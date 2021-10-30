Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Treasure Hunt: 5 Juicy Repos on GitHub by@limaads

Treasure Hunt: 5 Juicy Repos on GitHub

Read on Terminal Reader
image
Daniela Lima Hacker Noon profile picture

@limaads
Daniela Lima

📚 Computer Science student. 🤖 ML/AI lover. ✍🏻 Amateur writer. 🔗 https://taplink.cc/limaa.ds

Daniela Lima Hacker Noon profile picture
by Daniela Lima @limaads.📚 Computer Science student. 🤖 ML/AI lover. ✍🏻 Amateur writer. 🔗 https://taplink.cc/limaa.ds
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Code Faster: 12 VS Code Shortcuts by @limaads
#vscode
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#programming#software-development#github#developer-tools#learn-to-code#beginners#technical-interviews#programming-cheatsheet
Join Hacker Noon loading