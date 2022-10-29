Search icon
    Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2by@azamatnurkhojayev
    Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2

    In this article, we will analyze the interesting points of the Fragment API. I think that it will be of interest to all developers who develop an application for Android. We can describe transactions in a DSL style and the functions `beginTransaction()` and `commit()` or `commitAllowStateLoss()` are called under the hood. All of the above FragmentManager can do on its own. We just need to allow it by adding `setReorderingAllowed(true)` to the transaction we want to optimize.

    Companies Mentioned

    programming#android#android-app-development
    @azamatnurkhojayev

    Azamat

