Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    TypeScript vs JavaScript in REST API Automated Testby@bormando
    930 reads

    TypeScript vs JavaScript in REST API Automated Test

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    TypeScript is a programming language which is presented as a package in Node.js ecosystem. By using this package, you can: 1. Make concise (absolute) imports in your project. 2. Create custom types for your request & response payloads. 3. Use intellisense & type checking features to make less syntax mistakes in your code. Custom types also act as a documentation for your payload data - you won't have to check with your external collections/tools for this anymore!
    featured image - TypeScript vs JavaScript in REST API Automated Test
    programming#typescript#test-automation#jest
    Dmitrii Bormotov HackerNoon profile picture

    @bormando

    Dmitrii Bormotov

    Receive Stories from @bormando

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Get Your Postman Workspace Organized
    Published at Jan 24, 2022 by bormando #postman
    Article Thumbnail
    Is Migrating From Java 8 to Java 11 Worth It?
    Published at Jul 11, 2023 by sergeidzeboev #java
    Article Thumbnail
    Is Migrating From Java 6 to Java 8 Worth It?
    Published at Jun 14, 2023 by sergeidzeboev #java
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Get Started With a Clean Architecture Template for NodeJS, Ts.ED and TypeScript
    Published at Oct 05, 2022 by borjapazr #nodejs
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa