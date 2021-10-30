Treasure Hunt: 5 Juicy Repos on GitHub

\\\nAhoy matey! During my sailing in the GitHub sea, I found some amazing lands to dock on. The extra one is mine. And I’d like to invite you to embark on my project.\n\n\n---\n\n## App Ideas\n\nHave you ever wanted to build something, but you had no idea what to do? Just as authors sometimes have “writer’s block”, the same is also true for developers. This list is intended to solve this issue once and for all! [Go➡](https://github.com/florinpop17/app-ideas)\n\n#### The repos listed here are:\n\n* Great for improving your coding skills\n* Great for experimenting with new technologies\n* Great for adding to your portfolio to impress your next employer/client\n* Great for using as examples in tutorials (articles or videos)\n* Easy to complete and also easily extendable with new features\n* This is not just a simple list of projects, but a collection that describes each project in enough detail so that you can develop it from the ground up!\n\n#### Each project has the following features:\n\n* A clear and descriptive objective\n* A list of User Stories that should be implemented (these stories act more as a guideline than a forced list of To-Do’s. Feel free to add your own stories if you want)\n* A list of bonus features that not only improve the base project but also your skills at the same time.\n\nAll the resources and links to help you find what you need to complete the project\n\n\n---\n\n## The Book of Secret Knowledge\n\nThis repository is a collection of various materials and tools that I use every day in my work. It contains a lot of useful information gathered in one piece. It is an invaluable source of knowledge for me that I often look back on. [Go➡](https://github.com/trimstray/the-book-of-secret-knowledge)\n\n\n---\n\n## Awesome Cheatsheets\n\nAwesome cheatsheets for popular programming languages, frameworks, and development tools. They include everything you should know in one single file. [Go➡](https://github.com/LeCoupa/awesome-cheatsheets)\n\n\n---\n\n## Tech Interview Handbook\n\nNo one has time to do a few hundred LeetCode questions. Here is a list of curated technical interview preparation materials for busy engineers, brought to you by the author of the Blind 75 List. [Go➡](https://github.com/yangshun/tech-interview-handbook)\n\n#### Besides the usual algorithm questions, other awesome stuff includes:\n\n* How to prepare for coding interviews\n* Interview Cheatsheet — Straight-to-the-point Do’s and Don’ts\n* Algorithm tips and the best practice questions categorized by topic\n* Interview formats of the top tech companies\n* Behavioral questions asked by the top tech companies\n* Good questions to ask your interviewers at the end of the interviews\n* Helpful resume tips to get your resume noticed and the Do’s and Don’ts\n* Front-End Interview preparation\n* Help from you in contributing content would be very much appreciated!\n\n#### Why do I want this?\n\nThis repository has practical content that covers all phases of a technical interview, from applying for a job to passing the interviews to offer negotiation. Technically competent candidates might still find the non-technical content helpful as well.\n\n#### Who is this for?\n\nAnybody who wants to land a job at a tech company but is new to technical interviews, seasoned engineers who have not been on the other side of the interviewing table in a while and want to get back into the game, or anyone who wants to be better at technical interviewing.\n\n\n---\n\n## E-Book Foundation — Free programming books\n\nThis repo contains books, courses, interactive programming, podcasts, and more, everything is free and also translated to many languages. [Go➡](https://github.com/EbookFoundation/free-programming-books)\n\n\n---\n\n# \\[Extra\\] Make Our Lives Easier Again\n\nIn this repo, I intend to gather a lot of useful stuff such as books, guides, developer tools, and much more. It’s still very primitive yet, but there are some interesting things. [Go➡](https://github.com/mrslima/Make-Our-Lives-Easier-Again)\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckvdzag-6-d-00010-as-6474-d-9-x-4-o.jpg)\n\n## You may also like\n\n* [Python Typing](https://mrslima.medium.com/python-typing-88923684500b)\n* [VS Code Shortcuts](https://hackernoon.com/code-faster-12-vs-code-shortcuts)\n\n#### Find me around the web:\n\n* [All my links](https://taplink.cc/limaa.ds)\n\n\\\n