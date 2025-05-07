How Ukrainian Tech Workers Around The World Helped Defend Ukraine

From the Cossack warriors of the 16th century to the poets of the 19th, Ukraine’s history has been shaped by ordinary people defending their homeland. Today, that fight continues – not just on the battlefield, but in the digital and technological domain, where Ukrainian engineers, developers, and volunteers are proving that innovation is as critical to Ukraine’s survival as firepower.





Russia’s 2014 invasion first galvanized Ukrainian civil society and the diaspora. The full-scale assault in 2022 transformed that urgency into a global movement. Across the world, Ukrainians sought ways to help. For those with technical expertise, that meant applying their skills to strengthen Ukraine’s war effort, from developing battlefield technology to mobilizing funding and advocacy.





This effort has led to some of the most effective military and humanitarian initiatives supporting Ukraine today. Whether designing drones and reconnaissance systems for frontline units or coordinating large-scale crowdfunding campaigns, Ukraine’s tech sector – both at home and abroad – has become a vital pillar of resistance against Russian aggression.





Across the country, individuals are building cutting-edge drones, electronic warfare tools, and reconnaissance systems – often in their garages, using off-the-shelf components and open source software. These volunteer-driven production lines, many operating outside traditional defense industries, have become a crucial force multiplier on the battlefield, supplying Ukrainian forces with affordable, adaptable, and highly effective technologies.









Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov emphasized that war is ultimately a battle of resources: human, financial, and material. While Western weapons remain critical, he argued that Ukraine’s top priority is now funding domestic arms production. “We have our own Silicon Valley,” Reznikov said, highlighting Ukraine’s network of engineers and researchers innovating in makeshift labs across the country.





“The largest military laboratory on the planet is Ukraine – the second is Israel, but we are the largest. Therefore the best investment in European defense is an investment in Ukrainian defense, because if you invest in Ukrainian manufacturing, or make joint ventures… Europe will defend itself.”





Justin Zeefe of Green Flag Ventures, which invests in early-stage Ukrainian companies, sees Ukraine’s tech ecosystem as a strong parallel to Israel’s in the early 1990s. He highlights the country’s highly skilled engineering workforce, deep-rooted innovation culture, and wartime-forged resilience, drawing comparisons to how Ukrainian immigrants helped contribute to Israel’s tech boom after the Cold War.





Oleksandr Dmitriev, founder of OCHI, a Ukrainian non-profit, has developed a digital system that centralizes and analyzes video feeds from over 15,000 frontline drone crews. Since 2022, the system has collected 2 million hours (or 228 years) of battlefield footage, providing critical data for AI development.





“This is food for the AI,” Dmitriev told Reuters. “If you want to teach an AI, you give it 2 million hours (of video), it will become something supernatural.”





The Wild Hornets Charitable Fund, established in spring 2023 by engineers from Ukraine’s Separate Presidential Brigade, has developed innovative drones such as the “Queen Hornet” First-Person View (FPV) heavy bomber and the “Sting” anti-air FPV drone. These drones have been utilized by various Ukrainian military units, including the Main Directorate of Intelligence. Notably, the “Queen Hornet” can carry payloads up to 9.5 kilograms, while the “Sting” is designed to intercept threats like Russian-Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.





What began as small-scale efforts has evolved into organized supply chains, with civilian innovators working alongside soldiers to refine and improve these systems based on real-time battlefield needs. Agility and technological ingenuity are essential in any war, and these grassroots networks have helped Ukraine stay one step ahead of a larger, better-equipped enemy.





How tech workers in Ukraine and abroad support the war effort





As Russia’s full-scale invasion was unfolding in 2022, tech professionals in Ukraine, some of the country’s brightest minds, established Dzyga’s Paw. The role of tech workers – particularly tech workers volunteering their skills – has been pivotal in Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion.





When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, many tech workers, including Dmytro Zhluktenko, saw an urgent need to innovate for the Ukrainian army. Though not traditional soldiers, these volunteers leveraged their expertise to bridge critical gaps in Ukraine’s defense, using technology and resourcefulness to counter a much larger military force.





Zhluktenko, a software engineer, quickly recognized that the army needed more than just weapons – it needed advanced tech equipment. In response, he founded Dzyga’s Paw, a volunteer initiative dedicated to supplying drones, satellite connectivity, and other essential battlefield technologies. Applying his software engineering background, he and his team –the “Geeks of War,” as he calls them – treated the project like an Agile software development effort, organizing funds, launching a website, and ensuring full transparency with every donation.





