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Measuring the ROI of Generative AI Projects in Enterprise Settings

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

January 14th, 2025
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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finance#roi#maximize-your-roi#roi-in-ai#generative-ai#enterprise-ai#measuring-roi#generative-ai-projects#metrics

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