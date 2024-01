Too Long; Didn't Read

The U.S. Government envisions leadership in aeronautics through cohesive, flexible functions, eliminating redundancies and accelerating technology development. Programs, including collaborations with NASA and the FAA, aim to transform the aeronautics enterprise. The government will disseminate research results, supporting the adoption of new technologies and informing standards and regulations. The goal is a thriving, sustainable, and innovative global aeronautics future.