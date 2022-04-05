Search icon
Ukraine Wins A Meme War Against russland by@arthur.tkachenko

This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 6:40 PM

I decide to collect memes about Ukrainian war against russland. But let's start with serious things. War is not a joke, people are dying, kids living in cold shelters for a month already.

How to Help Ukraine?

If you want to help and donate some crypto, here is Ukrainian Crypto Fund (already raised > $60 million)".

Сryptocurrency address:

🔹 BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P

🔹 ETH - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

🔹 USDT (trc20) - TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy

🔹 SOL address:66pJhhESDjdeBBDdkKmxYYd7q6GUggYPWjxpMKNX39KV

🔹 DOT: 1x8aa2N2Ar9SQweJv9vsuZn3WYDHu7gMQu1RePjZuBe33Hv.

Be safe and #StayWithUkraine

Please do everything that might help us to win this war sooner. And it will return to you 1000x.


And let's go with memes!

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 6:40 PM

Limarc Ambalina tell me if you'll need any meme to be explained 🙂

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 6:41 PM

fun fact, while typing this message I hear how our military forces shelling russians positions around Kharkiv

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 6:48 PM

The best meme and probably the most popular one related to a farmer that steals a tank by using his tractor aka John Deere

image
image
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 6:49 PM
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 6:56 PM
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:03 PM

btw, hi-res photo

image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:04 PM
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:12 PM
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:15 PM

our official twitter channel having some fun

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:15 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:18 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:18 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:18 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:21 PM
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:26 PM
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:35 PM
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:55 PM
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 7:58 PM

thanks go to Javelin and NLAW

image
image
image
image
image
image
image
Arthur TkachenkoMar 30, 2022, 8:01 PM

Force already with Ukraine

image
image
image
image

