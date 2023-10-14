The Noonification: How to Dockerize And Deploy Django Applications (10/14/2023)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @rustygaillard [ 4 Min read ] Kashish Gupta, CEO of Hightouch, has a winning formula for building a high-growth startup. The key is how he cultivated a high performance culture. Read More.

By @abrahamdahunsi [ 15 Min read ] In this tutorial, you learned how to dockerize and deploy Django applications using Docker, Django, and Heroku. Read More.

By @blackwithwhite666 [ 13 Min read ] Based on my own experience, I know what motivations and development paths lead to the emergence of in-house tools. Read More.

By @zacamos [ 5 Min read ] Can you get in trouble for paying the ransom during a ransomware attack? Here are all the legal implications of a cyberattack. Read More.

By @olaoluwa [ 7 Min read ] Explore disease modeling using Python with the SIR and SEIR models. Learn how to master Python for infectious disease analysis, integrate real data, and assess. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️