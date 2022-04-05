Ukraine Wins A Meme War Against russland

This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

I decide to collect memes about Ukrainian war against russland. But let's start with serious things. War is not a joke, people are dying, kids living in cold shelters for a month already.



How to Help Ukraine?

If you want to help and donate some crypto, here is Ukrainian Crypto Fund (already raised > $60 million)".

Сryptocurrency address:

🔹 BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P

🔹 ETH - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

🔹 USDT (trc20) - TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy

🔹 SOL address:66pJhhESDjdeBBDdkKmxYYd7q6GUggYPWjxpMKNX39KV

🔹 DOT: 1x8aa2N2Ar9SQweJv9vsuZn3WYDHu7gMQu1RePjZuBe33Hv.

Be safe and #StayWithUkraine

Please do everything that might help us to win this war sooner. And it will return to you 1000x.





And let's go with memes!

Limarc Ambalina tell me if you'll need any meme to be explained 🙂

fun fact, while typing this message I hear how our military forces shelling russians positions around Kharkiv

The best meme and probably the most popular one related to a farmer that steals a tank by using his tractor aka John Deere

btw, hi-res photo

our official twitter channel having some fun



thanks go to Javelin and NLAW

Force already with Ukraine

