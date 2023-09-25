Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    UBI or Global Spending Plans: Mitigating Economic Inequality Amid Generative AI Boomby@step

    UBI or Global Spending Plans: Mitigating Economic Inequality Amid Generative AI Boom

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Spending plan is proposed here as a global fintech-based project where people in different cities in countries around the world publish a financial plan on how to spend a certain amount per month.
    featured image - UBI or Global Spending Plans: Mitigating Economic Inequality Amid Generative AI Boom
    finance #fintech #generative-ai #llms
    stephen HackerNoon profile picture

    @step

    stephen

    Quadrant of Consciousness: https://t.co/IK29AVg73J

    Receive Stories from @step

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Predictive Coding: What Is Special About the Human Brain? Not Much
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by step #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Improving Your LLM: Train, fine-tune, prompt, RAG... What to do?!
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by whatsai #fine-tuning-llms
    Article Thumbnail
    Amazon Neptune Launches a New Analytics Engine and the One Graph Vision
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by linked_do #databases
    Article Thumbnail
    Early Santa Claus Rally on Wall Street Opens Door to Fresh Generative AI Investing Opportunities
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by dmytrospilka #investing-in-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    How LLMs like ChatGPT Can Change the Way We Trade
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by bennykillua #crypto-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    How the Artificial Intelligence Boom is Taking Data Aggregation to the Next Level
    Published at Nov 27, 2023 by dmytrospilka #ai
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!