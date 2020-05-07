Top Web Development Companies 2020 Ranked

@ andrewmarks Andrew Marks Entrepreneur and writer passionate about technology

I have rounded up a list of 50 Top Web Development Companies 2020 based on a thorough analysis of rankings listed on clutch.co, goodfirms.co and itfirms.co, as well as companies’ websites, market presence, achievements and my personal experience working with web development agencies.

It’s hard to imagine a business that does not require web development services in this day and age. Every company needs to be represented on the web, because that’s where people look for products and services. No matter what it is that you provide your clients with, physical or digital, your business will not succeed without a solid brand identity and online presence.

The web development industry has grown and matured from its infancy in the 1990s and now we have numerous vendors offering services for businesses operating in various domains, providing website development using expansive technology stacks. Now, the question is: how do you find the right developer in this highly populated and complex market?

Fortunately, there are multiple software service research and analytics firms, as well as directories, where you can search for top software and web development companies and choose the right one based on their abilities and reviews from other clients that have worked with them on real projects and shared their honest experience.

The top research and analytics agencies include clutch.co, goodfirms.co and itfirms.co. Their websites rank and compile lists of top software and web development companies in various categories. However, you can still find yourself overwhelmed with the variety of choice and the amount of research you have to go through before finding a company that provides web development services fit specifically for your project, with the right tools, expertise and experience to cater all your business objectives.

WillowTree, Inc. specializes in mobile and web development. Until now, they have delivered powerful solutions to top brands on the market including Johnson&Johnson, TimeWarner, Pepsico, AOL.

The technical team at Willow Tree assures speedy development, faster deployment, high performance, cost-effectiveness, collated-teams, user-centric design, robust development, improved ROI, 100% customer satisfaction and conversions. They have created hundreds of Android custom apps, engineered wearable apps, Android TV apps and many more.

Services provided: Web Development, UX strategy, UX design, Android app development, iOS app development, Xamarin development, mobile backend engineering, app analytics, app indexing

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Charlottesville, United States

New York, NY, United States

Durham, NC, United States

Washington, DC, United States

Richmond, VA, United States

Company Size: 250–999

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Regal Cinema Group, HBO, Fox News, PepsiCo, Nestle, American Red Cross, Time Warner, AOL, AEG, PepsiCo, and Harvard Business Publishing.

Developed Projects: Mobile App Dev for Data Science Clinic, Web & Mobile Development for Retail Chain, App Maintenance and Dev for Regal Cinemas, Mobile Dev for Well-Known IT Services Provider, Android/iOS Development for Online Marketplace, Financial Services App Development for Credit Union, App Design and UX Strategy for Financial Services Firm, iOS Application for Large Energy Solutions Provider, App Development for Large Hotel Chain, etc.

LOVATA provides software and web development services based on open-source technologies, tailored exactly to the client’s unique business needs. They have successfully delivered over 500 projects to over 100 clients worldwide, including companies from Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 lists.

Over the past few years they have gained quite an experience and collection of awards:

Global Leaders 2020 among the World’s Top Web & Software Development Companies

Top Software & Web Developer 2020 in Eastern Europe and Worldwide

Top PHP Developers Worldwide

They start with developing a minimum viable product (MVP) in a short period of time, help you launch it and provide timely support. After the first stage of development, they work with you hand-in-hand to shape and form the solution you have envisioned. Their job is to turn your idea into reality and become your long-term reliable business partner.

Services provided: Custom Web Development, Web Applications, Progressive Web Apps (PWA), ADA Compliant / Accessible Web Development, API Development, CRM / ERP Systems, Mobile Applications, IoT Applications, Chatbots and more.

Founded in: 2008

Offices:

New York, NY, United StatesMinsk, Belarus

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Samsung, Toyota, Renault, Philips, Mail.Ru Group, Yandex, Sberbank, Danone, Nestle, Stanford University, AstraZeneca, Hewlett-Packard, and many others.

Developed Projects: Reporting and Request App Dev for Govt. Office, Legal Knowledge Portal Solution Development, Website Redesign for Education Company, Web Development for Medical Platform, Multiple Web Dev Project for Major Email Service, Web Design and Development for Job Seeking Platform, Web Dev for Mobile Telecommunications Company, etc.

BigDrop Inc being one of the leading web development companies specializes in bespoke digital solutions for brands of all sizes. As a creative workforce, they produce design experiences that entertain, inspire, satisfy and challenge clients and their patrons. Not only do they develop great web solutions, they also help enable your market to see the “glow” of your organization and increase prospects from being one-time visitors to regular consumers.

They claim to never set for the status quo or rest on the successes of today. They push clients, employees, and the industry to the edge of what is possible and exceed their own expectations.

Services provided: Web Design, Web Development, Branding, Digital Marketing, Support & Hosting, Digital Strategy

Founded in: 2012

Offices:

New York, NY, United States

Culver City, CA, United States

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Samsung, Saks Fifth Avenue, Top Rank, Hudson’s Bay Company, Lily Camera, Kids Creative, Blk Water, Dice

Developed Projects: Web Design for Concealed Carry Holster Company, Web Design and Marketing for Insurance Company, Wordpress Design for Financial Nonprofit, Web Development & Design for Earbuds Manufacturer, Web Design & SEO for Valuation Consulting Firm, Web Design and Development for Medical Dispensary, Web Design for Litigation Consulting Firm, etc.

Rightpoint positions itself as a a technology innovation firm that designs and builds beautiful world-class iOS, Android, and Web apps for startups and big brands like Six Flags, AAA, L.L. Bean, Runkeeper, B&H Photo, Rue La La, and Care.com.

Rightpoint brings the best customer experience talent to create seamless digital experiences driven by insight, design, technology, expanded mobile innovation and emerging technologies, to evolve the way clients do business.

Services provided: Web Development, Responsive Web Design, iOS App Development, Android App Development, Mobile App Development, API Development, Frontend Development, Backend Development

Founded in: 2003

Offices:

Boston, MA, United States

Oakland, CA, United States

New York, NY, United States

Santa Monica, CA, United States

Plano, TX, United States

Denver, CO, United States

Atlanta, GA, United States

Company Size: 250–999

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Macy’s, B&H Photo, Care.com, Rue La La, Intuit, Bloomingdales, EMC, SolidWorks, MIT, RunKeeper, Intuit and others. Clients include well known Fortune 500, Global 500 and leading startups.

Developed Projects: iOS Mobile App Dev for Nightlife Ratings & Reviews Platform, iOS and Android App Dev for Restaurant Reservations, Dev of Real-Time Mobile Fundraising & Activity Tracking App, App Design & Implementation for Insurance Company, Mobile App Dev for Global Retailer, App Development for Large Theme Park, etc.

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software and web development company with a talent pool of 1000+ experienced engineers. They help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love.

The company blends both the well-established and brand new tools to build disruptive web products with robust backends and contagious UIs. They become part of your team to help you not only deliver your product to the market but also grow it at a blazing speed.

Services provided: Web development, iOS, Android, cross-platform mobile app development, Big Data, AI, IoT development and more.

Founded in: 2002

Offices:

NY, United States

Marietta, GA, United States

London, United Kingdom

Minsk, Belarus

Company Size: 1,000–9,999

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Gain Capital (forex.com), Merkle, Stella Service, Barchart, Fleetmatics, Etouches, ClassPass, CareDox, BuildingLink, Ecovent, Primer.

Developed Projects: Frontend Development for AI Software Company, iOS & Android App for Property Management Service, Web Application Dev for Financial Service Firm, White Labeled MVP Web App Dev for Recruiting Company, iOS & Android Dev for Networking Company, Frontend & Backend CSS Web Dev Augmentation Team, Refactoring of Medical Messaging & Staff Augmentation, etc.

