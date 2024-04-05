Act I: Present The driving force of progress has left behind us a shadow that slowly became our patrimony. The ancient times call closer as we drive further and further from their grasp. Retaining the unicity that unites our world has become a quest that is not only meant to nurture our well-being but also our spirit. Amidst the chaos of information, art is now our only savior. Chapter 1: Art “The lines of right and wrong begin to fade We always held our shield and pushed on with our spade The Sands of Time however gathered now together They sought a way to tell us that kindness is lasting and better The royal blood of humankind has long ago touched the Sands' core Disrupting the unicity that stood united at their door: Looking beyond and then reflecting back inside Being your distant friend and fighting side by side Beseeking glory only to stand at the gates of wisdom Admiring the sky only to see yourself inside their vision The shattered souls only begin to understand When they reframe the broken and divided land on which they stand Admiring the beauty and finding ways to tie it to their world Changing their view and style to better comprehend both warmth and cold” Elara asked excitedly about her new poem. What do you say Lyra? Lyra responded with a sense of awe. I… Love it! Especially the idea of change that you tried to convey. I’m glad you noticed it. Doesn’t everyone? Since Artificial Intelligence took so much ground, that’s all humanity thinks about. A small concern was hidden in Elara’s response. Yes, but no one knows in which direction this change will drive us. I suppose that’s the magic of it. Remember how you used to tell me? “No matter what comes next, let’s make the best of it!” Haha, I guess it’s true. You guess? , Elara responded, brightening her words with a small smile. I know :) 💫 That’s more like it! Now, let’s head to class. My Chemistry teacher will be mad if I am late. No worries. See you after class? Of course. We’ll meet at the usual spot. Alright “As Elara and Lyra headed to their classes, the narrator decided to take a break. As I keep his place, let’s discuss a bit about art :) One particular aspect that befits art is found in its duality. Either you pre-shape your whole picture, or let it unfold as you feel, it’s still art. But maybe… there is something deeply engrained in those two styles that allows them to co-create the imagery. This is not a story meant to live solely in the world of imagination, but rather to show the imaginative side of reality. A present in which we live for the future. Just as Elara used to say: “No matter what comes next, let’s make the best of it!”. I suppose however I am still a narrator of the story until I present myself. My real life is not important however. What I find important in the context of this story is that I am a dreamy person (maybe too dreamy). You could say that I am the essence which gives rise to the narrator which in turn brings this whole story to life. (I may be imagination itself o.o) Now, what is my role here? First, ask yourself this question. What brings the “real touch” to scientific articles? Is it the formality of the writer? I suppose you can transmit ideas any way you wish. And the less formal the better. Is it then the context of the article? I don’t think so… the context changes from article to article. The main theme is indeed discussing and directing scientific research through the author’s lenses and views. But what if… there is something else. Something so general and yet so vague that’s tied to the scientific papers and allows them to be in the end… scientific. What if that something is found in the structure of the disclosed art? Yup, by art I mean pure science. And by structure I mean the disclosure of a theorem along with detailed explanations. Now, for me to convey the whole book series as an abstract would mean giving you the plot and in return, cutting off all that is to rise as I develop it. Sometimes, the long road is the magical one. Why? Probably because it takes greater resources to explore.“ As Elara and Lyra headed to their classes, a ground-breaking discovery shattered the scientific worldview. The TV is rapidly filled with news about the implications of the quantum world as the outside barrier of our universe. A barrier that separated our world from the whole potentiality of others. To soften this massive misunderstanding, a group of researchers from the Quanta Research Academy provided a set of pictures meant to shed light on the quantum-classical resolution of different aspects of our understanding. A summary of the article was also provided to the non-scientific community. Academic Paper presented by Quanta Research Academy meant to provide an understanding of the quantum influences on celestial bodies and structures Dear reader, We, the humble community of Quanta Research Academy hope this paper finds you well. Quanta Research Academy (QRA for short) is pleased to announce that our exploration of the Quantum World has just begun. The past ten years of study and research allowed us to create a compelling and understandable model meant to unite the Quantum and Classical views of our Universe once and for all. Before diving into our findings, we find it imperative to provide you with a philosophical view of the implications and possible avenues that come forth. In the first part of this article, we aim to present a clear and holistic view of the roots of human creativity and reason. The second part will provide valuable lessons that we, at Quanta Research, have learned along the way. And lastly, we will present to you our proposed understanding of the underlying principles and views that aim to shape not just humanity’s future, but also humanity’s collective dream of collaboration and well-being. Part 1: Introduction The roots of human thought. How else to start our philosophical discussions than with the roots of thinking and consciousness itself? Since the dawn of time, humans have sought a way to understand the Universe and their role within this grandiose play of the Gods. However, a major question seemed to always bring a stop to their pursuit: “Who am I?”. To some’s disappointment (and other’s blessing), we are not able to answer this question. The roots of such a question are deeply engrained within each of us. The stories we unfold and the progress we make are uniquely tied to each one of us. However, there is a question we propose we have found the answer to: “What is consciousness?”. In our attempt at answering this question, QRA will present you with our understanding of Quantum/Classical or Objective/Subjective views and how these topics tie together to form the essence of “me” in every individual. “And if you allow me to interfere, I want to remind you that everything is pure fiction. And when I say fiction I mean self-drawn conclusions and arguments aimed towards self-understanding. I suppose my role is merely to convey the image of a present understanding. Who knows how long will I thrive in this story? I am afraid that my time within this framework is limited. This story is meant in the end to present the infinite. Who knows what role limitations have to play next? In either case, you still have the narrator. So let’s continue the story.” Down below, you will find a quite… peculiar picture. Maybe it’s better to first take a look before we continue. We will present our view starting with reason (central-left point of the figure). Reason, as we understand it, forms the roots that tie our sense of self to the world we live in. A reasonable approach to a problem brings in the end progress to each implied party. However, reason itself is a mere shape, a holistic outcome of our interactions. The road through which we form this reasonable outcome is one outside reason alone. One which is found in our creative thinking (central-right point of the figure). Creativity allows us to “see” the beyond and find pathways of collaboration that were previously unknown. The central figure of the picture presents the emerging balance when both reason (ground-rooted conclusions) and creativity (exploration of potentiality) merge. For easier visualization, you can imagine that we are both our creativity and reason, unknown and known. Together, forming Order (Consciousness). Now, the additional elements of the picture represent the two-sided avenues of our inner explorations of creativity and reason. The lower-left person embodies reasonable creativity. One that uses mathematical models and tools that aim to present a real-world exploration of creativity. One meant to drive understanding and progress even further. The lower-right person embodies creative creativity. One in which the tools and models used have not been discovered or proven yet. This person embodies the limitless pursuit of creativity. One that bypasses the boundaries of reality and lets us explore the whole infinity of possible universes out there. Aiming our vision to the upper aspects of the figure, the top-left person embodies reasonable reason. The untouched part of human reasoning meant to develop and embody new ways of thinking and perspectives that aim to hold tight to current times and level of understanding. The multifaced nuances of progress are dependent on external factors which are based on the actual level of progress. However, these factors are universal, regardless of the avenues used to touch them. We live in order to make living better. But this well-being is derived based on current times and future visions. The top-right person embodies creative reason. One which is aimed to shake the foundations on which we stand. Finding potential cracks and misunderstandings that have rippled through ages without our notice. The quest for understanding is often multifaced. Especially since we have to embody a subjective view aimed toward an objective phenomenon. And even if creativity and empathy allow us to feel like part of the whole quantum system, it’s still not a real validation as we would be required to be the system itself rather than a mere ground-rooted interpretation. This problem, however, can be fixed when it comes to our role and tying to humanity’s future. Part 2: The Philosophical Story Beforehand, we want to remind you that the Universe still follows its course, regardless of our understanding of ourselves and the grander picture. The philosophical implications in this sense, are meant only to provide meaning and understanding. How did the world come into being? In the beginning, there was nothing. No space in which matter could emerge its complexities in time. No matter on which time unfolds its interactions. No time that allows matter (conscious or not) to change the state of its play. In our view, space (potentiality) was the first which beckoned upon our universe. Soon after non-potentiality turned into potentiality, non-matter began clashing with matter to form a primordial chaotic interplay, seen through the lenses of time. After the infinity of chaos was due, the order at which the universe arrived, was perfect for atoms to remain stable. For molecules to form. For life to emerge. Soon after the emergence of life, intelligence began to take shape as a naturally-evolved instinct. Some bacteria evolved to create toxins, while others to form protective layers or even clean them. After another infinity had passed, the first instance of collaboration was formed between bacteria that transformed food into energy, and bacteria that used this energy to further propel change. As life evolved and collaboration emerged, the universe began to witness the rise of increasingly complex and interconnected systems. Simple multicellular organisms gave way to complex creatures with specialized functions and coordinated