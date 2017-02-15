Search icon
Ultimate Guide to Voice Assistants by@bentossell

Ultimate Guide to Voice Assistants

Originally published by @bentossell on February 15th 2017
image
It will come as no surprise to those of you reading this (thanks!), that the interest and applications of ‘Voice-Assistants’ is growing rapidly. Amazon Alexa recently hit 10,000 skills and there is talk around what will drive adoption for the next 10,000. I won’t be diving into specifics and discussing issues like retention. That is not what this post is about.

There are lots of resources & tools, tons of cool products, frameworks, articles and people out there to help you learn about the landscape.

💫 Here are some that I find particularly useful 💫

This post is also on GitHub and open for suggestions, just submit a pull request
The 2017 Voice Report by VoiceLabs

🤔 How To Use This

📰 News: There is very little on the newsletter front focusing on Voice-Assistants. Matt Hartman does the best one IMO.

(I’m thinking of starting one too —if you’re interested, sign up below!)

🍜 Startups: Always interesting to see the companies operating in these spaces. They are broken down into different categories so you can easily jump into ‘Building’, ‘Products’, ‘Analytics’ etc. If you think there are some that need adding, tell me here.

🤑 Funding: This is just to outline some companies/funds that are very focused in the space right now. Again, if I’ve missed some worthwhile, tell me here.

👥 People & Posts: These are some of the awesome people I follow and have come across. I’ve linked them all, you should check them out. If I’ve missed some worthwhile, you know to tell me here.

Enjoy 😊!

🚀 I’ve launched something:

Skills.wtf — A site to find the best Alexa Skills

🚀Also, I’ve added a little note about an experiment I’m working on at the end of this post. A community helping facilitate connections to;

- Get a skill made/make skills for people/companies
- Find investors active in the field
- Intros to other active enthusiasts
- Bounce ideas around with others
- Advice & mentorship from experienced individuals
- Resources and tools to help you build
- Discover interesting products and companies

📰 News

🗞 Newsletters

Hearing Voices - Revue
Hearing Voices - This week's news about voice computing apps, delivered directly to your inbox. ...www.getrevue.co

The Official Amazon Alexa Developer Newsletter

Made by Google
You have total control over when you want Google Home to respond to your voice commands. Its light states tell you the…madeby.google.com
(General Google news + Google Home. Subscribe at bottom of page)

🖥 Websites/Sources

Alexa - Medium
Read writing about Alexa. Every day, thousands of voices read, write, and share important stories on Medium about Alexa…medium.com
Voice Assistant - Medium
Read writing about Voice Assistant. Every day, thousands of voices read, write, and share important stories on Medium…medium.com
Amazon Echo - Medium
Read writing about Amazon Echo. Every day, thousands of voices read, write, and share important stories on Medium about…medium.com
Google Home - Medium
Read writing about Google Home. Every day, thousands of voices read, write, and share important stories on Medium about…medium.com
Siri - Medium
Read writing about Siri. Every day, thousands of voices read, write, and share important stories on Medium about Siri.medium.com
Voice - Medium
Read writing about Voice. Every day, thousands of voices read, write, and share important stories on Medium about Voice…medium.com
VoiceAssistants_on_VentureBeat
venturebeat.com
Amazon Alexa * /r/alexa
The brain behind Amazon's voice powered devices like Echo, FireTV etc.www.reddit.com
Amazon Echo | A voice command system that brings the Internet Of Things to your home * /r…
r/AmazonEcho is a community centered around the Amazon Echo, or as we like to call her - Alexa. Alexa is designed…www.reddit.com
Everything Google Home * /r/googlehome
Everything Google Home: tips, bugs, new features, requests, etc.www.reddit.com
VoiceAssistant
WIRED is where tomorrow is realizedwww.wired.com
Alexa | TechCrunch
Crunch Network Even before smartwatches, I did not wear a watch. I did not buy an Apple Watch or Pebble, despite the…techcrunch.com
google home | TechCrunch
Google Home is Google's answer to Amazon line's of voice-powered Echo devices. After announcing Home at its I/O…techcrunch.com
Blog
Learn about Voice applications, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant innovation. A hands-free world is coming, join in!voicelabs.co
@ReadMultiplex
multiplex-past, present, future technology research + insights ☂️readmultiplex.com
Press Coverage - Voice-First Industry
Read the latest Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant news, talking about the newest developments in the Voice-First…voicelabs.co

📜 General news in space (not Voice specific)

Technically Sentient
Bringing you the latest in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Neurotechnologyinside.com
BotPublication
Everything about chatbots. From the makers of BotListbotpublication.com
GoMainstrm
Connecting Technology to the Massesgomainstrm.com
Chatbots Magazine
Chatbots, AI, NLP, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Telegram, and more.chatbotsmagazine.com
Locutius - Letters on Conversational Interfaces by Abi Jones
Edit descriptiontinyletter.com
O'Reilly Bots Podcast ideas and resources.
The O'Reilly Bots Podcast covers advances in conversational user interfaces, artificial intelligence, and messaging…www.oreilly.com