Konstant Infosolutions is a premier software and web development company offering a wide range of web and mobile solutions across the globe. The company has a team of 170+ highly qualified and experienced IT professionals who can deliver best of technology solutions and consulting services across diverse business needs.

They have worked with hundreds of startups, small-medium enterprises and top brands, empowering them with their digital intelligence and expertise. They claim to deliver the right business outcomes 5x faster than their competitors and help their clients monetize more effectively.

Services provided: Web Development (PHP, .NET, JAVA), JS Development (AngularJS, ReactJS, NodeJS), iOS, Android, Cross Platform Mobile App Development (React Native, PhoneGap, Xamarin), Wearable App Development, Cloud Computing, IoT Development, Consulting Services, Software Maintenance & Support, open-source Development, Staff Augmentation & Dedicated Teams.

Founded in: 2003

Offices:

Jaipur, India

Palo Alto, CA, United States

Roanoke, TX, United States

New York, NY, United States

London, United Kingdom

Company Size: 100–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: < $25 / hr

Major Clients: Volkswagen, ThomasVille, Project Action Star, RawBank, Scholastic, Stanley, Citrix, United Nations, NASSCOM, Nestle, Wonder Cement, TABCO.Food and more.

Developed Projects: Angular.JS Dev for Cloud-based License Management System, Web and Mobile App Dev for Healthcare Startup, Native App Development for Laundry Service Broker, iOS Development for Nightlife App, iOS & Android App Development for Gym Pass Exchange, Outsourced Development of Fantasy Sports Platform, Development of Audiobook Website & Apps, Development of an App for Movie Theater Texting, etc.

Intellectsoft is a global full-cycle custom web development company that helps businesses to overcome the technological challenges of digital transformation through innovation and the use of emerging technologies, like blockchain, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and cloud computing.

The company’s strong focus on the latest tech and advanced practices extends to every solution. For example, Intellectsoft combines custom development and the in-house low-code software development platform to deliver solid mobile apps faster. Intellectsoft’s software testing and quality assurance services use automated QA and a comprehensive set of test design techniques.

Services provided: Team Extension, Product Engineering, Mobile Development, Consulting, DevOps, UI and UX Design, Quality Assurance

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Palo Alto, United States

New York, United States

London, United Kingdom

Oslo, Norway

Helsinki, Finland

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Kiev, Ukraine

Minsk, Belarus

Company Size: 250–999

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Harley-Davidson, Jaguar, Universal Pictures, Cirrus Insight and more.

Developed Projects: Native Mobile App Dev for Life Insurance Company, Customer Communication Platform Dev for Startup, Web App Dev for Construction Project & Risk Management Tool, e-Commerce Gamification Development for Platform, Backend Development for Geolocation Mobile App, App Development Resources for Puzzle Game, etc.

Dom & Tom is an end-to-end digital product development agency focused on emerging technologies. From startups to enterprise solutions the apps they produce for clients support their strategic initiatives first and foremost through open collaboration, forward-thinking user experience, engaging design, and cross-platform development for both web and mobile. Following these principles, Dom & Tom has launched 400+ web projects and 120 native mobile applications.

Services provided: Web & App Development, Design, User Interface, Research & Discovery, UX Strategy & Design, Android & iOS Mobile Development, Marketing, QA & Deployment, DevOps, and CRM & Hosting.

Founded in: 2009

Offices:

New York City, NY, United States

Chicago, IL, United States

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Ecuador

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: NBA, Priceline, General Electric, Hearst, Turner, Bloomberg, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Tyson Foods Inc., McDonald’s, The University of Oklahoma, Private WiFi, Fitch Ratings, Saban Brands, Bonobos, Citibank, AIG, The Emmys, Dignity Health, AmeriLife, Condé Nast, ideel, AARP, Lisa.

Developed Projects: Sugar Web Development for Theatrical Licensing Company, Landing Page Development for Split Agency Web Project, Custom Developed Productivity App for Management Consultancy, Product & Website Dev for Management Consulting Firm, Flagship Product Enhancement for Marketing & Advertising Firm, Overflow Dev for Digital Agency, Business Conceptualization & Prototyping for Entrepreneur, Redesigned Construction Management Solution for Trade Association, etc.

Staying on top for providing B2B, B2C, eCommerce, enterprise, education, non-profit, startup services, Blue Fountain Media ensures increased traffic, enhanced brand loyalty and generating new leads for their clients. It’s been 13 years now that the web development company is dedicated to bringing together outstandingly creative minds and delivering result-driven work.

What sets Blue Mountain Media apart from others is the work culture which lets people show up to work not just to get through the week, but because they are inspired by colleagues and the mission of the company. Their team has been recognized by world’s superior award agencies like Image Interactive Media Awards, Telly Awards, Horizon Interactive Awards and much more.

Services provided: Website Development, Mobile Apps Development, Branding & Design, Strategy & Consulting, Digital Marketing.

Founded in: 2003

Offices:

New York, NY, United States

Chicago, IL, United States

Redmond, WA, United States

Company Size: 100–249

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Bowlmor AMF, Service King, Cantor Fitzgerald, Baldor Foods, CDK Global, CSA Group, Leviton, P&G, Canon, NFL, InVentiv Health, Deer Creek Seed, Dickinson Brands, Service King, and more.

Developed Projects: Web Design & Development for Dental Devices Manufacturer, Web Design & Branding for Rental Property, Advertising Campaign for Electronics Company, Web Design for International Hosting Platform, Web Design & Branding for Telecom Platform, Web Design for Online Counseling Service, Web Design & Online Marketing for Private Equity Firm, E-commerce Development for Auto Parts Supplier, etc.

Hidden Brains has worked vigorously over the years and delivered over 5,000 projects across 31 industries worldwide. Adhering to quality and strict timelines, the company has made a good name in web app development market.

They are known for providing memorable customer experience through their feature-rich, custom websites. The web developers are certified professionals in PHP and other programming languages, with a devotion to building something extraordinary yet simple-to-use.

Services provided: mobile app development, web development, CMS and eCommerce, AR apps, iBeacon app development and gaming development services

Founded in: 2003

Offices:

Ahmedabad, India

Somajiguda, Hyderabad, India

Company Size: 100–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $ 25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: NETGEAR, McAfee, LSI, SanDisk, Raymond, POLYCOM, OH TV, Quantum, Virgin, Centurus, INCENTRA, Maxtor, Orange, Audience, Matson, LITEPOIN, Juniper.

Developed Projects: Web & Mobile App Dev for Online Retail e-Commerce Platform, iOS/Android App Development for Startup, Development Initiatives for Financial Social Network, App Dev for Car Company, Affiliate Program Website Development for Marketing Company, Dev for On-Demand Real Estate App, Website and Application Development for Game Manufacturer, etc.

Appster is famous for building more than just an app and hence coming in top application development firms. They believe in having the best engagement model for people who have ideas and imaginations, for start-ups and entrepreneurs. Implementing retention and virality strategies for improving the execution strategy is their core competency.

They are a leading technologist and fast-growing company with a focus upon working with enterprises with astounding ideas. For start-ups, the company works on making them successful for everyone who is associated with the project through its strategy and specialized solutions. Their aim is to make entrepreneurship more accessible to anyone with their brilliant vision.

Services provided: Rapid Agile Development, IP Protection, Startup Ready, Rapid Concept Workshop, Traction Labs, AppsterCare, Rapid Agile Trading System

Founded in: 2011

Offices:

San Francisco, CA, United States

Melbourne, Australia

New York, NY, United States

Gurgaon, India

New Delhi, India

Company Size: 250–999

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: BuckitDream, ViewPop, BlueDot, FirstJob, People’s Choice Credit Union, Turtle, DTC, Jagermeister, Liberal Party Australia, Kent Moving & Storage, Prostate Cancer Research Group Australia, CFMEU, Anglicare and more.

Developed Projects: Web & Mobile App Dev for Payment Processing Software, Mobile App Dev for Game-Based Learning Platform, Mobile App Development for Cross Payment Platform, iOS App Development for Social Activities Startup, App Development for Health and Wellness Company, Development for Personal Trainer App, Niche Travel Experiential App Development for Startup, App Development for Australian Startup, App Development for College-Focused Platform, etc.

iQlance are the quickest growing Top Canadian mobile app & web development company in Toronto. They have a team of certified web developers, creative designers, product testers who follow Scrum methodologies to bring your idea into reality through technology. They believe that the synergy between customer’s knowledge and their technology expertise can create the best digital solutions that will help businesses achieve their objectives more efficiently and effectively.

Services provided: Web Application Development, Mobile App Design & Development, Custom Software Development, Scalable eCommerce & Retail, Real-Time Apps, Chatbots, Blockchain Technology, IoT Technology, Cloud Deployment & Maintenance, Quality Assurance & Testing

Founded in: 2011

Offices:

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

New York, NY, United States

London, United Kingdom

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, Small and Medium Businesses, Fortune 500 Companies

Developed Projects: Android & iOS App Dev for Business Booking Platform, Mobile App Dev for Taxi Booking Platform, Mobile App Dev. for Vehicle Rental Platform, Mobile App Dev for Promotion Platform, Website and Branding Integration Tool for Job Board Platform, Mobile App for Dispensary Pre Ordering System, Android Development for Recycling Startup, etc.

Iflexion is a global IT solutions company with over 17 years of experience and about 400 employees. They provide full-cycle services in the areas of software development, web-based enterprise solutions, web application and portal development.

The company combines solid business domain experience, technical expertise, profound knowledge of latest industry trends and quality-driven delivery model to offer progressive, end-to-end web solutions.

Services provided: Custom software development, Web app development, Mobile app development, Usability & UI Design, Independent QA and testing

Founded in: 1999

Offices:

Denver, CO, United States

Austin, TX, United States

London, United Kingdom

Company Size: 250–999

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Google, Yandex, Ebay, Paypal, Cisco, Phillips, Pepsi, Adidas, Toyota, Expedia, Shell, Xerox, Star Tribune, Mississippi State University, World Health Organization, Kaspersky Lab, Canon

Developed Projects: PHP Web Dev for Hearing Impaired Social Network, Dev of Customer Management System for Auto Repair Shop, Software Development Rebuild for School District, Web Portal Development for Psychology Consulting Platform, Product Redevelopment for Events Software Company, Product UI Design for Consumer Electronics Startup, Resource Engagement for Financial Technology Company, etc.

Softeq Development is a full-cycle software development company focusing on four major areas: Mobile applications; Advanced web applications; Embedded software; Wearables and the Internet of Things. They offer unmatched expertise and deep understanding of hardware behind the software system which allows them to successfully develop, deploy, and enhance.

The company helps enterprises leverage the full potential of the latest technology, software, and infrastructure, through advanced web-based solutions with secure data processing and complex analytics in the backend. Their team has exceptional skills in developing an attractive front-end and excellent UX. They also deliver full cycle contractual game development projects.

Services provided: Mobile solutions for corporate and commercial use, High-performance web-based solutions on Java and MEAN, Desktop Development (Windows, Mac, Linux): UWP, C++, Qt, .NET, World-class expertise in embedded software development (Device design: hardware, enclosure, C / Firmware, Linux Kernel development)

Founded in: 1997

Offices:

Houston, TX, United States

Minsk, Belarus

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Microsoft, Intel, Nike, Epson, Omron, AMD, NVIDIA, HP, Verizon, WTA, National Instruments, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Developed Projects: iOS & Android App Dev for Sports Analytics Company, App Development for Surgical Tracking Solution, iOS & Android Prototype Dev for Consumer Products Startup, Hardware & Software Dev for Industrial Lighting Firm, Custom Dev for Sporting Startup, Developed LED Lighting Product Suite for Startup, Ongoing Development for Computer Hardware Firm, Cross-platform Development for Consumer App Startup, Ongoing iOS Development for IT Startup, Enterprise App Development for UAV Inspection Agency, etc.

Cortex develops and designs high-end mobile, web & hybrid applications for some of the biggest companies in the world. They focus on providing value-added experiences & solutions for clients and their customers. They claim to redefine themselves and their processes constantly in order to provide unique results, achieving objectives that their clients thrive to attain.

Services provided: Web Apps, Mobile Apps, Augmented & Virtual reality apps, Connected objects, Gamification & Games, E-commerce development, Graphic design, Strategic Consulting, UX-UI Services, Sales force implementation and development.

Founded in: 2009

Offices:

Québec, Canada

Montreal, Canada

New York, NY, United States

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: BDC, Sports-Experts, lg2, SurMesur, Bain Ultra, Automattic, Maitre’D, Quebec City’s Aiport (YQB), RTC (Quebec City’s Public Transport Provider), Le Devoir, Peak-Design, Desjardins, Thomson Reuters, Cossette, Cirque du Soleil, Leclerc, MCQ, Sports Experts

Developed Projects: React Development for 3D Visualization Tool, Accelerated Web Project for Theatrical Performance Group, Web App Development for Sports Coaching Platform, Chatbot Development for FinTech Innovation Lab, Voice Recognition Software for Augmented Reading Experiences, Field Sales App & iPad App for Training Gamification, Web Development Company Partnership, Customer Feedback App & Food Ordering App, etc.

Fingent is an enterprise software development house headquartered in New York, with offices across the globe. They have been a trusted technology advisor to more than 150 businesses, including start-ups, SMB’s and Fortune 500 enterprises.

They build cohesive technology solutions on next-generation web and mobile platforms. The company’s deep understanding of diverse business environments has helped them develop applications that deliver tangible business value.

Services provided: Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development (iOS, Android, IoT), Product Development (SaaS), Enterprise Software Development, Custom Software Development, Learning Management Solutions, Business Application Development, Business Process Outsourcing, Network Services, Security Services, ERP, ECommerce & CRM Solutions, SAP, Data Visualization and Analytics.

Founded in: 2003

Offices:

White Plains, NY, United States

Cambridge, MA, United States

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Cochin, India

Trivandrum, India

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Sony, Johnson & Johnson, University of North Carolina, NEC, PWC, Trade Alliance Group, CBN, Premium Retail, RAK Insurance​

Developed Projects: Custom CRM Dev for Construction Buying Group, Software Suite Dev for E-Commerce Locker Company, Custom Software Dev for Property Management Platform, Custom Dev for Online Advertising Platform, Flagship Software Dev for Social Selling Platform, Mobile App & Web App Dev for Sports Tracking Platform, iOS Mobile App Dev for International University, etc.

Fueled specializes in designing and developing award-winning mobile apps and mind-blowing websites that are fast, attractive, responsive, and easy to use. Fueled uses interactive layouts and video to help you build your web presence. Apps aren’t one-size-fits-all. They will take that great design and optimize it for use on a tablet, or build one from scratch to suit the client’s needs.

At Fueled, they claim not to just build websites and apps, but create the kind of projects that people talk about, and use over and over again.

Services provided: Website Development, Web & Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design & Development, Brand Identity Design & Development.

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

New York, NY, United States

London, United Kingdom

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Company Size: 100–249

Min. project size: $75,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Rite Aid, Verizon, Crunchbase, Afterlight, QuizUp, Summit Series, Barneys, Happify, Sunnycomb, Matador

Developed Projects: Web App Design & Dev for Online Dating Website, Web Dev for Online Short Term Retail Leasing Platform, Wireframe & Prototype Dev for Health & Wellness Platform, Branding & Pitch Deck for Social Commerce Retail Platform, Mobile App Dev for Classic Car Valuation Tool, MVP iOS Mobile App Dev for Nightlife Reservation Platform, UI/UX Design for Traffic Forecasting & Information App, etc.

Cleveroad is your reliable partner in software design and development. Starting with an idea, through requirements analysis to UI/UX design creation and development, their team works hard to drive value into every project they work on.

Having delivered over 130 software solutions, Cleveroad gained vast expertise in iOS, Android and Web apps development. They have a strong belief that creative thinking and collaborative approach to every step of the development process delivers top-notch products.

Services provided: Web, Mobile, Desktop Development, User-First UI/UX design, Responsive Web Design, and Development, Backend Integration, Outstaff Services.

Founded in: 2014

Offices:

Dnipro, Ukraine

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Krakow, Poland

Minsk, Belarus

Manchester, United Kingdom

New York, NY, United States

Company Size: 100–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Virgin Atlantic, Octopus, DPD, HSBS, BET3000, MoneyWiz, Fuji HI, Cartogram, PrankDial

Developed Projects: Web Re-Development for Solar Equipment Company, Mobile App Dev for Cryptocurrency Tracker, Mobile App Dev for Vet Clinic Search Tool, Web Development for Distributing Company, Mobile App Dev for Guitar Learning App, Mobile App Dev for Location Services Start-up, Android App Dev for Agricultural Company, Fleet Management App for Trucking Company, iOS Application Development for Graphic Design Agency, etc.

What makes Lounge Lizard stand out is their business philosophy. They don’t just serve clients with a website or mobile app but invest their time to talk to them and understand their business objectives in order to grow their online presence. With a progressive and extensive work experience of 18 years, Lounge Lizard has worked with great clients from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

Services provided: Website Development, Web App Development, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design, Brand Identity Design, Marketing Strategy, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization

Founded in: 1998

Offices:

New York, NY, United States

Patchogue, NY, United States

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Broadway League, Canon, Honeywell, KYBOE!, McGraw Hill, Motorola, Random House, United Way, Universal Nutrition, Bullets & Maggots, GoGifter, ConvoCast, Elephant Butts, Missing Piece, Fobe Friends

Developed Projects: Web Design for Candle Company, Medical Research Mobile Application, Mobile Application Development For STUDR, Web Design For National Organization, Computer Hardware Company Application Implementation, Web Design For Frazier Industrial Company, Lightspeed GMI Web Design, etc.

Nextware delivers high-quality development, IT and business process services through its team of technically skilled, agile and responsive professionals. They offer the full range of software development, application development, and IT services. Nextware’s expert engineers can build just about anything, including custom web applications, mobile applications, and desktop applications.

They can make your business run smoothly through software implementation, business process automation, software integration and cloud hosting. And if you’re looking for advice, they also offer the full range of consulting services, quality assurance, and testing.

Services provided: Custom Software Development, IT Services, Mobile App Development and Business Process Management

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

Santa Monica, CA, United States

Valencia, Spain

Company Size: 101–250

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Landor, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories, American Red Cross, Intellect, CostTree

Developed Projects: Web App Dev for Manufacturer, Web App Dev for Computer Software Company, Mobile & Web App Dev for Healthcare IT Start-Up, App Dev for Custom Software Firm, IoT Maintenance & Dev for IT Services Firm, etc.

Showcasing a large portfolio, Dotcomweavers has successfully accomplished more than 300 web design and development projects in multiple industries. They specialize in all aspects of web design and know how to create an impact on users through a customized approach and seamlessly converting everyday browsers into loyal customers. Dotcomweavers dig deep to understand the needs of customers and work devotedly to foster client’s business connection with consumers.

They are a team of passionate and experienced people focused on one goal: helping clients succeed online. They have a “get stuff done” philosophy with a real love for what they do which helps them, together with the client, create web solutions that support business goals, having fun along the way.

Services provided: Web Design & Development, Mobile App Development, eCommerce, SEO/SEM

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Paramus, United States

Hyderabad, India Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Beautyvice, Raji K, Bulls Bikes, Limoride, Comme Il Faut, Swing Set Paradise

Developed Projects: Web Dev & App Dev for Custom Costume E-Commerce Platform, Website Revamp & Magento Integration for E-tailer, Custom CRM/ERP Development Online Culinary Resource, Custom Web Development for Financial Literacy Company, Custom Application Development Online Reputation Management Solution Provider, Custom CRM Development Privately Held Consumer Transportation Company, Custom eCommerce Development Fine Paper Products Distributor, etc.

iDap has established itself as a leading company in the web & mobile app development sphere. They have a great team of mobile strategists, designers, marketing specialists and web developers who create awesome mobile app solutions. iDap works with startups, established businesses and well-known brands nearly in all spheres including Retail sales, Finances, Healthcare, Entertainment, Traveling, and Transportation Services.

The company strives to build partnerships using their expertise and understanding of technology. Their goal is to help businesses keep up, or even run ahead of the tech curve. They write bulletproof code that is diligently reviewed and tested before the final release.

iDap is a place where ideas bloom into real valuable products. When working with clients, they try to deliver information in the most accessible and understandable way. they are not code-only tech geeks. They’re all about craving the knowledge and sharing it.

Services provided: Web Development, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design & Development

Founded in: 2012

Offices:

Kyiv, Ukraine

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Company Size: 101–250

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Coca-Cola, Bayer, JTI, Spriing Digital Media, Network 90

Developed Projects: Web & Mobile App Dev for International Shipping Platform, Mobile App Dev of Audio Streaming Platform, Mobile App Dev for Financial Operations Automation Company, Custom Dev of Business Management Software, Software Development for Wedding Planning App, iOS Development for Children’s Instrument App, Native Android Application Development for Digital Agency, Application Development for Beverage Manufacturing Company, etc.

As an international company, SteelKiwi serves clients from all over the world, with the majority coming from the US, Canada, Australia, and across Europe. They’ve helped over 100 customers solve complex business problems through close cooperation and ongoing collaboration, with some projects lasting 12+ months and requiring development teams of 10 devs per project. Being able to provide top quality services has resulted in many repeat customers, satisfied with a constant partnership. SteelKiwi builds exceptional web and mobile applications.

Services provided: Web Development, Mobile App Development

Founded in: 2011

Offices:

Odessa, Ukraine

Belmont, CA, United States

Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Kosice, Slovakia

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Undisclosed, Startups and Enterprises

Developed Projects: Outsourced Development for IT Consulting Company, Web Development for Event Management Platform, iOS & Android Dev for Nightlife Heat-Map App, Web Dev for Digital Content & Distribution Platform, Web Dev for Personal Training Platform, Mobile App Dev for Children’s Entertainment Platform, Mobile App Dev for Social Media Hashtag Platform, Site Modernization & API Dev for Computer Software Startup, iOS Prototype Dev for App Startup, etc.

4XXI is a world-class web & mobile development company helping Startups, SMB and Enterprises to solve their business problems, accomplish goals, increase revenues and cut down costs. Their team has deep product expertise in FinTech, EdTech and MedTech industry.

They can also work with innovative products involving Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. There are more than 80 excellent global projects in their portfolio, most of which regularly get publications in Forbes, TechCrunch, New York Times, Yahoo, Business Insider etc. 4XXI is a certified partner of SensioLabs.

Services provided: Web Development, Mobile App Development, Custom Software Development, Design, QA and Testing, Support and Maintenance.

Founded in: 2008

Offices:

Saint Petersburg, Russia

London, United Kingdom

Saransk, Russia

Company Size: 100–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Trivago, Centrallo, AdvisorEngine, WorthFM, Charge.Auto, Loji, Bell, Megafon, Kinder, Gillette, Well, PayQR, NutmegAspirin, Newtonew, and more.

Developed Projects: Custom Software Development for Advertising Firm, Platform Dev for Auditing Firm, Intranet Dev for Private Investment Firm, Web Dev for VPN Firm, Web Dev for Financial Services Firm, Cross-Platform App Dev for Productivity App, iOS and Android Native Dev for Concierge Service App, Web Dev for Ratings & Reviews Platform, Web Dev for Health & Wellness Sharing Platform, Web Dev for Online Learning Development Site, etc.

Forix Web Design is trusted for custom-tailored eCommerce solutions with buyer-focused strategic designs. As said, “We Don’t Build E-Commerce Websites, We Build Sales Multipliers,” it has served top clients like Adidas, Asics, GoPro, TEDx, Yokohama and many others with at par web and mobile services. In eCommerce, the expert team of Magento certified developers, designers, digital marketers and business analysts at Forix have produced over 100 successful storefronts and proved their skills in eliminating extension related errors.

Services provided: Web Design & Development, e-Commerce Consulting, Custom Applications, Mobile Apps, SEO, Magento Development, iOS Development, Android Development, PHP Development, Drupal Development, Responsive Web Design, User Experience (UX) Design.

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Portland, United States

Seattle, WA, United States

Vietnam

Company Size: 100–249

Min. project size: $100,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Sexy Hair, Sigma, Packit, Versare, All Cosmetics Wholesale, CRKT, Nature Bright, Next Adventure, Dakine, GoPro, GloryBee, McDavid, Adidas, Asics, Yakima, Franklin Control Systems

Developed Projects: Magento Redevelopment for Tool Manufacturer, E-commerce Development for Flourishing Online Bakery, Web Design for Hot Tub Retailer, Developed Asset Tracking Solution for Consumer Product Company, Custom Development for Arts & Entertainment Startup, Cloud Solution Development for Oil & Gas Startup, iOS and Android Prototype Development for Entrepreneur, Magento and iOS Development for Electronics Manufacturer, etc.

Mind Studios is a team of mobile and web architects. They build and develop products and businesses, not just apps and websites. Their reliable, dynamic and innovative team of professionals can support you at every part of your business’ lifecycle. They can guide you through the stages of business analysis, UI/UX, web or mobile development and lead you to a successful solution.

Mind Studios’ projects are a reflection of the powers possessed by their team — they build with aspiration, professionalism and creativity. They claim to be Mobile and Web Architects, creating products that turn into brands.

Services provided: Web development, UX/UI Design, Backend development, iOS and Android development, Business analysis and strategy, copywriting and SEO.

Founded in: 2013

Offices:

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Football Federation of Ukraine, DirectTV, qWaqq, VuSpex, TapToTrip, Damon Danielson (CEO KinCentral Inc.), Peter Soloway (Art-director & Producer spy.ru), Doug Thal (Author and Owner of Horse Side Vet Guide), Dr. Minh Nguyen (CEO Clear Skin Concierge), Matthew Willis (CEO DarwinLogic)

Developed Projects: Web Dev for Fitness Platform, Technology Integration for Fitness App, Web & Mobile App Dev for Music Streaming Platform, Mobile App Development for Veterinary Service, Application Development for Legal Services Mobile Platform, Mobile App Dev for Nightlife Platform, Web and Mobile App Dev for Property Management Platform, Mobile App Development for Building Inspection Software, etc.

Built on a philosophy of talented people and great results, QPSoftware is a results-driven, full-service digital agency specializing in website design & development, WeChat/Mobile app development and digital marketing.

They see their mission to create websites and digital solutions for clients to grow their businesses online. QPSoftware’s approach to development is based on relationships with measurable results as they take pride in nurturing authentic connections between partners/clients and their intended audience.

Services provided: Ecommerce Website Development, Creative Web Design & development, UI/UX Design, WeChat Web Apps, Mobiles apps, CRM & Business Intelligence, Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Founded in:

Offices:

Shanghai, China

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $50 — $99 / hr

Major Clients: LVMH, Schneider Electric, Air France KLM, Montagut, Family Plug, DocChat, OceanFleet, Duke Kunshan University, baby international, In vino libertas

Developed Projects: Standing CTO Partner for Healthcare Tech Startup, CRM Design and Development for Watches and Jewelry brand, Cross-Platform eCommerce Website for a seafood company, Design & Development of responsive corporate website for electronic components provider, etc.

RapidOps, Inc. is a leading digital product development company delivers best-in-class and innovative solutions using cutting edge technology. Not only does RapidOps develop digital software, they also create ultimate user experience that helps companies thrive in today’s digital scenario. Their passionate team of designers and web developers build meaningful digital products that solve real problems, delight users and reward the risk-takers.

With creative application of technology, design and business finesse, RapidOps creates a world of successful technology ventures that empower businesses and enriches consumers’ lives. By partnering with purpose-led startups and enterprises, they aim to transform markets with disruptive technology innovations. Their team is driven by unwavering commitment to excellence and collaborative approach that helps clients delegate product ideation, creation and delivery to RapidOps and let them focus on growing core businesses.

Services provided: Web Development, Web API Development, Hybrid Mobile App Development, Native Mobile App Development, IoT, Data Visualization & BI.

Founded in: 2008

Offices:

Charlotte, NC, United States

Ahmedabad, India

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $5,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: YoDish, Zurn, 3DCart, Tresata, Salesmate, Flywheel

Developed Projects: Android Development for Consulting Company, Web Development For Tourism Company, Design and Development For Analytics Company, Web Development For Plumbing Company, iOS Mobile Development For Dietary Needs Startup, etc.

Technically sound, Maxburst is a full-service development company that specializes in graphic design, custom programming and database integration. No matter how small or big your business, Maxburst is extremely cost-competitive and enforces excellent project management. They provide their clients with the right tools and the right time estimation, finding purposeful solutions for each query.

Services provided: Web Design, Web Development, Web Hosting, Search Engine Marketing, Local Search, Social Media and other digital services.

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Farmingdale, NY, United States

New York, NY, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: JetBlue, Trump Organization, Tamron, Carson Optical, Couristan Carpet, Canon USA, Campgemini and many more.

Developed Projects: Web Design & Development for Transportation Solutions Firm, Web Design for Telecom Management Provider, Web Design for Educational Organization, Web Design for Business Solution Company, SEO for Non-profit Research Firm, Web Design for Floor Covering Company, Web Design for Binoculars Company, etc.

Chicago Software Solutions (C|S|S) is a dynamic leader in custom software development and technology consulting. They are a diverse, multidisciplinary technical team prepared to rout business challenges involving web, mobile, and database applications.

C|S|S uses results-driven engineering practices: they listen, ask questions, and gain insight into the challenges at hand before recommending a solution. Their team can handle creating custom software solutions from the ground-up or jumping in, and building upon existing customer solutions. Clients value their ongoing operational support following project delivery. If you need to extend your internal team because they are understaffed, overloaded, unsupported, or unfamiliar with the proposed technology, C|S|S will work with you to move your project forward and provide the desired results.

Services provided: Consulting and Custom Solution Development for Web, Mobile, Augmented Reality, Desktop, and Database.

Founded in: 2000

Offices:

Chicago, IL, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Undisclosed, clients vary in both size and industry from Fortune 500 companies, dynamic mid-market leaders, and capitalized start-ups, to established small businesses and non-profits.

Developed Projects: App Dev for Software for Contractors, Custom Dev for Waste Management Group, Open Source Dev for Energy Research Firm, Web & App Dev for Education Nonprofit, Web App System & App Dev for Healthcare Services Firm, etc.

Digital Echidna works with organizations to help them enhance their interactions across a variety of digital channels and improve their overall online marketing presence.

They get to know your business, your needs, your goals, and your efforts. Then they work with you to find the right solution. The web development company has a diverse team of project managers, creatives, developers, and support staff with the experience and know-how to deliver not just what you want — but what you need to take your business to the next level.

