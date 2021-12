2,667 reads

Electric Vehicles are gaining popularity in the developed world, but manufacturers need to start thinking about recycling EV batteries. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth minerals like neodymium and dysprosium are hard to mine. Mining these minerals can result in damage to the local water supply, kill local fauna, and pollute the soil. It just makes sense that we extract those materials instead of dumping them in a landfill when we are done, thus creating even more waste.