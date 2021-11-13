Search icon
Understanding Management in Software Technology With Noonies Nominee Oleg

Understanding Management in Software Technology With Noonies Nominee Oleg

Oleg: "It has been a truly amazing year for the software technology sector" Everything about technology and management excites me most, since it creates tremendous value through new products, tools, and processes. "I believe that software is designed to create wealth (don’t confuse that with richness) and improve the lives of millions of people, and create new markets" Oleg says in business, two things move you forward — other people’s money and other people’s time.