Messaging Weekly — curated by the Smooch team

Chatbots Weekly — Curated by Omar Pera and the Reply.ai team

🍜 Startups

🗣 Platforms

Actions on Google | Actions on Google | Google Developers
Actions on Google lets developers build experiences for the Google Assistant.developers.google.com
Find Experienced Skill Builders and Tools
Find companies with expertise in designing, developing and optimizing Alexa skills, from agencies and development to…developer.amazon.com
Home - Mycroft
I'm open-source, which means you can grab my smarts and put it in a device of your own design. Voice enable your fridge…mycroft.ai
Cortana - Meet your personal assistant - Microsoft - Global
Cortana is your personal assistant, always ready to help you in every situation. See what the world's most personal…www.microsoft.com
iOS - Siri - Apple (UK)
Siri on Apple iPhone, iPad and iPod touch lets you use your voice to send messages, make calls, set reminders and more.www.apple.com
Viv
Viv is an artificial intelligence platform that enables developers to create an intelligent, conversational interface…viv.ai

👔 Companies

Capito Systems

Cognitive Code — Silvia

Mindmeld

Nuance

Verbio

Raven Tech (Acq by Baidu)

Mobvoi

☁️ Cloud Services

Amazon Lex

Amazon Polly

Google Cloud Platform

Microsoft Cognitive Services

🛠 Build

- SDKs & Frameworks

Assist

Alexa Skills Kit

Pullstring

Conversable

Bespoken Tools

Api.ai for Google Assistant

Api.ai for Amazon Alexa

Kitt.ai

Sayspring

Houndify

Smartly.ai

Gomix

IFTTT

Mosaic

- Extras

This post by Brian Donohue is a great place to get started:

Build your First Alexa Skill
Last night betaworks and Amazon hosted the first NYC Amazon Alexa Meetup to bring Alexa owners and enthusiasts together…medium.com

AlexaTutorial

How to Build your First Amazon Alexa Skill (eBook) by Rocket Insights

Alexa, What’s for Lunch?
Build your first custom skill in just 10 minutes (no programming experience required).iot-for-all.com
Build an Alexa Skill in 7 Minutes Flat with Node.js and StdLib
At StdLib (“Standard Library”) we allow developers to deploy functions written in Node.js as infinitely scalable API…hackernoon.com
alexa-message-builder
Simple builder for Alexa replies.www.npmjs.com

💼 Agencies

Xandra

Assist

Rain

Mobiquity

Matchbox

Solstice

SciFutures

VaynerMedia

Witlingo, Inc.

AKQA

Razorfish

Giant Spoon

Iconmobile

Newscycle Solutions

Blink

Mindshare

TribalScale

Volara

Vectorform

XAPPmedia, Inc.

Unified Computer Intelligence Corporation

UI Centric

Opearlo

VocaliD

Conversant Labs

Future of Voice

📈 Analytics

VoiceLabs.co

Opearlo Analytics

Witlingo, Inc

dashbot

Botanalytics

🎙 Products

Alexa Skills Store App on iOS and Android

Unofficial Alexa Skills Store

OK Google — list of commands that you can ask Google’s voice assistant

Finie

🤖 Hardware

Nucleus

Jam Voice

Ivee

Jibo

Whyd

Kuri

Lynx

Hello Egg

Triby IO

Petnet

TrackR

Musaic

Scout Alarm

Garageio

Toymail

ecobee

Luma

ring

Thalmic Labs

embodied

Owlet

Vesper

🤑 Fundraising

Alexa Fund

Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars

Lightspeed Ventures

Launch Capital

NextView Ventures

Betaworks — Get Support from the Alexa Team at Betaworks’ Voicecamp

voicecamp
voicecamp is a program for anyone building within the ecosystem of conversational interfaces.betaworks.com

💵 Alexa Fund (All the companies announced)

