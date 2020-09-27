Ultimate Guide to React Data Grid And its Mind-blowing Features

Indisputably, React is always the first choice for front-end web developers and simultaneously Data Grid is also the priority for the visual software elements since the evidence of UIs themselves.

So, the popularity of React and Data Grid opens the plethora of options for your applications. But the challenge here is to beat the open-source applications by one revolutionary idea which is compatible with commercial and homegrown grids at the same time.

Just to fulfill the demands, the concept of React Data Grid comes into the play, it has blazing fast and flexible data table components. Incorporating extensive features and functionalities such as visual scrolling, data binding, excel-like filtering, support to export data grids of different formats, and many more.

Using Data Grid with React is that easy! Actually, it's fun. If you don't believe me, just download and experience yourself.

Why Use A Data Grid?

Anyone who works in the IT industry or running their own business is familiar with the archetype of data. Grouping and sorting data are very hectic and challenging tasks when it comes to extract every crucial insight from data. So, Data Grid removes this complexity and allows you to understand the data as quickly as possible. It has a feature-rich control for displaying the data in a tabular format.

Now, Data Grid is more useful than ever not only for presenting the data but also for editing. In today's competitive world you cannot waste time on creating sales data in Microsoft Word. With automatic conveniences and advanced features such as autocomplete, sorting, and custom formulas make it the first choice for the users.

The idea of combining the two most popular platforms React and Data Grid didn't come into someone's dream and also it didn't even happen overnight. It has since evolved and been refined in many platforms. It is the result of decades of refinement in a high-performance grid with extensively documented APIs.

Let's walk-through its features.

Top Features In React Data Grid

1. High Performance

It has an optimized design for high performance. It has the capability of loading a high volume of data, nearly 1 million+ records within one second without any performance breakdown.

2. Data Binding

It allows users to bind their data with React Grid effortlessly with various local and remote data sources like JSON, RESTful services, and WCF services. For example, it allows us to bind the Data Grid with an array of JSON, empowering us to work fluently in single-page applications (SPA).

It also authorizes configure to show one-to-many relationship data using hierarchical binding. A multi-level hierarchy data can be built with minimal configuration to analyze the data in parent and child relationships.

3. Mobile Optimized and Touch-Friendly

It has a highly responsive outline and advanced design for desktops, touch screens, and smartphones. It works seamlessly on all the smartphone platforms whether Android, iOS, or Windows.

Touch Support- Its interactive UI design and user-friendly touch gestures deliver the best user experience. Every Data Grid feature works on all touch devices with zero configuration.

Adaptive UI - The responsive user interface helps to adapt any device and deliver the best user experience. It also empowers users to hide any column for specific screen sizes using column-based media query support.

Responsive Pager- As we know that it is designed to enhance the user experience. So, the Data Grid pager responds intelligently and changes its complete UI accordingly based on dimension.

4. Editing

It provides full support to CRUD which means you can create, read, update, and delete according to your comfort. It also supports editing operations through JavaScript array collections and remote data services with the help of the data manager.

Edit Modes- It provides various edit modes to users such as inline, dialog, and batch editing. It allows users to add and edit records and done editing programmatically.

Bulk Editing- This feature provides an Excel-like editing experience. Users can save their added, edited, and deleted records in a single request. It can also be used for batch editing or cell editing mode.

Custom Editor or Customizable Edit UI- User can specify the Data Grid editor by instructing an edit type, also for a specific column or row.

Validation- This feature allows updating the columns or rows for the authorized user input. Authorized users can also customize the validation criteria and message according to their requirements.

5. Aggregation

Aggregates of column or rows’ values can be easily displayed with the help of the aggregate feature. Users can also customize the aggregate values from specific rows or a group summary rows or a group column rows.

Built-in Aggregate Types- There are some default aggregate types such as sum, max, min, average, and count but to aggregate the values, users must rely on the data manager.

User-Defined Aggregate Types- React Data Grid allows users to define custom aggregate logic for a specific row or column. To utilize this feature, a user needs a custom aggregate function that holds custom logic to calculate the custom aggregate value of the Data Grid rows and columns.

Reactive Aggregate- This feature saves all the batch editing on multiple cells and Data Grid refreshes aggregate values to the edited values of the cell. These aggregate values are volatile.

6. Filtering

This feature helps users to find a specific set of records according to the given instruction or filtering criteria. The React Data Grid allows users to choose the appropriate filter and customize the filtering logic according to their application requirements. It also provides an option to filter diacritic characters.

Powerful Excel-like Filter - It allows users to select the possible filter values from a checkbox list to create complex filter criteria, just like excel filters. Additionally, users can use the advanced filter option to build complex filter criteria.

A custom filter or extensible Filter UI - It enables users to define their custom filter UI and filter logic for column or row according to their application needs.

Search - Users can search any rows or columns with the help of a built-in search box in the toolbar or programmatically. It also allows customizing the search behavior.

7. Globalization and Localization

React Data gives freedom to their users, any authorized user can access the Data Grid from anywhere across the globe and format the date, time, currency, and numbers to suit local preferences. It uses the internalization (i18n) library to handle value formatting.

It also allows localizing all the strings which are required in the user interface of the Data Grid, solely based on individual needs. It uses the localization (I10n) library to localize UI strings.

You don't need to think about its browser compatibility; it works well with all the modern web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, etc.

These are some of the best features of the React Data Grid. We hope now you have a better understanding of the Data Grid.

Final Words

If you are have an extensive web development project that tends to handle a huge amount of data, then you must use a react data grid. Be it mobile app development or website development, grids are critical to present data.

And! The flexibility of react grids allows easy data representative and user interaction. Thus, you must use react data grids.

