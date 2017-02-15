Ultimate Guide to Voice Assistants

Site Color
It will come as no surprise to those of you reading this (thanks!), that the interest and applications of ‘Voice-Assistants’ is growing rapidly. Amazon Alexa recently hit 10,000 skills and there is talk around what will drive adoption for the next 10,000. I won’t be diving into specifics and discussing issues like retention. That is not what this post is about.
There are lots of resources & tools, tons of cool products, frameworks, articles and people out there to help you learn about the landscape.
This post is also on GitHub and open for suggestions, just submit a pull request
📰 News: There is very little on the newsletter front focusing on Voice-Assistants. Matt Hartman does the best one IMO.
🍜 Startups: Always interesting to see the companies operating in these spaces. They are broken down into different categories so you can easily jump into ‘Building’, ‘Products’, ‘Analytics’ etc. If you think there are some that need adding, tell me here.
🤑 Funding: This is just to outline some companies/funds that are very focused in the space right now. Again, if I’ve missed some worthwhile, tell me here.
👥 People & Posts: These are some of the awesome people I follow and have come across. I’ve linked them all, you should check them out. If I’ve missed some worthwhile, you know to tell me here.
- Get a skill made/make skills for people/companies
- Find investors active in the field
- Intros to other active enthusiasts
- Bounce ideas around with others
- Advice & mentorship from experienced individuals
- Resources and tools to help you build
- Discover interesting products and companies
The Official Amazon Alexa Developer Newsletter
(General Google news + Google Home. Subscribe at bottom of page)
Messaging Weekly — curated by the Smooch team
Chatbots Weekly — Curated by Omar Pera and the Reply.ai team
This post by Brian Donohue is a great place to get started:
How to Build your First Amazon Alexa Skill (eBook) by Rocket Insights
Unified Computer Intelligence Corporation
Alexa Skills Store App on iOS and Android
OK Google — list of commands that you can ask Google’s voice assistant
Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars
Betaworks — Get Support from the Alexa Team at Betaworks’ Voicecamp
M.G. Siegler — General Partner GV. On Twitter
Matt Hartman- partner at betaworks + runs Hearing Voices Newsletter. On Twitter
Sarah Guo— people-first investor Greylock Partners. On Twitter
Sarah Perez— Reporter at TechCrunch. On Twitter
Patrick Montague— vp at betaworks. On Twitter
Owen Williams— Freelance writer + developer. On Twitter
Shane Mac— CEO Assist. On Twitter
Hugh Durkin— Senior Product Manager, Intercom. On Twitter
Aaron Batalion— Partner, Lightspeed. On Twitter
Johna Paolino— UX / product design General Assembly. On Twitter
Adam Marchick— Trying to build a better company, every day @VoiceLabsCo and Kahuna.
Alexandre Linares— Co-Founder @VoiceLabsCo / EIR @ The Chernin Group. On Twitter
Oren Jacob— CEO and CoFounder, PullString. Prev, Pixar. On Twitter
Brian Roemmele — Founder + Editor at Multiplex. On Twitter
Chris Messina— Invented the hashtag; X Uber; Xoogler. On Twitter
Cathy Pearl— Director of User Experience @Sense_ly. Author of the O’Reilly book Designing Voice User Interfaces. On Twitter
Trip ODell— Strategically-oriented product design leader @Amazon. On Twitter
David Beisel— Co-founder & Partner at NextView Ventures. On Twitter
Nithya Thadani — CEO of Rain
Dave Balter—I’m an Innovation-Obsessed Founder at Mylestone. On Twitter
Jeremy Liew— Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. On Twitter
Dag Kittlaus— Co-Founder/CEO Siri & Viv Labs. On Twitter
Jan König — Co-founder of HashtagNow. On Twitter
I have ‘borrowed’ this template from The Non-Technical Guide to Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence which is an awesome post & newsletter I use to learn about Machine Learning. Thanks Sam DeBrule 🙌