Sutro

invoxia

Petnet

Rachio

mojio

TrackR

Musaic

Scout Alarm

Garageio

Toymail

Dragon Innovation

Kitt.ai

ecobee

Luma

ring

Nucleus

Defined Crowd

Vesper

👥 People & Posts

M.G. Siegler — General Partner GV. On Twitter
The Voice
Vocal computing has a shot at being the next platform — or more — if the big guys don’t screw it up500ish.com
Computing in Concert
“Voice will never be the interaction model,” they say, out loud, to communicate their thoughts.500ish.com
Matt Hartman- partner at betaworks + runs Hearing Voices Newsletter. On Twitter
Interfaces On Demand
The rise of services that live in Chatbots, Voice Computing, & Mixed Realityrender.betaworks.com
Sarah Guo— people-first investor Greylock Partners. On Twitter
The Conversational Economy — Voice and the New Era of Multi-Modal Computing
Part 3 in a series on the Conversational Economynews.greylock.com
Sarah Perez— Reporter at TechCrunch. On Twitter
24.5M voice-first devices expected to ship this year, but apps struggle to retain users
The next mainstream computing platform may not be bots, AR, or VR, but rather voice-based computing. According to a new…techcrunch.com
Patrick Montague— vp at betaworks. On Twitter
Announcing Voicecamp
Following the success of 2016’s botcamp, betaworks is pleased to announce camps as an ongoing product line. Each year…render.betaworks.com
Owen Williams— Freelance writer + developer. On Twitter
Google Home changed the way I think about voice assistants
For decades the technology industry has been chasing the holy grail of computing: natural language conversation. Humans…medium.com
Shane Mac— CEO Assist. On Twitter
Talk to Lonely Planet on Google Home
We are excited to announce that the Assist platform is powering one of the first brands on Google Home, Lonely Planet.medium.com
Hugh Durkin— Senior Product Manager, Intercom. On Twitter
Why voice will be the dominant chatbot interface - Inside Intercom
When consumer internet arrived in the 1990s, it ushered in a new age of communication. Free internet chat applications…blog.intercom.com
Aaron Batalion— Partner, Lightspeed. On Twitter
Skate to where the voice is going…
When I was a kid, my computer had a SoundBlaster card. If you were a geek like me, you remember editing your autoexec…medium.com
Johna Paolino— UX / product design General Assembly. On Twitter
Google Home vs Alexa
Two Simple User Experience Design Gestures that Delighted a Female Usermedium.com
Adam Marchick— Trying to build a better company, every day @VoiceLabsCo and Kahuna.
Alexandre Linares— Co-Founder @VoiceLabsCo / EIR @ The Chernin Group. On Twitter
The 2017 Voice Report
The Voice Report starts with the underlying hardware devices and works its way up the voice-first stackread.acloud.guru
Oren Jacob— CEO and CoFounder, PullString. Prev, Pixar. On Twitter
Brian Roemmele — Founder + Editor at Multiplex. On Twitter
There is A Revolution Ahead and It Has A Voice
During the early computer era of the 1960s, it was thought there would only be the need for a few dozen computers. By…techpinions.com
Apple’s Secret AI Technology: Meet Vocal IQ the self learning technology that is a part of Siri2.
“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans”–Apple…medium.com
Chris Messina— Invented the hashtag; X Uber; Xoogler. On Twitter
Cathy Pearl— Director of User Experience @Sense_ly. Author of the O’Reilly book Designing Voice User Interfaces. On Twitter
Designing Voice User Interfaces: Principles of Conversational Experiences
Edit descriptionwww.amazon.com
Trip ODell— Strategically-oriented product design leader @Amazon. On Twitter
Velveteen Rabbits: What a Children’s Story Can Teach Us About Computers that Talk.
Several times a week, my children host an evening dance party in the living room. The playlist features all the modern…medium.com
David Beisel— Co-founder & Partner at NextView Ventures. On Twitter
Charting the Personal Voice Computing Startup Roadmap - GenuineVC
In the three months since I penned my initial blog post on "Ubiquity of Voice and the Venture Opportunity," I've been…genuinevc.co
Nithya Thadani — CEO of Rain
How This Agency Built Its Own App Using Amazon Echo
Last October, New York-based digital agency Rain worked with Campbell's to find a new way to push out the CPG giant's…www.adweek.com
Dave Balter—I’m an Innovation-Obsessed Founder at Mylestone. On Twitter
“Alexa, How Can I Get Unfair Ecosystem Advantage”
Why Voice Assistants may be the answer you’ve been looking for.medium.com
Jeremy Liew— Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. On Twitter
Games for Alexa
Games have been a killer app for just about every new platform, from PCs to TVs (via game consoles) to Facebook to…medium.com
Dag Kittlaus— Co-Founder/CEO Siri & Viv Labs. On Twitter
The Path to Intelligence Everywhere
Why Viv is Joining Forces with Samsungelevate.samsungnext.com
Jan König — Co-founder of HashtagNow. On Twitter
Alexa, Please Send This To My Screen
Thoughts on Designing Seamless Voice Experiencesmedium.com

🚀 I am working on an experiment- A community helping facilitate connections to;

- Get a skill made/make skills for people/companies
- Find investors active in the field
- Intros to other active enthusiasts
- Bounce ideas around with others
- Advice & mentorship from experienced individuals
- Resources and tools to help you build
- Discover interesting products and companies

👍 Please tap “♥︎” if you found this useful to help others see it too

👾 This post is also on GitHub and open for suggestions, just submit a pull request

👉 Feel free to follow and reach out on Twitter

🙏 Thanks to everyone who looked at this draft very early on! And perhaps I’ll see you all in the newsletter or Build Voices 😉

Side Note:

I have ‘borrowed’ this template from The Non-Technical Guide to Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence which is an awesome post & newsletter I use to learn about Machine Learning. Thanks Sam DeBrule 🙌

