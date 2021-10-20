Top Trends in Fleet Management Coming in 2022

Fleet management is a thriving industry around the world with massive potential in-store. Its contribution to the global economy is considerable, with estimates to increase drastically in the future as well. With the invention of new digital technologies, the scope of fleet management is widening. Let us discuss the top trends that will be prevalent in 2022. Autonomous and electric vehicles will bring more automation and productivity to businesses. 5G is an innovative technology that will influence a large number of global industries. It is estimated to reach speeds 20 times faster than 4G.