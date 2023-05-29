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Unleashing the Power of Digital Collectibles with BRC-721

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byOtterOlie@otterolie

Degen from the basement who enjoys jpegs and twitter

May 29th, 2023
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OtterOlie@otterolie

Degen from the basement who enjoys jpegs and twitter

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web3#bitcoin#bitcoin-ordinals#ordinals#protocol#blockchain#hackernoon-top-story#blockchain-development#crypto

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