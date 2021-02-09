Top Mobile App Development Companies

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & PWA, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics etc.
Are you planning to create an app for your business or an upcoming project? If yes, you need not browse multiple search engines and go through the details of hundreds of app development companies to find the one that best fits your needs.
We are here with the list of the best mobile app development companies. The companies in this list will not only help you create a unique app for your business but also, they will help you enhance your brand’s image. With any of these platforms, you can create an excellent app to provide your consumers with space where they can interact with your business in a better way.
Go through this list of the best mobile app development companies and the services they offer.
This is one of the leading software companies that comes with a talented team of more than 1700 experienced app developers. The company mainly focuses on mobile and web development and helps businesses create scalable products as per their preferences.
When it comes to mobile application development, the company helps create native, hybrid, and cross-platform apps with the latest features and functionality in no time.
Pros
Cons
The company offers a wide range of web and mobile solutions and comes with a team of over 170 qualified IT professionals. The reliable web and mobile solutions provided by the company span across eCommerce solutions, custom web development, CMS development, database programming, and much more.
The experienced team of developers helps businesses create native and cross-platform apps with trendy solutions as per their budget.
Pros
Cons
Appy Pie is one of the most popular app development companies that comes with various effective features to help you make an app. It comes with such easy-to-use software that allows you to create your own app in just a few clicks. You need not be technically trained to use this platform. Even beginners can create an app/website in minutes using this excellent platform.
Pros
Cons
This is one of the most popular app development platforms that come with outstanding capabilities and highly qualified app developers. The company believes in a data-driven approach in terms of responsive mobile app development. It clearly understands the requirements of clients and delivers the best performing apps that meet their expectations.
Pros
Cons
Dot Com Infoway is a famous app development and marketing company that comes with multiple cutting-edge services. The company has more than 18 years of experience in the IT industry and knows exactly to create an excellent app that keeps the target audience engaged. It also helps businesses create high-performing enterprise apps for multiple platforms including Windows, Android, and iOS.
Pros
Cons
This is another great app development company that comes with experience of more than 10 years. The company specializes mainly in US and European markets. It serves SMBs, startups, and large organizations across the Linear and OTT TV, AdTech, EdTech, and Healthcare industries. The highly qualified app developers of the company are always ready to take up projects of varying complexity and deliver the results as per their clients’ requirements.
Pros
Cons
This is the top mobile app development company headquartered in New York. It helps various brands reinvent their business operations with a result-oriented approach. The company provides customer-centric processes specifically designed to reduce the cost of operations. It offers businesses the right blend of experience and enables them to identify the challenges and solve them instantly.
Pros
Cons
TekRevol is a leading web and mobile app development company that offers creative digital solutions to startups and enterprises. These solutions include the contemporary design and development of games, websites, applications, and e-commerce platforms. TekRevol comes with innovative thinking and a dynamic approach when it comes to problem-solving and puts its efforts into delivering the best user experience and building customer satisfaction.
Pros
Cons
The company was founded in 2006 and has over 500 clients globally. The company believes in delivering sustainability and value to ever-changing business processes with emerging technology trends. It helps businesses create unique apps and websites while combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across all business functions and multiple industries. The company helps users enhance their app performance and generate sustainable value for their stakeholders
Pros
Cons
This is a leading custom mobile app development company that comes with a skilled team of professionals. The company believes in creating dynamic and cost-effective solutions for users based in different parts of the world including USE, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, UAE, and many more. The company delivers more acquirable results for a variety of businesses based on their requirements. The company has developed over 200 web and mobile apps and has always been able to deliver outstanding solutions.
Pros
Cons
Codiant Software Technologies is one of the leading app development platforms. The company has delivered over 700 projects and has served more than 120 clients worldwide. The company specializes in creating solutions for SMEs, Startups, Global Enterprises, Public Sectors, etc., and helps them address evolving marketing challenges by defining, building, and designing applications to meet their requirements.
Pros
Cons
Conclusion
We hope this article helps you in finding an excellent mobile app development company to create your own business app. Just go through the features and check out which one matches the best with your business needs.
Don’t just jump into anything right away. Go through the clients’ reviews and the list of clients your chosen app development company serves. This will help you figure out whether you have made the right choice or not.
Start creating your app from the very moment you find the best-fit app development platform. Good Luck!
