Traditional Ukrainian Food: Beginners Guide

Ukrainian's love to eat. As a result, there is a variety of dishes to choose from. Light flavours and heavenly taste is what describes Ukrainian food the best. However they're not easy to prepare. You cannot prepare Ukrainian food as taco in seven minutes. It takes time, and it's totally worth it. Traditional Ukrainian food consists of a lot of ingredients like meat, vegetables, seasonings, some herbs, etc. There is a diversity of ingredients and that is what brings out the unique taste it has.

Fact! Ukrainians love black bread with everything. So don't be surprised when you go to a fancy restaurant and find a complimentary bread basket.

A cuisine yet to be fully discovered by the world, I present to you 10 traditional Ukrainian recipes



Borscht

A typical Ukrainian soup whose key ingredient is meat. With its light flavours, it can be very appetising. It can be made with beef, potatoes, onions, carrots and is served with a spoonful of sour cream on top.

Varenyky, aka Black Dumplings

Another Ukrainian side dish, but for a twist these dumplings are black! Filled with pork and veal, it serves for a mouth watering dish. Heavy with all the stuffed meat, these dumplings are nothing like you've tried before.

Banosh

Savour the different layers of egg, brynza cheese and pork, all in one masterpiece of a dish. Traditional Ukrainian side dish!

Salo

Salo is a Ukrainian starter made of pig fat and is considered highly nutritious. It can be preserved for a very long time and is usually accompanied by black bread.

Ukrainian salad

This salad has everything one can ask for! It has veal, goat cheese, zucchini, tomatoes and mushrooms. To flatter its taste, it is served with a honey mustard glaze.

Kremslyky

Relish the rich flavour of this Ukrainian bread bowl of potato pancakes with a creamy sauce made of dill, carrots and garlic. But first you need to dig your way through the bread. Totally worth burrowing!

Cabbage rolls

Dig into these mouth watering cabbage rolls stuffed with rice, beef and vegetables. Rich and savoury with typical Ukrainian sour cream on top, this one is a must try.

"7 pigs"

Quite contrary to the name, it is basically one huge pork leg with tender meat for one to satiate their appetite. It is enriched with the sharp and tangy taste of mustard sauce.

Nalysnyky

End your meals the Ukrainian way! Another delicacy perfect for dessert. These are thin pancakes stuffed with fillings of fruits and chocolate.

Ukrainian cheesecake

Fancy a cheesecake without a bottom? Well, Ukraine has one for you! This mouthwatering cheesecake has a pure dense cheesecake without a bottom layer. For a surprise, there are pieces of dried resins in the middle.

