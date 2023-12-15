NASA's High-Risk, High-Reward Vision for Sustainable Air Travel

Too Long; Didn't Read

NASA takes the lead in aeronautics, partnering with industry, academia, and federal agencies to pioneer innovative technologies. Initiatives like the Sustainable Flight National Partnership aim to achieve a 30% reduction in fuel burn by 2030, while NASA explores supersonic and hypersonic flight, quiet technologies, and sustainable aviation fuels. Collaborating with the FAA and DoD, NASA envisions a transformed National Airspace System with optimized flight routes and operational automation. Leveraging small business programs and public challenges, NASA fuels aeronautics innovation, aiming to build a sustainable future for air travel.