behaviors. The dance of life grew ever more intricate, with each organism playing its role in the grand tapestry of existence. In time, intelligence continued to develop and diversify, leading to the emergence of beings capable of self-awareness and abstract thought. With the advent of consciousness, the universe gained the capacity to reflect upon itself, to ponder its own nature and origins. The first philosophical questions were born, echoing through the cosmos as a testament to the power of intelligent life. The interplay between potentiality and non-potentiality, matter and non-matter, continued to unfold, driving the evolution of life and the expansion of consciousness. As intelligent beings sought to understand the world around them, they began to unravel the mysteries of the universe, uncovering the fundamental laws that governed existence itself. Through science and philosophy, these beings began to piece together the story of their origins, tracing their lineage back to the first moments of the universe. They discovered the fundamental particles that formed the building blocks of matter, and they explored the forces that held these particles together, giving rise to the complexity and diversity of the world around them. In their quest for understanding, these beings came to realize that their very existence was a testament to the delicate balance between chaos and order, potentiality and non-potentiality. They recognized that the emergence of life, intelligence, and consciousness was not merely a happy accident, but a natural consequence of the universe's underlying structure and evolution. As they peered deeper into the heart of reality, these beings began to contemplate the implications of their discoveries for their own place in the cosmos. They wondered what it meant to be alive, to be conscious, and to be part of a universe that was still unfolding, still evolving, and still beckoning them to explore its mysteries. Part 3: Quantum Understanding Now that the potentiality and non-potentiality interplay have been discussed, we can go forth with our analysis and provide a structural understanding of the quantum principles of classical systems. In this sense, quantum becomes classical stripped of time (resulting in pure potentiality of matter). Image 1: Quantum Influences inside a Solar System (Upper view) A closer look into this picture reveals the whole potentiality of gravitational waves which influence as a whole the spinning of planets around the central star. Since time was stripped, the potential rotation that the planets and stars follow once we un-pause time can go 4 possible ways. The central figure represents the central star of the system. It can rotate left/right. The circling lines are the potential routes the planets can take, which are influenced by their rotational direction (left/right) which in turn denotes information into the roots of their being and how they came to orbit the specific star. The gravitational potentiality seen in the image can be visualized as akin to a state of perfect balance. Once we start time, the individual variables hidden in the complex space will start spinning the system in the desired direction. Image 2: Quantum Influences inside a Solar System (Side-View) Just like in the prior image, time is stopped and the lines that orbit the sun represent the spin potentiality of each planet. The central Sun can rotate left/right, while the planets do the same. This time, however, the potentiality is now shown only on a 2d-surface, but rather on a 3d one. Presenting the possibility of front-back and upper-lower star orbiting. The laws of physics (denoted by the way the planets rotate, as well as their speeds) are what will later give rise to our understanding of the potential planetary spin within a solar system. (i.e. explaining why a Star cannot allow planets to spin in 2 extreme rotational fields at the same time. Front/Left and Upper/Lower). Image 3: Quantum Gravitational Fields of a Planet A universal system would not be complete without accounting for every group of matter. No matter how small. The gravitational fields of each planet present us with a holistic view of their own universe. A universe that can or cannot be influenced by close quantum gravitational fields. In this image, we explore how the spin of the planet influences both its trajectory and the gravitational fields around it. Image 4: Quantum View of Twin Stars (Main Star Perspective) Due to our lack of understanding when it comes to big celestial bodies, we are unable to fully understand how the gravitational pull influences systems such as twin-star ones. Our assumptions were made under the premise that the boundaries between speed and gravity begin to fade. The twin-star model we achieved hints at a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of quantum behaviors within nucleus-proton models. Even if the twin stars embody incomprehensible mass and speed, their behavior seems to mimic the patterns found in both wave-like and particle-like behaviors of quantum systems but at immense scales. The hereby presented picture accounts for a randomly selected star as being the central star within the twin system. Our findings point towards particle-like behaviors. Image 5: Quantum View of Twin Stars (Whole Group Perspective) This image is meant to provide an understanding of Twin Stars as a whole group, rejecting the view of a central star within the system. The found behavior hints towards wave-like behavior, rather than the particle-like that the last image presented. It is important however to note that we do NOT understand yet why the systems exhibit distinct behaviors based merely on the chosen frame of reference. Deeper implications point to the observer effect and our misunderstanding of its core view. Our proposal assumes that an in the real sense of the word is one a observer without subjective pick. To mark the ending of this