Services provided: Drupal Web Design & Development

Founded in: 2002

Offices: London, Canada

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Dartmouth Alumni, Fanshawe College, Imagine Canada, Lawson Health Research Institute, London Health Sciences Centre, Ottawa Heart Institute, TVOntario

Developed Projects: Web Development for University, Online Textbook Development for University Professor,

Interactive Mapping Interface Dev for Public Library, Website Rebuild for College, Web Development for Research Nonprofit, Web Dev for National Charitable Organization, Drupal Development for Acute Care Facility, Digital Solutions Partner for Food Education Charity, etc.

Intuz is a global custom mobile, software and cloud services company having esteemed clientele from 6 continents & 42 countries. Since inception, they have been catalyzing their clients’ businesses by creating innovative, sophisticated, functional and productive software applications.

Their passion for work reflects their values & produces delightful experiences to clients. Intuz delivered more than 1500 apps on iOS, Android & Web platforms for clients from various industries and locations. As a true partner for Startups & Enterprises, they bring years of insights and domain expertise that will add a lot of value to your web or app solution.

Services provided: Mobile App Design and Development, Web Application Development, Custom Software Development, Cloud Consulting (development, deployment & migration), Mobile App Marketing, Chatbot Development, Ecommerce Development

Founded in: 2008

Offices:

San Francisco, CA, United States

San Jose, CA, United States

Ahmedabad, India

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $25 — $49 / hr

Major Clients: Cambridge Publications, Inc., SGC Investments Ltd., RF Industries Pty Ltd., Tow Help Inc., Songwriter Pro LLC, PocketMoney LLC, ALW World LLC, Holiday Inn, Ruga Sport

Developed Projects: iOS App Dev for Educational Video Service, Web Dev for Organic Clothing Manufacturer, iOS Enhacements and Dev for PDF Converter App, iOS & Android Development for Activity & Sports Travel App, Mobile App Development for Touring Show Production, iOS App Development for Personalized Sports Stats, Video Streaming Apps for Medical School Exam Practice, etc.

Four Kitchens is a digital agency that helps organizations create, manage, and publish amazing content across all experiences and devices. They are your creative, technical, and transformational partner.

They build websites and apps to engage people on virtually any device, creating the tools you need to reach your audience, and making knowledge freer for everyone. If content drives your organization, Four Kitchens is your perfect partner. Content strategy, content management, and multi-channel publishing are their passion.

Services provided: Content & Publishing, Technology & Development, User Experience & Design, Site Enhancement, Support & Maintenance

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

Austin, TX, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: NBCUniversal, Meredith Corporation, Turner Broadcasting System, Time Inc., The Economist, Stanford University, New York University, Yale University, The University of Texas at Austin, California State University, Public Radio International (PRI), World Pulse, Forcepoint, Frontline Medical Communications, This Week in Tech (TWiT), The World Bank, American Craft Council, Open Society Foundations

Developed Projects: Ongoing Drupal Maintenance for Genomics Website, Ongoing Drupal Engagement for University, Drupal Implementation & Custom Dev for Advertising Firm, Drupal Implementation for Top-tier Research University, Drupal Implementation for Health Education Nonprofit, Drupal Implementation for Internet Regulatory Organization, etc.

Urban Insight plans, designs and creates innovative websites using open-source web content management systems like Drupal and Wordpress. They collaborate with you throughout your project, learn about your organization and build custom design & technology solutions that meet your strategic objectives.

The web design and development company brings project management leadership, design sophistication and technical expertise of a larger firm, at the price point of a boutique agency. What you get from them is strong project leadership, honest advice, thoughtful design and technical best-practices.

Services provided: Web Design & Development

Founded in: 1997

Offices:

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: American Library Association, City of Los Angeles, CA; City of West Hollywood, CA; Gilcrease Museum of Art; Idaho Legal Aid Services, Inc.; Kennedy Wilson; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Legal Services Corporation; Planetizen; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Southern California; USC Viterbi School of Engineering

Developed Projects: Web App Dev & Design for Investment Management Firm, Web & App Dev for Art Museum, Drupal Dev for Urban Planning Company, WordPress Redesign for Planning & Urban Design Site, Drupal Dev for Two Legal Websites, Drupal Implementation for College Research Department, Drupal Implementation for Los Angeles Department of City Planning, etc.

AndPlus’ objective is to solve a critical need — to make custom software easy. As said, they saw a market where cost overruns, where there are unmet expectations, and poorly written code. They wanted to change that, so they built a team of professionals that are passionate about making accurate evaluations, solving complex problems, and writing “good code.” All to make the process of building custom engineered software easy for clients.

AndPlus helps you take an idea from concept to working software. They can maintain it and help it grow. You can feel secure knowing their deep mobile, web, and hardware experience allows them to pick just the right tools for the job.

Services provided: Mobile & web app Development, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies and more

Founded in: 2009

Offices:

Southborough, MA, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Bloomberg, ESPN, LinkAKC, Honeywell, Cognex, Predicata, Crunched Accounting, NexRev, Goodstart Genetics, Onset Computers, Harvard School of Public Health, Medica, Phoenix Controls, AEMC, Arthromeda, Party Valet, CA Pager, DKF Solutions, VGSI, Stratcomm, Harvey, PrismHR, Phantom Gourmet

Developed Projects: iOs & Android Dev for Smart Collar, Safety App Dev for Multimedia Sports Entertainment Company, Web Development for Online Design Company, Android Mobile App Dev for Data Logger Solutions Company, Web App Dev for Data Management Analytics Company, Web App Tool Development for Packaging Company, iOS Mobile App Dev for Sales Tool, etc.

Aten Design is a team of strategists, project managers, designers and engineers that love building digital products and experiences with organizations doing work that matters. They excel at communication, thrive on collaboration and love helping clients tackle challenges, whether big or small.

This research, design and technology company is all about people. From human-centered design and persona-driven development to Agile methodology and high-touch collaboration, Aten Design’s process keeps humanity front-and-center. And they achieve results. Their digital products enrich and empower people all over the world.

Services provided: Open Source Development, Drupal Development, Node.js Development, JavaScript Development, Front-end Development, Systems Integration, API Design and Development, CRM Development and CRM Integrations

Founded in: 2000

Offices:

Denver, CO, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Human Rights Watch, Guttmacher Institute, Colorado Public Radio, Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, The Poynter Institute, Stanford University

Developed Projects: Drupal 8 Website Design for Higher Education, Database & Drupal 8 Website Redesign for Nonprofit, Software Dev Support for Education Nonprofit, Web Application Data Visualization Dev for Think Tank, Drupal 8 Redesign & CRM Integration for Nonprofit, Drupal 8 Web Redesign for Museum, etc.

ChopDawg helped create over 225+ web and mobile apps for startups, Fortune 500s, growing businesses, and non-profits from around the globe.

They apply your idea and vision with their own expertise to turn it into something real. Some of their clients already have a comprehensive plan of what form they want their product to take. Others need help figuring out if their idea should take the form of a mobile app, web app, or something else entirely. ChopDawg makes it their job to guide clients towards applying their vision to the best technological match possible.

Services provided: Design, User Interface, Research & Discovery, UX Strategy & Design, Android & iOS Mobile Development, Web & App Development, Marketing, QA & Deployment, DevOps, CRM & Hosting

Founded in: 2009

Offices:

Philadelphia, PA, United States

Mays Landing, NJ, United States

Smyrna, GA, United States

Seattle, WA, United States

Boston, MA, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Hilton, Siemens, Aspirion, Moneythink, Six Flags, SmashBrackets, Treasurebee, Commment, Hire.Bid, Waypoint, Greenskeeper, Dissolve, DMNDR, BraapApp, CuddleBids, WeSkill

Developed Projects: Mobile App MVP for Real Estate Tech Company, App & Web Dev for Niche Sports Company, Web & Mobile App Devs for Cryptocurrency Company, App Development for Home Remodeling Firm, Mobile App Dev for Cryptocurrency Services Startup, MVP App Dev for Real Estate Company, Custom Web & App Dev for Large Truck Manufacturer, Web Dev for Funeral Services Company, etc.

