ReadWrite
paint-brush
Two Algorithms, One Goal: Changing the Face of Anomaly Detection with KIF and SIF by@computational

Two Algorithms, One Goal: Changing the Face of Anomaly Detection with KIF and SIF

by Computational Technology for AllNovember 22nd, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Explore the algorithms behind K-SIF and SIF, focusing on their procedures for constructing partition trees, handling data splits, and the role of the ω parameter in these processes. The link between K-SIF and FIF is also discussed in this section.
featured image - Two Algorithms, One Goal: Changing the Face of Anomaly Detection with KIF and SIF
Computational Technology for All HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Guillaume Staerman, INRIA, CEA, Univ. Paris-Saclay, France;

(2) Marta Campi, CERIAH, Institut de l’Audition, Institut Pasteur, France;

(3) Gareth W. Peters, Department of Statistics & Applied Probability, University of California Santa Barbara, USA.

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Background & Preliminaries

2.1. Functional Isolation Forest

2.2. The Signature Method

3. Signature Isolation Forest Method

4. Numerical Experiments

4.1. Parameters Sensitivity Analysis

4.2. Advantages of (K-)SIF over FIF

4.3. Real-data Anomaly Detection Benchmark

5. Discussion & Conclusion, Impact Statements, and References


Appendix

A. Additional Information About the Signature

B. K-SIF and SIF Algorithms

C. Additional Numerical Experiments

B. K-SIF and SIF Algorithms

This section provides the algorithms for the two proposed methods, Kernel Signature Isolation Forest and Signature Isolation Forest. The steps for each algorithm are described and presented below, introducing the input of each procedure and the steps followed to construct the nodes of the partition trees and the children subsets and datasets. Finally, the output of each method is given. The details of these procedures are provided in the main paper in Section 3. Note that the ω parameter, corresponding to the number of split windows used for the signature, is considered as input since it must be chosen for the procedures to advance. Still, it is hidden within the presentation of the algorithms.


We further provide the following remark to explain what is the main link between the two proposed algorithms.


Remark B.1 (LINK BETWEEN K-SIF AND FIF). The first order coefficients of the signature on an interval [s, t] ⊂ [0, 1] represent the displacement of the function:



This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Computational Technology for All HackerNoon profile picture
Computational Technology for All@computational
Computational: We take random inputs, follow complex steps, and hope the output makes sense. And then blog about it.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories #non-linear-data-analysis #signature-isolation-forest #anomaly-detection #functional-data-analysis #advanced-ad-algorithms #rough-path-theory #functional-isolation-forest #k-sif-parameters

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Lifelong Intelligence Beyond the Edge using Hyperdimensional Computing: Abstract and Introduction
by computational
Jul 24, 2024
#edge-computing
Article Thumbnail
What is the Signature Isolation Forest?
by computational
Nov 19, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Article Thumbnail
How Functional Isolation Forest Detects Anomalies
by computational
Nov 20, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Article Thumbnail
Unveiling Path Signatures: A Key to Geometric Insights in Data
by computational
Nov 20, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Article Thumbnail
Redefining Anomaly Detection with Signature Isolation Forests
by computational
Nov 20, 2024
#non-linear-data-analysis
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas