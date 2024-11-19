U2U Network - The First DePIN Project To Launch Growth Campaign On CoinList In Q4 2024

The DePIN sector is experiencing a surge, drawing attention as more people recognize its potential in reshaping the digital landscape.





Recently, a viral poll, conducted by CoinList , asked users, “What category of projects do you want to see most on CoinList?” DePIN emerged as the top choice, a testament to its rising prominence.





Following this, U2U Network - a DePIN-focused Layer 1, announced a collaboration with CoinList for an exclusive incentivized mainnet campaign. This means U2U Network is the first DePIN project to launch a growth campaign on CoinList in Q4 2024.

DePIN - Beyond a Passing Trend

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) stands out as one of today’s promising technologies, challenging the skepticism often directed at the blockchain industry.





Unlike fleeting trends, DePIN aims to represent a foundational shift in managing infrastructure. By decentralizing essential services such as computing, energy, and telecommunications, DePIN delivers scalability, resilience, and cost-efficiency that surpass the usual capabilities of centralized systems.





This innovation could mark the next wave of technological progress - one that democratizes access and unlocks wealth-generation opportunities for communities historically excluded from economic advancement. DePIN’s impact is poised to be more than incremental, serving as a catalyst for widespread change.





The DePIN sector is gaining attention but also substantial investment as well, with a market capitalization exceeding $33.6 billion ( Coingecko ). Esteemed venture capitalists have begun investing in innovative DePIN projects, underscoring the sector’s vast potential.





According to a 2023 report by Messari , the market potential for DePIN is valued at $2.2 trillion, with projections to surge to $3.5 trillion by 2028. To date, leading DePIN projects have collectively secured over $1 billion in funding , illustrating the growing confidence of investors in this space.





Acknowledging the potential thrive of DePIN with the successful listing from peaq, U2U Network, a leading DePIN Layer1 in Asia, has just announced its new collaboration with CoinList , a top token launch platform in crypto with many successful DePIN projects such as Filecoin , NATIX , Koii , peaq , etc., for a new pre-listing campaign.

CoinList x U2U Network: U2U Incentivized Mainnet Saga Campaign

U2U Network, backed by Kucoin Ventures , Chain Capital , IDG Blockchain , JDI , Cointelegraph , Crypto Assets Japan, and V3V Ventures , is a modular Layer 1 network that uses advanced directed acyclic graph (DAG) technology and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to provide fast transactions and quick finality.





U2U Network aims to address the fragmented nature of the DePIN market, where full integration across applications is rare. Its vision is to create a complete blockchain solution for DePIN.





The network’s unique subnet technology allows for the creation of customizable, independent sub-networks that offer scalability and flexibility tailored for DePIN applications.





This design provides high performance, strong security, and adaptability, giving developers the tools to build and launch DePINs efficiently while enabling users to connect, contribute, and potentially earn from various DePIN projects.





CoinList’s collaboration with U2U Network reflects their shared commitment to advancing the DePIN sector. This collaboration is highlighted by the U2U Incentivized Mainnet Saga Campaign, marking a key step in driving the growth and adoption of DePIN technology. This campaign could serve as gateway to earning $U2U tokens before they hit the market.





Participants can gain access to $U2U tokens through Owlto Finance by bridging $USDT to receive $pUSDT, which can then be staked in the U2U Incentivized Staking Pool . The program offers a reward pool of 10,000,000 $U2U tokens for eligible participants.





Timeline: 90 days, from 12th Nov 2024 to 10th Feb 2025





For more information, users can read here: <https://mainnetsaga.u2u.xyz/ ](https://mainnetsaga.u2u.xyz/)





Beyond its collaboration with CoinList, U2U Network is set to embark on an ambitious campaign with Bitget, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 ininnovaton.





This collaboration marks another step in U2U Network’s mission to expand its reach and influence within the DePIN ecosystem. Users can stay connected with U2U Network’s social channels for upcoming details about this exciting venture.

The Future Goes On

Momentum is growing within the community from U2U Network’s pre-listing campaigns; the anticipated listing is set to launch in Q4 2024.





With its vision to be a comprehensive blockchain solution for DePIN, U2U Network is positioned to make a significant impact on blockchain space, bringing robust innovation and value to its ecosystem and users alike.





As the listing approaches, the path forward for U2U Network indicates significant opportunities and impactful contributions to the blockchain industry and beyond.





The U2U incentivized mainnet campaign is not available to residents in the U.S. (and its territories), Canada and certain other jurisdictions.





The content on this page has been provided by U2U Network and is for general informational purposes only. CoinList does not make any representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information provided. Additionally, CoinList does not endorse or recommend any products, or services, mentioned on this page, nor does anything contained herein constitute financial, investment, legal or other professional advice. Users are encouraged to consult their own independent advisors before making any decisions based on the content of this site.

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here











