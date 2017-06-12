Search icon
Transform the SF Transit Clipper Card into a Wearable by@stervy

Transform the SF Transit Clipper Card into a Wearable

Originally published by Stephen Cognetta on June 12th 2017 8,120 reads
All it takes is a jar and some nail polish remover to dissolve the Clipper Card. After that, Chris So and I tried out three different form factors: Embed the NFC Chip in Sugru, Fashion a Bracelet with a PC Board and Wirecuter. I’d love to see if you guys come up with any other awesome form factors! You can check out the full Instructables posting here: https://www.instructables.com/id/Transform-the-SF-Clipper-Card-Into-a-Wearable.
image
Stephen Cognetta Hacker Noon profile picture

@stervy
Stephen Cognetta

As you know, I’m a hardcore minimalist. I was getting tired of carrying around so many cards in my wallet and wanted to experiment with transforming my cards to a different form factor. Luckily, all it takes is a jar and some nail polish remover to dissolve the Clipper Card. After that, Chris So and I tried out three different form factors:

1. Embed the NFC Chip in Sugru

After coiling up the NFC chip and antenna on the left, I embedded it into Sugru

2. Encase the NFC Chip in a Waterproof Silicone Wristband

3. Fashion a Bracelet with a PC Board and Wire

I’d love to see if you guys come up with any other awesome form factors! You can check out the full Instructables posting here: https://www.instructables.com/id/Transform-the-SF-Clipper-Card-Into-a-Wearable

Full time lapse video of the Clipper Card dissolving below:

Follow my posts on the form below, and if you found this article interesting, please share by clapping 👏!

