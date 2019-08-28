An Anthology of Flexbox Tools and Tutorials (Frontend Development)

We have a lot of great tutorials and courses, related to flexboxes.

I don’t want to create an article, that will explain the flexbox basics. My goals are to put into one place links, that I find interesting and tell you what you can do, in order to master this tool.

If you’ll find some mistakes, or we forget to put something here — buzz me at comments.

Of course, the main source of information is Flexbox Specification

If you want to have a practice assessment, you can create a calendar layout using flexboxes, or recreate some of the website blocks from Design Blocks

Full Tutorials

Books to read

Advanced examples

Youtube tutorials

Code generators

I’m not sure if it a good idea to generate code for flexbox layouts. Because you’re not learning at this moment, but at least code will be cross-browser and working well.

http://the-echoplex.net/flexyboxes/

https://loading.io/flexbox/

http://flexbox.buildwithreact.com/ (generator with a good preview)

http://maxsteenbergen.com/fibonacci/ (looks like interesting UI, but not finished by my opinion:)

https://flexbox.webflow.com/

Additional Examples

If you want to read about React and Flexboxes, check this list below

to read:

React packages

React Native

https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/flexbox

https://medium.com/@yoniweisbrod/a-mini-course-on-react-native-flexbox-2832a1ccc6

https://github.com/facebook/yoga (Yoga for Facebook is a good layout for application development)

TOOLKIT

For practice I use CodePen

Github — if you ok to share your code with other — My current pick

Bitbucket — if you want to have a free storage

Google drive & — if you just want to save your code at cloud Dropbox — if you just want to save your code at cloud

You can also use codesandbox of some other stuff.

Code editors

Sublime I use it around 6 years. Small size and has everything important.

Atom because it’s baked by GitHub team and it’s also have a GitHub sync.

