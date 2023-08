Troy Denning on Halo Outcasts and Writing for the Halo Universe

Too Long; Didn't Read Troy Denning's latest book, Halo: Outcasts, is his first standalone work. The book is set around November 2559 after the destruction of Dosiac by Forerunner Guardians and is controlled by the AI Cortana. An oath warden's (Crei Ayomuu) conscience awakens and he has to fight for what he believes is right.