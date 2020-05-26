Typescript 3.9: What got changed?

Curiosity killed the Schrodinger's cat? or did it?
import { ec } from 'easy-console';
interface Orders {
orderDetail?: OrderDetail; // orderDetail: OrderDetail | undefined;
}
interface OrderDetail {
item?: Item; // item: Item | undefined;
}
interface Item {
price: number;
}
const order: Orders = { orderDetail: undefined };
const itemPrice: number = order.orderDetail?.item!.price; //
// Before
ec.l(itemPrice); // trying to access property on undefined
// v3.9
ec.l(itemPrice); //undefined
import { ec } from 'easy-console';
interface A {
a: number; // notice this is 'number'
}
interface B {
b: string;
}
interface C {
a?: boolean; // notice this is 'boolean'
b: string;
}
const x: A & B = { a: 1, b: `s` };
// Before
const y: C = x; // Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'boolean'.
ec.l(`x>>`, x); // { a: 1, b: `s` }
ec.l(`y>>`, y); // { a: 1, b: `s` }
// 3.9
const y: C = x; // error- Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'boolean'.
import { ec } from 'easy-console';
interface Category {
iam: 'categoryType';
categoryName: string;
level: number;
}
interface Product {
iam: 'productType';
productName: string;
productPrice: number;
}
type Group = Category & Product; // 3.9 whole types becomes never
const group: Group = {
categoryName: 'Laptops',
level: 1,
productName: 'Macbook',
productPrice: 1234,
iAm: "never say never", // in previous version only the particular type becomes
};
// Before
ec.l('group.iAm =>', group); // previous version - error only on 'iAm' property
// 3.9
ec.l('group.iAm =>', group); // version 3.9 - error on all properties
and
}
are Now Invalid JSX Text Characters
>
Unexpected token. Did you mean `{'>'}` or `>`?
Unexpected token. Did you mean `{'}'}` or `}`?
import { ec } from 'easy-console';
function foo<T extends any>(arg: T) {
ec.l('arg.anyArguments', arg.IwillNotGiveError); // previous versions no error
}
function foo<T extends any>(arg: T) {
ec.l('arg.anyArguments', arg.IwillGiveError); // 3.9 error
}
describe('Todo', () => {
it('sample test', () => {
function expectErr(a: string) {
expect(a).toBe('string');
}
// @ts-expect-error
expectErr(1); // no error
// @ts-expect-error
expectErr("a"); // error
});
});
function hasImportantPermissions(): boolean {
// ...
}
// Oops!
if (hasImportantPermissions) {
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
// This condition will always return true since the function is always defined.
// Did you mean to call it instead?
deleteAllTheImportantFiles();
}
// tsconfig.json
{
"files": [],
"references": [
{ "path": "./tsconfig.shared.json" },
{ "path": "./tsconfig.frontend.json" },
{ "path": "./tsconfig.backend.json" },
]
}