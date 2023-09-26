Search icon
    Generative AI: Consciousness Research, IIT Pseudoscience, Panpsychism and Universal Sentienceby@step

    Generative AI: Consciousness Research, IIT Pseudoscience, Panpsychism and Universal Sentience

    How does the brain produce memory, if seeing the color blue is consciousness? How does the brain provision the sense of self, enabling subjective experiences? How does the brain produce intelligence? Since intelligence play roles in some conscious experiences. What is the difference between sleep and waking states if the mechanism for consciousness is present across both, but there is no output in one, but there is output in the other? How does the brain decide mental health, and what happens in a mental illness? It is proposed here that the human mind is the collection of all the electrical and chemical impulses of nerve cells, in sets, with their features, interactions and arrays.
