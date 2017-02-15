Ultimate Guide to Voice Assistants

It will come as no surprise to those of you reading this (thanks!), that the interest and applications of ‘Voice-Assistants’ is growing rapidly. Amazon Alexa recently hit 10,000 skills and there is talk around what will drive adoption for the next 10,000. I won’t be diving into specifics and discussing issues like retention. That is not what this post is about.

There are lots of resources & tools, tons of cool products, frameworks, articles and people out there to help you learn about the landscape.

💫 Here are some that I find particularly useful 💫

The 2017 Voice Report by VoiceLabs

📰 News

🗞 Newsletters

The Official Amazon Alexa Developer Newsletter

(General Google news + Google Home. Subscribe at bottom of page)

🖥 Websites/Sources

📜 General news in space (not Voice specific)

Messaging Weekly — curated by the Smooch team

Chatbots Weekly — Curated by Omar Pera and the Reply.ai team

🍜 Startups

🗣 Platforms

👔 Companies

Capito Systems

Cognitive Code — Silvia

Mindmeld

Nuance

Verbio

Raven Tech (Acq by Baidu)

Mobvoi

☁️ Cloud Services

Amazon Lex

Amazon Polly

Google Cloud Platform

Microsoft Cognitive Services

🛠 Build

- SDKs & Frameworks

Assist

Alexa Skills Kit

Pullstring

Conversable

Bespoken Tools

Api.ai for Google Assistant

Api.ai for Amazon Alexa

Kitt.ai

Sayspring

Houndify

Smartly.ai

Gomix

IFTTT

Mosaic

- Extras

This post by Brian Donohue is a great place to get started:

AlexaTutorial

How to Build your First Amazon Alexa Skill (eBook) by Rocket Insights

💼 Agencies

Xandra

Assist

Rain

Mobiquity

Matchbox

Solstice

SciFutures

VaynerMedia

Witlingo, Inc.

AKQA

Razorfish

Giant Spoon

Iconmobile

Newscycle Solutions

Blink

Mindshare

TribalScale

Volara

Vectorform

XAPPmedia, Inc.

Unified Computer Intelligence Corporation

UI Centric

Opearlo

VocaliD

Conversant Labs

Future of Voice

📈 Analytics

VoiceLabs.co

Opearlo Analytics

Witlingo, Inc

dashbot

Botanalytics

🎙 Products

Alexa Skills Store App on iOS and Android

Unofficial Alexa Skills Store

OK Google — list of commands that you can ask Google’s voice assistant

Finie

🤖 Hardware

Nucleus

Jam Voice

Ivee

Jibo

Whyd

Kuri

Lynx

Hello Egg

Triby IO

Petnet

TrackR

Musaic

Scout Alarm

Garageio

Toymail

ecobee

Luma

ring

Thalmic Labs

embodied

Owlet

Vesper

🤑 Fundraising

Alexa Fund

Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars

Lightspeed Ventures

Launch Capital

NextView Ventures

Betaworks — Get Support from the Alexa Team at Betaworks’ Voicecamp

💵 Alexa Fund (All the companies announced)

Sutro

invoxia

Petnet

Rachio

mojio

TrackR

Musaic

Scout Alarm

Garageio

Toymail

Dragon Innovation

Kitt.ai

ecobee

Luma

ring

Nucleus

Defined Crowd

Vesper

👥 People & Posts

Adam Marchick— Trying to build a better company, every day @VoiceLabsCo and Kahuna.

Chris Messina— Invented the hashtag; X Uber; Xoogler. On Twitter

Cathy Pearl— Director of User Experience @Sense_ly. Author of the O’Reilly book Designing Voice User Interfaces. On Twitter

David Beisel— Co-founder & Partner at NextView Ventures. On Twitter

Nithya Thadani — CEO of Rain

Dave Balter—I’m an Innovation-Obsessed Founder at Mylestone. On Twitter

Jeremy Liew— Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. On Twitter

