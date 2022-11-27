Great News: WhatsApp Finally Let’s You Text Yourself

At last, WhatsApp is finally going to let users send messages to themselves. In this Slogging thread, our community discussed why the new feature released by WhatsApp will be beneficial to its users. This Slogging thread is by Valentine Enedah, Janhavi Talhar, Teri, Sara Pinto, and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability. Valentine Enedah Nov 16, 2022, 4:15 PM Great news: You can now message yourself on WhatsApp! Valentine Enedah Nov 16, 2022, 4:17 PM To see if you have the self DM feature, start a new chat, and see if your own contact is showing up at the top of your contacts list. When you open this chat, you'll see a caption saying "Message yourself." The feature is also available to some Android users on WhatsApp version 2.22.23.77 and for iOS users, the latest version (2.22.23.74) is available to all Apple users. Valentine Enedah Nov 16, 2022, 4:23 PM This is quite fantastic cause I have been waiting for this feature. It enables me to store personal documents and links on my own account. What's your say on this? Janhavi Talhar Nov 16, 2022, 7:26 PM Another way for messaging yourself is by creating a group and removing other members. In this case also, the documents, files, and images can be saved. I've been doing that for a very long time and I guess many more people do this too.😅 Valentine Enedah Nov 16, 2022, 10:35 PM Janhavi Talhar This sounds quite funny😂. But this is a good and very efficient idea. Teri Nov 17, 2022, 11:14 AM Even before this feature, in the past, I could message myself by looking for my contacts in my phonebook and sending a message. Anyway, it is good though. 💚 1 Valentine Enedah Nov 17, 2022, 1:03 PM Teri Actually, but it recently just became mainstream plus what do you think about the new features e.g communities and polls? Sara Pinto Nov 18, 2022, 3:41 PM This is pretty cool. Most apps have this feature and it usually helps a lot to save things I'll need later. I usually do the same as Teri since I can just not open the message, the notification remains and it helps me remember things I need to do. 💚 2 Valentine Enedah Nov 20, 2022, 10:03 PM Sara Pinto Amazing! If WhatsApp didn't exist, what alternate platforms will you be using? Sara Pinto Nov 22, 2022, 1:41 PM Messenger, for sure. It has the same features as WhatsApp, except their "search word" feature is a bit weird. Valentine Enedah Nov 22, 2022, 2:38 PM Wow, Funny how I don't like and Messenger. My Facebook got hacked when I was in high school and the person was posting NSFW content since then, I disabled that account. I have a new one but I barely use it. Facebook Mónica Freitas Nov 23, 2022, 3:22 PM DOPE! As the type of person who regularly texts myself to store links and photos and whatnot, this gives me a reason to start using Whatsapp a bit more regularly. I used to use my sister's number as a dump site for my reminders - she'll be relieved to know that won't need to happen again 😂 Valentine Enedah Nov 23, 2022, 5:09 PM Mónica Freitas 😂 She'll be glad totally. I already pinned my number to the top. Sara Pinto Nov 24, 2022, 11:02 AM Understandable, Valentine Enedah! I'm not a huge fan of Facebook itself, but I do have to say that Messenger is a pretty good app to communicate. Which apps do you mostly use to keep contact? Valentine Enedah Nov 24, 2022, 12:59 PM Mónica Freitas For me, it is WhatsApp, Gmail, LinkedIn, and . The fact that WhatsApp is absolutely free for users and can replace both paid SMS and phone calls contributes to its appeal. It is therefore excellent for maintaining in touch with distant relatives and friends. To get started, all they need is a phone number, and using the app is simple. Slack