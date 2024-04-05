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Transcendence Volume I, Book 1: Introduction

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byAntică Vlad@elselaume_0lcbhik8

April 5th, 2024
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media#science-fiction#transcendence#quanta-research-academy#roots-of-human-thought#the-philosophical-story#quantum-understanding#quantum-influences#quantum-gravitational-fields

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