The Noonification: The Easiest Way to Create Your First NPM Package (12/15/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here NASAs High-Risk, High-Reward Vision for Sustainable Air Travel By [ 3 Min read ]\nDelve into NASAs groundbreaking role in aeronautics, leading high-risk, high-reward research to revolutionize aviation. @whitehouse Read More. The Easiest Way to Create Your First NPM Package By [ 9 Min read ]\nA fast and easy way to create an NPM package from start to finish @gmakarov Read More. A Tutorial On How to Build Your Own RAG and How to Run It Locally: Langchain + Ollama + Streamlit By [ 8 Min read ]\nLets simplify RAG and LLM application development. This post guides you on how to build your own RAG-enabled LLM application and run it locally. @vndee Read More. LLM Vulnerabilities: Understanding and Safeguarding Against Malicious Prompt Engineering Techniques By [ 9 Min read ]\nDiscover how Large Language Models face prompt manipulation, paving the way for malicious intent, and explore defense strategies against these attacks. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @konkiewicz Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME