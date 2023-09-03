Search icon
ReadWrite
    Train Your Own ChatGPT-like LLM with FlanT5 and Replicateby@shanglun
    5,319 reads

    Train Your Own ChatGPT-like LLM with FlanT5 and Replicate

    We train an open-source LLM to distinguish between William Shakespeare and Anton Chekhov. A proof of concept for natural language classifiers based on a small, cost-efficient but powerful competitor to ChatGPT.
    machine-learning #ai #machine-learning #llm #chatgpt
    Shanglun Wang HackerNoon profile picture

    @shanglun

    Shanglun Wang

    Quant, technologist, occasional economist, cat lover, and tango organizer.

