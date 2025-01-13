Best Practices for Migrating to Microsoft Dynamics 365 From Legacy Systems

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is one of today’s most widely used enterprise management platforms. The solution combines features of customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning to enable faster, more collaborative workflows. However, taking advantage of those benefits isn’t always as straightforward as it may seem. Moving from a legacy system to a newer, cloud-based platform like Dynamics 365 takes careful planning and execution. Here are five best practices to follow to ensure a smoother transition. 1. Audit and Cleanse Your Data The first step in migrating to Microsoft Dynamics 365 is to audit your data. Determine what you’ll bring to the new system, what you’ll leave behind, and if anything deserves special attention. Considering up to 90% of all data is unstructured, you likely don’t have all those details readily available. You’ll need automated data discovery tools and network mapping solutions. Remember to ask your team about the third-party tools they use, too, as you may have to migrate these plugins to maintain productivity. Once you’ve decided what data you’ll transfer, run it through an automated cleaning process to maximize its value. 2. Map Your Migration Next, plan the migration. Look at the data and plugins you just audited, and assess if any require specialized care or cybersecurity protections. This stage is also an ideal time to determine the order in which you’ll move everything — start with your most mission-critical information and systems before moving on to the rest. Your migration strategy should also involve assigning roles to your team. Ensure everyone understands their responsibilities and deadlines for a smoother move. Now is also a good time to back up all your data in case anything gets lost during the transition. 3. Train Your Team Don’t forget the human element of your upgrade, either. Dynamics 365 has copious collaborative features that can slash tasks from five hours to only five minutes, but your team must know how to use them to get maximum value. Start before your migration begins. Review all the new functions you’ll use in the platform and let employees see examples. Work with your managing staff and IT professionals to reshape your workflows around Dynamics 365’s functionality. Be sure to take notes on any questions or concerns people have so you can answer them before it impacts productivity. 4. Migrate in Stages Once it comes time to begin the migration, avoid the temptation to move everything to Dynamics 365 at once. While it may seem like one big transition will save time, it will only complicate the process and increase the likelihood of errors. Try to move data and services outside peak hours. Even planned IT downtime can cost $1.5 million annually, so minimize disruption wherever possible. Inform everyone of an upcoming off-hours shift beforehand to keep your team aware of potential issues. 5. Set up Post-Migration Support Even with thorough planning, you should expect at least a few hiccups. Prepare everyone for a learning curve. Avoid taking on high-intensity projects during the initial rollout and set up a support system to answer people’s questions after the move. Consider transitioning a few users to the new system to experiment with it and get feedback before moving the rest of the team. Once everyone is on Dynamics 365, encourage them to ask questions and connect them to a Dynamics expert on your IT staff or a partner company. Modernize Your CRM Today A new and improved CRM and ERP platform will go a long way. Still, you’ll get more out of it if you learn from others’ mistakes and plan your transition thoughtfully. These five steps will help you prepare for a smoother upgrade to Microsoft Dynamics 365. The more you can tackle in the early stages, the faster you can use this service to its full potential. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is one of today’s most widely used enterprise management platforms. The solution combines features of customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning to enable faster, more collaborative workflows. However, taking advantage of those benefits isn’t always as straightforward as it may seem. Moving from a legacy system to a newer, cloud-based platform like Dynamics 365 takes careful planning and execution. Here are five best practices to follow to ensure a smoother transition. 1. Audit and Cleanse Your Data The first step in migrating to Microsoft Dynamics 365 is to audit your data. Determine what you’ll bring to the new system, what you’ll leave behind, and if anything deserves special attention. Considering up to 90% of all data is unstructured , you likely don’t have all those details readily available. 90% of all data is unstructured 90% of all data is unstructured You’ll need automated data discovery tools and network mapping solutions. Remember to ask your team about the third-party tools they use, too, as you may have to migrate these plugins to maintain productivity. Once you’ve decided what data you’ll transfer, run it through an automated cleaning process to maximize its value. 2. Map Your Migration Next, plan the migration. Look at the data and plugins you just audited, and assess if any require specialized care or cybersecurity protections. This stage is also an ideal time to determine the order in which you’ll move everything — start with your most mission-critical information and systems before moving on to the rest. Your migration strategy should also involve assigning roles to your team. Ensure everyone understands their responsibilities and deadlines for a smoother move. Now is also a good time to back up all your data in case anything gets lost during the transition. 3. Train Your Team Don’t forget the human element of your upgrade, either. Dynamics 365 has copious collaborative features that can slash tasks from five hours to only five minutes , but your team must know how to use them to get maximum value. to only five minutes to only five minutes Start before your migration begins. Review all the new functions you’ll use in the platform and let employees see examples. Work with your managing staff and IT professionals to reshape your workflows around Dynamics 365’s functionality. Be sure to take notes on any questions or concerns people have so you can answer them before it impacts productivity. 4. Migrate in Stages Once it comes time to begin the migration, avoid the temptation to move everything to Dynamics 365 at once. While it may seem like one big transition will save time, it will only complicate the process and increase the likelihood of errors. Try to move data and services outside peak hours. Even planned IT downtime can cost $1.5 million annually , so minimize disruption wherever possible. Inform everyone of an upcoming off-hours shift beforehand to keep your team aware of potential issues. can cost $1.5 million annually can cost $1.5 million annually 5. Set up Post-Migration Support Even with thorough planning, you should expect at least a few hiccups. Prepare everyone for a learning curve. Avoid taking on high-intensity projects during the initial rollout and set up a support system to answer people’s questions after the move. Consider transitioning a few users to the new system to experiment with it and get feedback before moving the rest of the team. Once everyone is on Dynamics 365, encourage them to ask questions and connect them to a Dynamics expert on your IT staff or a partner company. Modernize Your CRM Today A new and improved CRM and ERP platform will go a long way. Still, you’ll get more out of it if you learn from others’ mistakes and plan your transition thoughtfully. These five steps will help you prepare for a smoother upgrade to Microsoft Dynamics 365. The more you can tackle in the early stages, the faster you can use this service to its full potential.