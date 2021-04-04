Search icon
Uncovering Motivation in Engineering: an Interview with a Technical Recruiter

April 4th 2021
David Choe Hacker Noon profile picture

@dkcDavid Choe

Co-Founder @ Staat Previously product strategy and researcher

Hey y'all! This is my first post and I'm excited to get going here. I've been doing an ongoing series called Technically Human where engineering leaders and I talk about the most human elements of managing technical people. I have a few episodes to share, but I thought this episode with Eric Gong, former VP of Engineering and currently a technical recruiter was a great place to start.

Eric and I talk about why understanding candidate motivation is absolutely key to successful hiring. Here are the 4 top takeaways, but links to the full episode are below:

📍 Define the culture: Understand, write down, & codify the culture of the company and the team. Know what you want‍, so you know what to look for.

🎩 Use the "Magic Wand" question: "If you had a magic wand, describe for me how you'd create your next role". Quickly uncover motivations behind the search & what's on the top of their list of requirements.‍

🧅 Peel back the onion: Dig into their answers. Ask for specific examples or situations they were in that illustrate their answers and contextualize them. You're looking for pieces of the puzzle, & the only way to find them is to ask.‍

🚩 Know your red flags: Whether it be talking poorly about previous companies or coming off as arrogant & ego-centric - be on the lookout for potential red flags & determine in advance your team's non-negotiables.

Read the episode transcript and listen to the interview: https://hubs.ly/H0Kc_VL0