This data-driven, tech-first approach resonated with donors worldwide, who valued the fund’s accountability and efficiency in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the front lines. Over time, Dzyga’s Paw evolved into a multi-million-dollar charity, raising significant funds each month and supporting over 100 Ukrainian military units.





Zhluktenko, in an interview, pointed out what makes Dzyga’s Paw unique: not just its complete reliance on crowdfunding, but the scale and consistency of its support.









“People from over 70 countries have continued to donate, raising a steady $100K+ per month for the past three years,” he said. “To me, this speaks volumes about the generosity of donors, for whom giving has become a habit.”





Beyond donor support, he emphasized the core principles that have sustained the organization’s success. “It also reflects the strong foundational values I established in the organization: transparency, proactive communication, openness, and a focus on efficiency and results,” he explained. “People appreciated that – and consistently chose not just to support the Armed Forces, but to do so specifically through us.”





Another key factor in the fund’s growth has been its focus on Western donors.





“While Ukraine already has many great organizations operating domestically, we saw significant interest from abroad and decided to engage with that audience more directly,” Zhluktenko noted. “That approach proved highly effective, we built a sustainable crowdfunding system with a median donation of around $50 for nearly three years.”





As the war progressed, his role expanded. His team’s expertise in FPV drones, reconnaissance tools, and adapting civilian technology for combat has helped train and equip Ukrainian forces, giving them a crucial battlefield advantage.





By 2024, Zhluktenko joined the army himself and is now fighting on the front lines with the 413th Separate Battalion of Unmanned Systems.





Impact from abroad





While organizations like Dzyga’s Paw focused on equipping soldiers from within Ukraine, others in the global diaspora played a vital role in securing funds, materials, and international support.





Founded by Ukrainian-Americans, Volia Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing direct, transparent, and efficient support for Ukraine’s military. With minimal overhead costs, nearly all donations go directly to supplying essential military aid, supporting research and development (R&D) projects, and addressing the rehabilitation needs of wounded soldiers and civilians.





Co-founder Tetiana Novokhatska pointed out the fund’s operational efficiency:

“From every $1 donated, 97 cents go directly to material aid, with only 3% covering operational overhead. We are committed to ensuring the highest return on investment for our efforts, making sure Ukraine can defend itself today and prosper in the future.”









Since its launch, Volia Fund has raised over $1.7 million and completed 378 projects, scaling significantly in 2024, raising $1.25 million while operating with a lean, volunteer-driven team.





“So far, we have supplied over 3,500 components for R&D, 115 drones, 187 anti-drone systems and detectors, 41 evacuation vehicles, and 640 tourniquets. Every piece of equipment provided is another step toward Ukraine’s resilience.”





Beyond military aid, rehabilitation and demining efforts have become pressing concerns. “As time goes on, the basic needs of Ukrainians only continue to grow. Unfortunately, fundraising is becoming harder and harder.”





Ukraine’s rich tech history





Ukraine’s modern-day innovation is built on decades of ingenuity and adaptation. Farah Stockman, in an opinion piece for The New York Times, highlighted Ukraine’s longstanding legacy of technological ingenuity, tracing it back to 1951 when one of Europe’s first computers was built in a bombed-out inn on the outskirts of Kyiv. Despite Soviet restrictions that prevented its inventors from accessing Western research, Ukrainian engineers managed to develop a computing machine that rivaled those in the West. This early achievement laid the groundwork for a culture of innovation that has persisted for decades.





As chronicled in “Innovation in Isolation: The Story of Ukrainian IT from the 1940s to the Present” by Volodymyr Nevzorov and Victoria Ugryumova, this enduring spirit of technological resilience continues to shape Ukraine’s thriving tech sector today.





Vitalii Bandura, a Ukrainian tech founder in the US, emphasizes Ukraine’s world-class engineering talent and deep-rooted culture of innovation. He notes that Ukrainians’ resilience and adaptability stem from a scarcity-driven survival mentality, which makes them highly flexible – an essential trait in the AI era. This combination of strong STEM skills, direct communication, and a Western-oriented work ethic has enabled Ukrainian startups like Grammarly, GitLab, Reface, and Petcube to achieve global success.





