

(16) Qin Cai;

(17) Martin Cai;

(18) Caio César Teodoro Mendes;

(19) Weizhu Chen;

(20) Vishrav Chaudhary;

(21) Dong Chen;

(22) Dongdong Chen;

(23) Yen-Chun Chen;

(24) Yi-Ling Chen;

(25) Parul Chopra;

(26) Xiyang Dai;

(27) Allie Del Giorno;

(28) Gustavo de Rosa;

(29) Matthew Dixon;

(30) Ronen Eldan;

(31) Victor Fragoso;

(32) Dan Iter;

(33) Mei Gao;

(34) Min Gao;

(35) Jianfeng Gao;

(36) Amit Garg;

(37) Abhishek Goswami;

(38) Suriya Gunasekar;

(39) Emman Haider;

(40) Junheng Hao;

(41) Russell J. Hewett;

(42) Jamie Huynh;

(43) Mojan Javaheripi;

(44) Xin Jin;

(45) Piero Kauffmann;

(46) Nikos Karampatziakis;

(47) Dongwoo Kim;

(48) Mahoud Khademi;

(49) Lev Kurilenko;

(50) James R. Lee;

(51) Yin Tat Lee;

(52) Yuanzhi Li;

(53) Yunsheng Li;

(54) Chen Liang;

(55) Lars Liden;

(56) Ce Liu;

(57) Mengchen Liu;

(58) Weishung Liu;

(59) Eric Lin;

(60) Zeqi Lin;

(61) Chong Luo;

(62) Piyush Madan;

(63) Matt Mazzola;

(64) Arindam Mitra;

(65) Hardik Modi;

(66) Anh Nguyen;

(67) Brandon Norick;

(68) Barun Patra;

(69) Daniel Perez-Becker;

(70) Thomas Portet;

(71) Reid Pryzant;

(72) Heyang Qin;

(73) Marko Radmilac;

(74) Corby Rosset;

(75) Sambudha Roy;

(76) Olatunji Ruwase;

(77) Olli Saarikivi;

(78) Amin Saied;

(79) Adil Salim;

(80) Michael Santacroce;

(81) Shital Shah;

(82) Ning Shang;

(83) Hiteshi Sharma;

(84) Swadheen Shukla;

(85) Xia Song;

(86) Masahiro Tanaka;

(87) Andrea Tupini;

(88) Xin Wang;

(89) Lijuan Wang;

(90) Chunyu Wang;

(91) Yu Wang;

(92) Rachel Ward;

(93) Guanhua Wang;

(94) Philipp Witte;

(95) Haiping Wu;

(96) Michael Wyatt;

(97) Bin Xiao;

(98) Can Xu;

(99) Jiahang Xu;

(100) Weijian Xu;

(101) Sonali Yadav;

(102) Fan Yang;

(103) Jianwei Yang;

(104) Ziyi Yang;

(105) Yifan Yang;

(106) Donghan Yu;

(107) Lu Yuan;

(108) Chengruidong Zhang;

(109) Cyril Zhang;

(110) Jianwen Zhang;

(111) Li Lyna Zhang;

(112) Yi Zhang;

(113) Yue Zhang;

(114) Yunan Zhang;

(115) Xiren Zhou.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

[4] For example, we found that using ## before the Question can lead to a noticeable improvement to phi-3-mini’s results across many benchmarks, but we did not do such changes in the prompts.

HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture
Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models@textmodels
We publish the best academic papers on rule-based techniques, LLMs, & the generation of text that resembles human text.
Read my storiesAbout @textmodels

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#phi-3-mini#language-models#ai-on-mobile-devices#transformer-architecture#model-quantization#dataset-filtering#robust-ai#long-context-models

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Gemini - A Family of Highly Capable Multimodal Models: Abstract and Introduction
by textmodels
Dec 24, 2023
#gemini
Article Thumbnail
The HackerNoon Newsletter: The Stupidest Requests on the Dark Web Come from Regular People (2/19/2025)
by hackernoonnewsletter
Feb 19, 2025
#hackernoon-newsletter
Article Thumbnail
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Vibe Coding - A New System of the World (3/9/2025)
by hackernoonnewsletter
Mar 09, 2025
#hackernoon-newsletter
Article Thumbnail
Blockchain as the Trust Layer for the Age of AI
by guyyanpolskiy
Jul 04, 2025
#ai
Article Thumbnail
How to Deploy Large Language Models on Android with TensorFlow Lite
by nakulpandey
Aug 26, 2024
#android-app-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks