Treating Your Internet Friends with Respect Starts Right Here at HackerNoon HQ

: All HackerNoon full-time employees and long-term part-time contractors are now eligible to enter our fully-funded Mental Health initiative. Plus a few tips on how to make Remote Work work.
HackerNoon is growing at the fastest rate we have ever been. From Q1 of 2021 to Q2 of 2021, our team quadruple (and a bit) in size from about 10 (employees + part-time) to 40 (22 full-time + part-time, 8 interns, 9 blogging fellows).
We are able to do this because we have been having strong sales year to date (already surpassing that of the entire year last year), which results in us being profitable for the first time since launching 2.0!
At the core of the HackerNoon Team values, 3 things have always stood out: Choice, Creativity, and Accountability.
Here's how a few core team members put it:
"I'm such a big fan of Linh and David's Run to the deep end and SWIM, kids approach" - Natasha Nel, VP of Editorial Strategy
But also:
"We are big enough to need structure but small enough not to know how to do it well" - Utsav Jaiswal, VP of Sales
I think in the past, due to the small, tight, quality number of people working on a single goal of making HackerNoon a better place to read/write/publish, we have been able to "get away" with a few things:
The good news? We are all young, smart, and 100% remote during a pandemic.
The bad news? We are all young, smart, and 100% remote, in a pandemic.
So - like a mother whose daughter has grown out of her baby's phase (and trust me...I know what it's like 😉), HackerNoon has to grow up and enter a whole new era. The grownup stage they may say.
Unlike physical healthcare, mental healthcare is borderless, which makes it more appealing as an option for employers with a remote-first team like ours.
Think of mental health like a healthy diet/fitness routine. Mental health is just regular good old health. Much research has been done on the long-term benefit of therapy. It's not very tabooed to say "Let's eat well", "Let's exercise more often!", why should it be any different to say "let's talk to a professional about your feelings!"?
Everyone who works for HackerNoon is eligible to Opt-In to this Mental Health Initiative, the moment they:
How do you enter?
How to measure success?
We hope this program would help:
I figure since we have been remote since Day 1, we would like to lay the groundwork here on how we can better communicate as a team!
One: You lead by example
If you ever wonder what's the best way to "get" people to do certain things - do it yourself! Lead by example! Think about it - if even you (the proposer if the idea) won't believe in it or do it, how would others be expected to do the same? "Do what I say but not what I do" will never work ✌️
Two: Tone and Voice
As a remote company, people can’t really hear your voice and tone most of the time unless they know that’s how you communicate irl (lol remember that 😂)
I compile these miscellaneous useful phrases, but everyone is free to add on to it too!
With so many new people, we all need to be better at helping everyone connect the dots. You might know a lot about blockchain, others might not. You may be sick of telling people JUST where the brand guidelines are, for others it will be news to them. You might think you are clear as day, but they might just not at all get what you say. So what do we do?
When in doubt, tie it back go time reading, words published, and money made
We are in an exciting time. All the challenges we are currently facing as a team are NOT challenges of a struggling organization. On the contrary, they are (needed) challenges of a growing, THRIVING company. So I would invite y'all to embrace it.
Change is good.
Instead of resisting the changes, why not go with the flow and see just how much you are capable of doing?