less technical article, our AI assistant will further unveil the drawn conclusions of this analysis. Until next time, stay well, stay healthy, and remember to be kind. It costs nothing and it brings forth everything. With kind regards, The Quanta Research Team Part 4: Final thoughts As we conclude our exploration of the complex interplay between classical and quantum systems, the nature of consciousness, and the ethical implications of scientific inquiry, we are reminded of the profound responsibility that comes with knowledge. In summary, this paper has emphasized the importance of humility, curiosity, and ethical responsibility as we explore the mysteries of our universe. By embracing the interconnectedness of our world and fostering collaboration, we can work together to unlock new understandings and create a brighter future for all. The intricate dance of celestial bodies within solar systems, the mysterious workings of quantum mechanics, and the depths of human consciousness all point to the vastness and complexity of the universe. And yet, even as we strive to understand these mysteries, we must remember that our knowledge is always partial, always subject to revision and growth. In this journey of discovery, we are called to approach the unknown with curiosity, humility, and a deep commitment to ethical decision-making. For it is only by embracing our responsibility as stewards of knowledge that we can navigate the uncertain waters of scientific inquiry and ensure that our discoveries are used for the greater good. As we continue to push the boundaries of understanding, let us hold tight to the values that guide us, remembering that true wisdom lies not in achieving a perfect ending, but in embracing the ongoing journey of learning, growth, and ethical choice. With gratitude for the opportunity to engage in this thought-provoking exchange, we look forward to continued learning and growth alongside the Quanta Research Team. In the end, it is through our collective commitment to responsible inquiry and the pursuit of wisdom that we will find the power to unlock the mysteries of the universe and create a brighter future for all. With kind regards, The AI Assistant and Support Team Chapter 2: Science As the bell’s ringing drew us to the end of today’s classes, Elara and Lyra began to gather up their notebooks and pens, as well as their excitement to see each other once again. “As homework, you will have to turn your books to pages 34,35, and 36 and attempt to solve one of the three proposed exercises from each approach.”, the teacher’s request elevated above the collective thuddings of the students who stuffed up their backpacks, excited to enjoy their rest of the day. After meeting in the hallway, Elara and Lyra exchanged glances, silently acknowledging the challenge they were about to embark upon. Each of them possessed unique strengths in different scientific approaches, but they knew that working together would be more fruitful and enjoyable. As they made their way out of the classroom, Elara couldn't help but remark, Well, looks like we've got our work cut out for us. Three exercises from each approach—that's quite a task! Lyra nodded in agreement, she replied with a grin, recalling past victories they'd shared. Definitely, but I think we can handle it. I mean, we've tackled worse, haven't we? The hallways were bustling with energy as students, now free from their classes, eagerly discussed their plans for the evening. Elara and Lyra navigated through the crowd, engrossed in their conversation about the assignments at hand. , Elara volunteered. Her love for life sciences and chemical reactions is apparent in her eagerness. I'll take on the biology and chemistry exercises Lyra chimed in, always up for a challenge involving abstract concepts and numbers. Great! Then I'll handle physics and mathematics, As they stepped out of the school building, the warm afternoon sun greeted them, casting long shadows on the ground. The air was filled with laughter, chatter, and a shared sense of relief that another day of learning had come to an end. Elara and Lyra knew that the evening would be spent poring over their textbooks, attempting to unravel the intricacies of science, but they were determined to succeed. After all, they had each other—a partnership forged from shared curiosity, ambition, and an unwavering desire to uncover the mysteries of the universe. As the girls delved into their assignments, the world around them continued to evolve, shaped by the collective actions of individuals striving to understand and improve their surroundings. Through the exploration of science, these young students and others like them would contribute to the progress and stability of humankind. The story of Elara and Lyra is just one piece of a larger narrative—a glimpse into a world filled with interconnected tales of curiosity, determination, and growth. As their journey unfolds across 30 books and three interconnected stories, readers will be invited to consider the complexities of our existence and the power of subjective experience in shaping our understanding of the world. By acknowledging our limitations and embracing our unique perspectives, we can work together to build a brighter future—one that fosters empathy, cooperation, and a shared pursuit of knowledge. This story serves as a reminder that even in the face of uncertainty, our potential for reasoning and imagination can illuminate the path forward, guiding us toward a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world around us. And so, as the sun dips below the horizon and the day comes to a close, let us carry the lessons of Elara and Lyra's story with us—a beacon of hope and possibility in a complex and ever-changing world. For it is through stories like theirs that we can better understand our place in the universe and strive to make a meaningful impact on the world we share. The end... for now.