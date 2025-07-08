Fortifying LLM Safety: phi-3's Responsible AI Alignment

Table of Links
Phi-3-mini was developed in accordance with Microsoft’s responsible AI principles. The overall approach consisted of safety alignment in post-training, red-teaming, automated testing and evaluations across dozens of RAI harm categories. Helpfulness and harmlessness preference datasets [BJN+ 22, JLD+ 23] with modifications inspired by [BSA+ 24] and multiple in-house generated datasets were leveraged to address the RAI harm categories in safety post-training. An independent red team at Microsoft iteratively examined phi-3-mini to further identify areas of improvement during the post-training process. Based on their feedback, we curated additional datasets tailored to address their insights, thereby refining the post-training dataset. This process resulted in significant decrease of harmful response rates, as shown in Figure 4.
The safety alignment of phi-3-small and phi-3-medium was conducted by undergoing the same red-teaming process, utilizing identical datasets, and incorporating a slightly larger number of samples. Table 1 shows the results of in-house RAI benchmarks [MHJ+ 23] for phi-3 models compared to phi-2 [JBA+ 23], Mistral-7b-v0.1 [JSM+ 23], Gemma 7b [TMH+ 24], and Llama-3-instruct-8b [AI]. This benchmark utilized GPT-4 to simulate multi-turn conversations in five different categories and to evaluate the model responses. Ungroundedness between 0 (fully grounded) and 4 (not grounded) measures if the information in a response is based on a given prompt. In other categories, responses were evaluated in terms of the severity of harmfulness from 0 (no harm) to 7 (extreme harm) and the defect rates (DR-x) were computed as the percentage of samples with the severity score being greater than or equal to x.