Hashrocket is a different kind of design and development shop. They develop exclusively in pairs, for what they have been featured in the New York Times. They also use a uniquely Agile process in both design & development that demands a high level of involvement from clients throughout the project lifecycle.

They believe in customizing each engagement based on the needs and constraints of the client. For Hashrocket, no two clients or projects are the same and they like to keep that in mind while working with you. They have a strong ability to act as a part of your larger team, or as your entire team — building your app from ideation all the way through production.

Services provided: Web and mobile development, Design and branding Interface design, branding and identity, Training One–on–one and group training

Founded in: 2008

Offices:

Chicago, IL, United States

San Francisco, CA, United States

Jacksonville, FL, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Adecco, Vanderbilt University, Aetna, Ericsson, Vegas.com, Zaarly, Payoff, Regions Bank, ParkWhiz, ATP Flight School, Brightcove

Developed Projects: Complex Web App for HVAC Systems Testing, Full Stack e-Commerce Development for Watch Retailer, Ruby on Rails Redevelopment for Social Engagement Tool, Development for Mobile Hashtag Platform, Platform Development for Hardware Development Company, Rails Web Development for Online Payment Processor, Website Development for Crowdsourcing Firm, etc.

Lullabot is a strategy, design, and Drupal development company that has created some of the most high-profile and award-winning websites for large-scale publishers. As one of the first Drupal agencies, Lullabot is highly recognized for their body of work, authentic approach, and leadership in Drupal innovation, having contributed to more than 150 modules.

Their team is made up of remarkable people from all over the world. They have experts in strategy, design, and development as well as people passionate about education, business, finance, and more.

Services provided: Accessibility, Consulting, Content strategy, Data migration, Deployment, Design, Development, Front-end Development, Information architecture, Infrastructure Planning, Project Management, Site Audits, Site Building

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

Providence, RI, United States

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: NBC Universal, Syfy, George Lucas Educational Fund (Edutopia), NYU School of Medicine, MSNBC, Martha Stewart Living, Hotwire, Principal Financial Group, Verizon, and many more

Developed Projects: Drupal Implementation Entertainment Company, Drupal Implementation for Fortune 500 Media Company, Drupal Overhaul for Leading Media Company, etc.

WDG is a creative agency providing full service digital and content marketing solutions. They are committed to crafting meaningful connections between clients and target audiences.

They partner with brands who seek the full impact of a powerful digital presence. WDG’s in-house experts create web, social and content experiences tailored to your needs in the modern tech era. The web development company specializes in WordPress, Drupal and ExpressionEngine.

Services provided: Content & Usability Audits, Product Monetization, Product Roadmapping, Taxonomy Structure, CMS Integration, WordPress Development, Drupal 7 Development, Drupal 8 Development, AMS and CRM Integration, CRM Integration, Data Migration, Search Integration, Kiosk Application Development, Mobile Device Management, Quality Assurance Team, Functionality and Layout Testing, Performance Testing and Tuning, Accessibility Compliance, Search Engine Optimization, Code Quality Assurance

Founded in: 2004

Offices:

Arlington , VA, United States

Washington, DC, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Identity Guard, The United States Institute of Peace, The American Red Cross, Boeing, WebMD, Godiva, PBS, AEI, The Folger Shakespeare Library, The United States Congress

Developed Projects: Web Redesign for National Nonprofit, Web Redesign for Environmental Nonprofit, Web Redesign for Clinical Research Company, Web Dev for Physician Assistants Group, WordPress Redesign for Aviation Nonprofit, Site Redevelopment for Small Business Development Center, Site Redevelopment for Local Municipality, WordPress Redesign for Commercial Science Publisher, etc.

Cheeky Monkey Media are a website development company that offers development of one of a kind websites built with Wordpress and Drupal. They build websites that will make you and your business look great. Whether it’s Drupal web development, custom web design, or creative design for your corporate identity — they’ve got you covered.

They’ve taken the time to calculate that they’ve spent:

More than 100, 000 hours working with DrupalMore than 8,000 hours working with WordpressMore than 25, 000 hours designing fun and informative graphics and layoutsMore than 4, 000 hours creating and executing innovating and engaging marketing strategiesMore than 10, 000 hours digging through the web to make sure people can find their clients online.

Services provided: Wordpress & Drupal development, Wordpress & Drupal design, Graphic Design.

Founded in: 2008

Offices:

Kelowna, Canada

Moncton, Canada

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: Undisclosed

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Drupal Association, National Hemophilia Foundation, Corban University, Brandman University, SF SPCA, Big Steel Box, Environmental Law Institute, Souls Grown Deep, Uniworld, AggData

Developed Projects: Drupal Dev & Support for Paddle Manufacturer, WordPress Dev for TV Company, Drupal Development for Education Non-profit, Drupal Development for Drupal Development Company, Graphic Design for Government Commission, Drupal Development for Volunteer Organization, SEO for Moving & Storage Company, SEO for University, Wordpress Development for IT Company, etc.

Planet Argon specializes in developing, designing, and reimagining complex web applications for established companies. Whether it’s a customer-oriented website that needs an update, an internal tool that could benefit from a workflow redesign, or an existing app that needs ongoing maintenance the team at Planet Argon are up for the job.

Some of the tools and strategies they use to bring your ideas to life include Ruby on Rails, React.js, Angular.js, design sprints, and agile development.

Services provided: Ongoing Maintenance, Ruby on Rails Development, User Experience Design, Rails Code Audit

Founded in: 2002

Offices:

Portland, OR, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Disney, American Express, SpendWell, AlphaClone, Contiki, Intel, Oregon State University, Screaming Circuits, McMenamins, Skoshbox, Meyer Memorial Trust, Kongregate, AppleGate

Developed Projects: Ember System Dev for Electronics Manufacturer, Code Audit & Database Updates for State University, Custom Redevelopment for Online Retailer, Platform Redevelopment for Philanthropy, Product & Corporate Site Dev for Investment Management Startup, Custom Development for Food & Beverage Retailer, Long Term Dev Engagement for Real Estate Tech Firm, etc.

Jordan Crown is a high-end WordPress design & development company. They custom tailor each and every project and build WordPress interfaces that make administration a breeze. Their web design agency is made up of an agile team of web designers and web developers with technical expertise, creativity, and vision to create beautiful, smart website designs. They excel at what we do and we love every moment of it.

If you need a website that looks beautiful, works great on all platforms and is easy to manage, Jordan Crown can help you create a robust website that will impress your customers and prospects and help you win in your business.

Services provided: Digital Strategy, Web Design, Web Development

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

Everett, WA, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Comcast, T-Mobile, LinkedIn, Sesame Communications, CDK Global, Burnstead Homes, Imagine Children’s Museum, PeopleFirm

Developed Projects: Wordpress Web Redesign for Realtor, WordPress Redesign for Utility Corporation, WordPress Web Design & Hosting for Behavioral Health Clinic, Website Refresh for Civil Engineering Company, New Website for Children’s Development Nonprofit, WordPress Site for Construction/Concrete Company, Mobile Responsive Website for Sustainable Architecture Firm, etc.

Modern Tribe is a rapidly growing digital agency with a modern twist. They believe in making quality products for other people and themselves, balanced by living quality lives. Their team develops custom solutions for some of the world’s top companies, higher education institutions, government agencies, and startups. They pride themselves in the ability to bridge people and technology, bringing passion and dedication of an entrepreneur to every project.

In addition to specializing in large-scale WordPress deployments, Modern Tribe is also committed to open source and excellent product design. They are the team behind plugins like The Events Calendar, Event Tickets, Image Widget, and GigPress.

