Ukraine is a Building a Drone Wall Against Russia

As Russia is preparing to initiate the spring campaign in its ongoing war, Ukrainian soldiers and military leadership are confident that their drone forces will give the invading Russians hell.





Russia’s fresh spring offensive against Ukraine “has already begun,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated in a recent interview.





With few tangible gains in recent months, the Kremlin is under domestic pressure to demonstrate progress on the battlefield. That pressure will be answered in the only way it knows how: through relentless assaults, sacrificing waves of Russian troops to attrition warfare.





However, Russia is increasingly colliding with Ukraine’s expanding drone wall, which is carving out a deadly no man’s land across the front.

The Russian Spring Offensive: Throwing People at the Problem

In November 2024, Russian casualties reportedly reached around 1,500 per day, a grim reflection of the Kremlin’s ruthless calculus. Yet despite the staggering losses, Russia’s strategy remains unchanged. Its forces continue to rely on relentless, attrition-heavy meatgrinder tactics.





Military analysts within Russia warn that the Kremlin elite appears dangerously out of touch with the scale of the army’s losses and the bleak reality on the ground.





Signs of that strain are becoming more visible. Russia’s growing reliance on civilian vehicles like motorcycles, golf carts, and vans, along with occasional use of donkeys for logistics, highlights the exhaustion of its armored vehicles and declining maneuverability.





Offensive operations are becoming increasingly taxing under the scale of drone warfare seen in Ukraine. While Moscow leans on manpower, Ukraine is betting on machines.





With U.S. military aid decreasing under President Trump, Ukraine’s technological self-sufficiency has become more urgent than ever. Kyiv is racing to deploy a fifteen-kilometer unmanned “kill zone” along the front lines, with the potential to extend it up to forty kilometers. The initiative, part of the Defense Ministry’s “Drone Line” project, aims to deny Russian forces the ability to move undetected by tightly integrating drone reconnaissance with ground units.

Ukraine Levels the Playing Field with Drones Combating Russia’s Spring Offensive

General Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command, recently noted that Ukraine is now relying primarily on indigenous attack drones and domestically produced cruise missiles to hold the frontline. These systems are simple, scalable, and inexpensive, contrasting with Western procurement models.





General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief, noted that many of Ukraine’s drones use commercial components and open-source software, enabling effective attrition warfare at minimal cost.





U.S. Congressman Pat Harrigan pointed out that “low-cost, software-defined FPV drones cause 80 percent of Russian casualties in Ukraine” and that “If America doesn’t start investing in fast, scalable drone tech to match this shift, we’ll lose the next war before it starts.” Russia has deployed low-mobility troops with canes, crutches and even wheelchairs, sometimes abandoning them as bait for Ukrainian drones. In Kursk, Ukrainian drones filmed Russian forces abandoning a wounded African mercenary with his hands tied.





Ukraine’s drone production is scaling quickly. Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk announced that domestic output is expected to reach 200,000 drones per month by 2025, up from just 20,000 at the start of 2024. Kyiv also deploys robotic ground systems for logistics, mine clearance, and casualty evacuation, further reducing personnel risk.





Ukraine’s once-neglected defense industry has surged from $1 billion in output in 2022 to an expected $15 billion this year.





“We have our own Silicon Valley. In garages across the country, we have ingenious researchers and engineers building things no one has ever made,” said Ukraine’s former Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov. Even Russian drone developers have admitted they’re stuck in constant iteration, struggling to keep up as Ukrainian forces stay one step ahead.





By contrast, despite heavy investment, American drone manufacturers have often struggled to meet the demands of the modern battlefield. Their drones are expensive, slow to produce, and susceptible to electronic interference. Ukrainian firms, by comparison, offer inexpensive, combat-tested alternatives refined under fire.





While Western procurement cycles typically stretch over years, Ukraine can turn ideas into field-ready weapons in months. As a result, wartime necessity has turned Ukraine into perhaps the world’s most agile military innovation ecosystem.





Much of this progress is volunteer-driven.

The Successes of Ukraine’s Drones Contrast with the Failure of Russian Past Offensives

Victory Drones, part of the Dignitas Fund, is one of many groups advancing Ukraine’s drone capabilities.

According to one Ukrainian soldier I interviewed, heavy armor may soon be unable to approach within ten kilometers of the front. In some areas, drone operations have replaced infantry almost entirely.





“We’re holding the line with drones,” the soldier told me. “There’s barely anyone in the trenches.”

Volunteer groups such as Victory Drones are also working to integrate AI into drone platforms, aiming to reduce the cost of last-mile targeting.





According to Lyuba Shipovich, CEO and co-founder of Dignitas, AI-based targeting can now be added to drones for as little as 1,000 Hryvnia (about $25). As these models are refined and retrained through battlefield use, they become increasingly precise. The Ukrainians also leverage open-source AI tools, feeding the models more battlefield data to improve and increase their lethality.





The result is a new kind of no man’s land is forming, battlefields that will be increasingly saturated with semi-autonomous drones that seek and destroy anything that moves. Ukraine has no choice but to fight this war, but it offers a glimpse into the future of warfare.





As Ukraine refines its use of autonomous systems, Russia should prepare to suffer even greater losses. Mass assaults, once effective in places like Bakhmut, are now being met by waves of Ukrainian drones. Ukraine’s drone wall is rapidly defining this phase of the war.





Volodymyr Zelensky stated, “Russia must come to terms with the idea of the inevitability of Ukraine’s power.”