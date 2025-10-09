Tracing Galactic Structure: Multi-Frequency Analysis of the Tadpole Feature in Radio Polarization

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Tomography

October 9th, 2025
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The Tadpole's Morphology in Faraday Space: Mapping Polarized Intensity at Specific Faraday Depths

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science#astrophysics#faraday-rotation#faraday-tomography-with-chime#polarization-maps#faraday-synthesis#interstellar-medium-(ism)#radio-astronomy#galactic-tadpole

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