    Unlocking Structured JSON Data with LangChain and GPT: A Step-by-Step Tutorialby@horosin
    5,216 reads

    Unlocking Structured JSON Data with LangChain and GPT: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

    This blog post discusses how to use the LangChain framework in combination with OpenAI's GPT models and Python to extract and generate structured JSON data. LangChain is introduced as a framework for developing AI-driven applications, emphasizing its ease of use for prompt engineering and data interaction. The article provides a step-by-step guide on setting up the project, defining output schemas using Pydantic, creating prompt templates, and generating JSON data for various use cases, such as Twitter profiles. The article also covers error handling and introduces the OutputFixingParser to handle potential issues with LLM outputs. Additionally, it demonstrates how LangChain can be used to extract structured data from PDF files. The article highlights the benefits of using LangChain, GPT models, and Python to simplify the development of AI-driven applications. It provides a GitHub link for the tutorial code.

    featured image - Unlocking Structured JSON Data with LangChain and GPT: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
    programming #python #python-guide #ai #langchain
    Karol Horosin HackerNoon profile picture

    @horosin

    Karol Horosin

    Full stack engineer and manager. I write about startups, dev and cloud. Join free newsletter: horosin.com/newsletter

    Credibility