Services provided: Strategy, User Experience, Design, WordPress Expertise, Web Development, Mobile, Devices, Prototyping, R&D

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

Minneapolis, MN, United States

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $100,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $200 — $300 / hr

Major Clients: Harvard, Reuters, Stanford, General Mills, Disney, eBay, Little League, Microsoft, MIT, Conde Naste, Eventbrite

Developed Projects: WordPress Dev & Redesign for Law School, WordPress Dev for Private High School, Web Dev Projects on WordPress for Law School, etc.

Rocket Insights is a full-service development firm, focused on creating beautiful apps for Android, iOS, IOT and the Web. They are product people with decades of experience delivering software for companies that have gone from seed round to post IPO, including HubSpot & Brightcove. They’ve started the type of agency they always wanted to work with: one that aligns itself completely with the client and builds easy-to-use software that delights users and improves business.

Rocket Insights ensures your deployment goes smoothly and your team is well set up to own your app post-launch. In addition, they have extensive Customer Success experience and can help ensure you have the right documentation, training & support materials to make your launch a success.

Services provided: Web & Mobile App Development, Design and Product Strategy

Founded in: 2015

Offices:

Boston, MA, United States

Newburyport, MA, United States

New York, NY, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Akamai, Brightcove, Chernin Digital, Circle, Comcast, ezCater, Foundation Medicine, Fox, HBO, Hulu, Kickboard, Kuvee, PatientsLikeMe, PillPack, Virgin Pulse, Weight Watchers and many others

Developed Projects: Alexa Skill Dev for Television Entertainment Network, Dev Projects for Video Hosting & Publishing Platform, IoT Dev for Amazon Echo, Mobile App Development for Video Production Company, Website Development for Healthy Lifestyles Brand, Long-term Development Partnership for Design Studio, UI/UX Design for Interactive Consumer Product, App Development for Virtual Gaming Company, Design and Development for Video Delivery Platform, etc.

Onit Digital is a premier provider of digital solutions. As a digital agency and one of the top website design companies, their team has created digital solutions for blue-chip companies like Yamaha, Nissan, Citibank, Skyy Vodka, Ralph Lauren, Mars, and many others.

Onit Digital transforms companies by designing best-in-class experiences, driven by strong technology, data, creative and organizational strategy required for operational excellence. They combine these capabilities into a single solution, creating unified brand experiences that change industries and foster meaningful relationships with users.

Services provided: Web Design, Web Technology, App Development, Ecommerce & CMS Development

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

New York City, NY, United States

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $75,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Nissan USA, Mars Inc., Skyy Vodka, Trident University, Alliant University

Developed Projects: Wordpress Dev for Global Advertising Agency, WordPress Web Design for Educational Institution, Digital Marketing Campaign & Landing Page Dev for Startup, Frontend Java-based E-Commerce Dev for Digital Agency, Branding, Digital Marketing, & E-Commerce for Publishing Company, Creative Partnership for Digital Strategy Consultant, WordPress Web Redesign, SEO, & Ongoing Hosting for University, etc.

The team at Infinum, develops and designs great software for mobile and web. Their clients are large brands, banks, insurance companies, media publishers, mobile carriers and many others from various domains.

Numerous awards prove their quality of work. They love to share their knowledge and experience through their blog, on Facebook and Instagram so they can show how much fun they have in the process. As they say about themselves: “We’re a bunch of young people, we appreciate humor, music, quality code, beautiful design and a friendly work atmosphere.

Services provided: Research & discovery, Product design, UX & UI design, Mobile development, Android development, iOS development, Web development, Frontend development, Backend development, Internet of Things, Infrastructure, Cloud services and DevOps, Quality assurance, Software testing & QA

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

New York City, NY, United States

San Francisco, CA, United States

Zagreb, Croatia

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $100 — $149 / hr

Major Clients: Royal Caribbean, Universal Music Group, T-Mobile, P&G, Crowdstar, Eventim, Samsung, Bayer

Developed Projects: Native Mobile App Dev for Real-Time Photo Requests, Mobile App Dev for Telecom Operator & Communications Provider, Native Mobile App Dev for Gaming Messaging Platform, Mobile App Dev & UI/UX Design for Large National Bank, iOS Mobile App Dev for Flight Booking Platform, Mobile App Dev for Consumer Electronics Manufacturer, Web Dev for Municipal Equipment Manufacturer, Web Dev for Museum, Software Development for Sports Betting Company, etc.

Chromatic is a world-class digital agency focused on design, development, DevOps and support. They have over 10 years experience helping organizations solve their content management problems using Drupal and other open source technologies.

Chromatic works with each client with a personal approach. Whether they’re developing full-blown web applications, designing interfaces, leveling up internal teams, or just fixing bugs, they devote themselves to the project. Regardless of the type of work, Chromatic will always aim to follow best practices, delivering solutions that will delight you in every way.

Services provided: Design, Development, Devops, Support

Founded in: 2006

Offices:

Chicago, IL, United States

Company Size: 10–49

Min. project size: $10,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Martha Stewart, Casper, Outside Magazine, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Parents.com, Shape.com, Adobe, Nvidia, Intuit, State Farm Insurance

Developed Projects: Drupal Dev For Magazine Publishing Company, Drupal Dev for Manufacturing Company, Frontend Dev for Eyewear Company, Drupal Dev for Performing Arts Company, Drupal Dev for Lifestyle Magazine, etc.

End Point was founded in New York City in 1995 as a full-service software consultancy. They are software and web developers, design thinkers, and security experts. Over the past two decades, They have automated business processes, brought new ideas to market, and built large scale, dynamic infrastructure.

They create software designed for the way you actually work. End Point’s custom solutions deliver value and intelligence to your organization. They provide real, verifiable security to clients which helps organizations harden their infrastructure and software applications.

Services provided: Security Services, Custom Software Engineering, Ecommerce development, Infrastructure Support

Founded in: 1995

Offices:

New York, NY, United States

Bluff City, TN, United States

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $25,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: Disney, Google, NASA, Backcountry, Paper Source, CityPass, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Developed Projects: Web Redesign for Pool and Spa Online Retailer, Platform Development for B2B Project, eCommerce Partnership for Tourism Marketing Company, e-Commerce Development for Commercial Printer, Outsourced Custom Application Development for Premier Think Tank, Custom Ruby on Rails Development for Mobile Device Refurbishing Startup, Web Hosting & Support for Plant Nursery, etc.

Human Made is one of the leading providers of large-scale enterprise-level WordPress services. They’ve been building powerful digital solutions for enterprise-clients and big publishers: delivering technically complex WordPress instances at scale and transforming the way people interact with some of the most visited websites in the world.

Their team has extensive experience consulting for and implementing large WordPress projects for internationally successful organizations such as NewsUK, USA Today, Capgemini, and Unison.

Services provided: Custom WordPress Development, Strategy and Consultancy, Hosting

Founded in: 2010

Offices:

New York, NY, United States

Matlock, United Kingdom

South Brisbane, Australia

Company Size: 50–249

Min. project size: $50,000+

Avg. hourly rate: $150 — $199 / hr

Major Clients: ABC, News Corp, TechCrunch, Skype, Vocativ, BNY Mellon, CFO, Hibu, Indian Express, Fusion, Thunderhead, Sony

Developed Projects: Web Development for Environmental Protection Company, WordPress Implementation For Investment Management Firm, WordPress Implementation For U.S. Cable Network Provider, WordPress Implementation United Kingdom Marketing Firm, etc.

Conclusion

Choosing the right web development company can prove to be the hardest decision to make for your business. I hope this article can serve as a stepping stone and steer you in the right direction of forming a partnership that lasts more than one development cycle, resulting in a great web solution.

* This is an updated version of my story that originally appeared on Hackernoon on September 17, 2018.

