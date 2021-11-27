Understanding Modern CPU Architecture (Part 1)

CPU has a general-purpose flexible architecture that takes in a stream of instructions from all types of workloads and processes information based on those instructions. CPU is at the heart of all data interpretation and processing operations in a computer. CPU architecture is implemented on ICs(Integrated Circuits), with one or two single metal-oxide-semiconductor IC chips. CPU Architecture is implemented in the form of a single CPU core. CPUs are what run the web browser that you are using to read this article.