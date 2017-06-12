Transform the SF Transit Clipper Card into a Wearable

As you know, I’m a hardcore minimalist. I was getting tired of carrying around so many cards in my wallet and wanted to experiment with transforming my cards to a different form factor. Luckily, all it takes is a jar and some nail polish remover to dissolve the Clipper Card. After that, Chris So and I tried out three different form factors:

1. Embed the NFC Chip in Sugru

After coiling up the NFC chip and antenna on the left, I embedded it into Sugru

2. Encase the NFC Chip in a Waterproof Silicone Wristband

3. Fashion a Bracelet with a PC Board and Wire

Full time lapse video of the Clipper Card dissolving below:

