Transform the SF Transit Clipper Card into a Wearable

As you know, I’m a hardcore minimalist. I was getting tired of carrying around so many cards in my wallet and wanted to experiment with transforming my cards to a different form factor. Luckily, all it takes is a jar and some nail polish remover to dissolve the Clipper Card. After that, Chris So and I tried out three different form factors:
I’d love to see if you guys come up with any other awesome form factors! You can check out the full Instructables posting here: https://www.instructables.com/id/Transform-the-SF-Clipper-Card-Into-a-Wearable
Full time lapse video of the Clipper Card dissolving below:
