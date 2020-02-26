Understanding Basic Image Processing Algorithms [A Hands-on JavaScript Tutorial]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Computer Scientist, Software Engineer @ Loadsmart
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>OpenInsta</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>OpenInsta</h1>
<input type="file" accept="image/*" id="fileinput" />
<div>
<label for="red">Red</label>
<input type="range" min="-255" max="255" value="0" id="red">
<label for="green">Green</label>
<input type="range" min="-255" max="255" value="0" id="green">
<label for="blue">Blue</label>
<input type="range" min="-255" max="255" value="0" id="blue">
<label for="brightness">Brightness</label>
<input type="range" min="-255" max="255" value="0" id="brightness">
<label for="contrast">Constrast</label>
<input type="range" min="-255" max="255" value="0" id="contrast">
<label for="grayscale">Grayscale</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="grayscale">
<br/>
<canvas id="canvas" width="0" height="0"></canvas>
</div>
<script src="main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
JavaScript file which will contain our image processing engine that we will build now.
main.js
with the file loader. It will connect our file input with our canvas, converting the image in whatever format it is (JPEG, PNG, BMP, etc.) into a flat unidimensional array.
main.js
const fileinput = document.getElementById('fileinput')
const canvas = document.getElementById('canvas')
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
const srcImage = new Image
let imgData = null
let originalPixels = null
fileinput.onchange = function (e) {
if (e.target.files && e.target.files.item(0)) {
srcImage.src = URL.createObjectURL(e.target.files[0])
}
}
srcImage.onload = function () {
canvas.width = srcImage.width
canvas.height = srcImage.height
ctx.drawImage(srcImage, 0, 0, srcImage.width, srcImage.height)
imgData = ctx.getImageData(0, 0, srcImage.width, srcImage.height)
originalPixels = imgData.data.slice()
}
tag.
<img>
variable we have extracted using
imgData
method is an object representation of the image, having only three attributes: width, height and data, which is the unidimensional pixels array. We store the pixels array on a separate variable to use it as a base for our image modifications.
getImageData()
, where the eight first values represents the 2 pixels of the first row and the next eight values represents the 2 pixels of the second row, having each pixel four values varying from 0 to 255 representing red, green, blue and alpha channels respectively. We can, therefore, create a method to get the index of a given pixel as follows:
[128, 255, 0, 255, 186, 182, 200, 255, 186, 255, 255, 255, 127, 60, 20, 128]
function getIndex(x, y) {
return (x + y * srcImage.width) * 4
}
const red = document.getElementById('red')
const green = document.getElementById('green')
const blue = document.getElementById('blue')
const brightness = document.getElementById('brightness')
const grayscale = document.getElementById('grayscale')
const contrast = document.getElementById('contrast')
function runPipeline() {
// Get each input value
for (let i = 0; i < srcImage.height; i++) {
for (let j = 0; j < srcImage.width; j++) {
// Apply grayscale to pixel (j, i) if checked
// Apply brightness to pixel (j, i) according to selected value
// Apply contrast to pixel (j, i) according to selected value
// Add red to pixel (j, i) according to selected value
// Add green to pixel (j, i) according to selected value
// Add blue to pixel (j, i) according to selected value
}
}
// Draw updated image
}
red.onchange = runPipeline
green.onchange = runPipeline
blue.onchange = runPipeline
brightness.onchange = runPipeline
grayscale.onchange = runPipeline
contrast.onchange = runPipeline
function clamp(value) {
return Math.max(0, Math.min(Math.floor(value), 255))
}
const R_OFFSET = 0
const G_OFFSET = 1
const B_OFFSET = 2
function addBlue(x, y, value) {
const index = getIndex(x, y) + B_OFFSET
const currentValue = currentPixels[index]
currentPixels[index] = clamp(currentValue + value)
}
function addBrightness(x, y, value) {
addRed(x, y, value)
addGreen(x, y, value)
addBlue(x, y, value)
}
function addContrast(x, y, value) {
const redIndex = getIndex(x, y) + R_OFFSET
const greenIndex = getIndex(x, y) + G_OFFSET
const blueIndex = getIndex(x, y) + B_OFFSET
const redValue = currentPixels[redIndex]
const greenValue = currentPixels[greenIndex]
const blueValue = currentPixels[blueIndex]
const alpha = (value + 255) / 255 // Goes from 0 to 2, where 0 to 1 is less contrast and 1 to 2 is more contrast
const nextRed = alpha * (redValue - 128) + 128
const nextGreen = alpha * (greenValue - 128) + 128
const nextBlue = alpha * (blueValue - 128) + 128
currentPixels[redIndex] = clamp(nextRed)
currentPixels[greenIndex] = clamp(nextGreen)
currentPixels[blueIndex] = clamp(nextBlue)
}
function setGrayscale(x, y) {
const redIndex = getIndex(x, y) + R_OFFSET
const greenIndex = getIndex(x, y) + G_OFFSET
const blueIndex = getIndex(x, y) + B_OFFSET
const redValue = currentPixels[redIndex]
const greenValue = currentPixels[greenIndex]
const blueValue = currentPixels[blueIndex]
const mean = (redValue + greenValue + blueValue) / 3
currentPixels[redIndex] = clamp(mean)
currentPixels[greenIndex] = clamp(mean)
currentPixels[blueIndex] = clamp(mean)
}
function runPipeline() {
currentPixels = originalPixels.slice()
const grayscaleFilter = grayscale.checked
const brightnessFilter = Number(brightness.value)
const contrastFilter = Number(contrast.value)
const redFilter = Number(red.value)
const greenFilter = Number(green.value)
const blueFilter = Number(blue.value)
for (let i = 0; i < srcImage.height; i++) {
for (let j = 0; j < srcImage.width; j++) {
if (grayscaleFilter) {
setGrayscale(j, i)
}
addBrightness(j, i, brightnessFilter)
addContrast(j, i, contrastFilter)
if (!grayscaleFilter) {
addRed(j, i, redFilter)
addGreen(j, i, greenFilter)
addBlue(j, i, blueFilter)
}
}
}
commitChanges()
}
function commitChanges() {
for (let i = 0; i < imgData.data.length; i++) {
imgData.data[i] = currentPixels[i]
}
ctx.putImageData(imgData, 0, 0, 0, 0, srcImage.width, srcImage.height)
}
because it is a constant that cannot be reassigned.
imgData.data = currentPixels