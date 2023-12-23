Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Twitter Lawsuit: All of the Juicy Details of the Director and Officer Indemnification Agreementby@legalpdf
    782 reads

    Twitter Lawsuit: All of the Juicy Details of the Director and Officer Indemnification Agreement

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    THIS INDEMNIFICATION AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is made and entered into as of November 29, 2021 between Twitter, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), and Parag Agrawal (“Indemnitee”).

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Twitter Lawsuit: All of the Juicy Details of the Director and Officer Indemnification Agreement
    twitter director and officer shaking hands via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-companies #tech-companies #parag-agrawal
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.

    Receive Stories from @legalpdf

    react to story with heart
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Code Stored on GitHub Ultimately Belong to Their Authors
    Published at Sep 06, 2023 by legalpdf #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    Parag Agrawal's Undertaking to Repay Advancement of Expenses
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    What Ned Segal (the Former CFO of Twitter) Sent the Company
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Vijaya Gadde: The Letter They Sent to Twitter and What It Said
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Gall3ry Renovates the Web3 User Experience With Leading Technology: On-chain Content
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gall3ry #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!