Nazar Gulyk, also a tech entrepreneur in the U.S., said many Ukrainian tech companies “have played key roles in cyber defense, humanitarian aid, and economic stability. Keeping their companies running and securing international contracts has helped sustain Ukraine’s economy.” Borys Lebeda, a board member at Ukraine Defense Support , said, “Ukrainian tech workers are important ambassadors of Ukraine and its society in the West.”





Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s tech industry has become a crucial pillar of the country’s defense – strengthening cyber resilience, sustaining the economy, and providing the military with cutting-edge technology such as AI-enabled drones, to counter Russia’s overwhelming manpower and firepower. Ukraine has armies of volunteers, working day and night, to support Ukraine’s technological advantage over Russia.





Derek Whitley, co-founder of AI startup Vivum, which supplies autonomous systems software to the US Department of Defense, highlighted Ukraine’s ambitions in drone warfare. “Ukraine has made it pretty clear that they intend on being the drone capital of the planet once this war is over,” he said.





The importance of volunteers





The role of volunteers in delivering drones and other tech supplies to the frontlines cannot be overstated. According to Lt. Col. Pavlo Kurylenko, a Ukrainian military commander, “The only thing preventing Russia’s breakthrough on all fronts is FPV drones, 90% of which are being provided by volunteers or military divisions themselves.” These volunteer supply chains have been the lifeline for many Ukrainian units on the front.





“Kovbassa,” the commander of an aerial reconnaissance unit in the 47th Mechanized Brigade, shared that during the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in 2023, 90% of his unit’s civilian tech supplies came from volunteer organizations like Dzyga’s Paw.





Similarly, “Whiskas,” who leads an aerial reconnaissance unit in the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, highlighted that a recent fundraiser successfully secured a jammer for their vehicle, thanks to the support of American volunteers.





A soldier from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade put it bluntly in an earlier interview: “Without such a strong volunteer force in Ukraine, I don’t know what would’ve happened – it would’ve been impossible to fight without all the help coming from volunteers.”





Norman, a soldier from the 109th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, underscored the reality that volunteers are filling critical gaps where government support falls short.





“The help provided by charitable organizations and individual volunteers is far more significant than is commonly acknowledged. I don’t know why this is happening, but in my opinion, state support does not fully cover any of the army’s needs at all. This applies to everything, from basic uniforms and gear to vehicles and drones.”





Medical stabilization points – where wounded soldiers receive life-saving care – would not be able to function without volunteer contributions.





“Many stabilization points, where wounded soldiers are saved, have the necessary equipment and resources thanks to volunteer support and fundraising efforts,” Norman explained.





The reliance on crowdfunding extends even further, to Ukraine’s drone regiments, which have become a game-changer on the battlefield.

“Entire regiments of drone forces, which have proven their effectiveness, are also primarily funded through donations and crowdfunding campaigns,” Norman said. “Often, when they announce a fundraiser in the media, it is the first and most crucial step in securing what they need.”





While this heavy dependence on private donations may seem surprising to outsiders, Norman stressed that many essential military needs remain unmet by the state, despite Ukraine’s large defense budget.





“This might seem strange and difficult to understand for much of the world, but in this war, many of the army’s essential needs are not covered by the state. This is not the case everywhere, but in many places, it is the reality.”





As the war continues, Ukraine’s survival on the battlefield remains deeply intertwined with the efforts of volunteers and donors – both at home and abroad.





Looking ahead





As Ukraine’s defenders continue their fight, volunteers, donors, and the diaspora play an increasingly vital role in sustaining the war effort. From funding military supplies to developing battlefield technology, these civilian-led initiatives bridge critical gaps that state resources cannot always fill.





Organizations such as Dzyga’s Paw in Ukraine and Volia Fund in the United States have mobilized private funding and expertise to support Ukraine’s military. Their efforts – driven by ordinary citizens – have not only helped Ukraine resist a larger, better-equipped adversary but have also reshaped modern warfare, proving the effectiveness of decentralized innovation and grassroots networks.





As the war grinds on, Ukraine’s future depends not just on state policy or military aid but on the persistence of this tech-driven volunteer force. In workshops, labs, and online spaces, ordinary citizens are redefining how wars are fought – and perhaps how they are won.