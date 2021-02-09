Top Mobile App Development Companies

Are you planning to create an app for your business or an upcoming project? If yes, you need not browse multiple search engines and go through the details of hundreds of app development companies to find the one that best fits your needs.

We are here with the list of the best mobile app development companies. The companies in this list will not only help you create a unique app for your business but also, they will help you enhance your brand’s image. With any of these platforms, you can create an excellent app to provide your consumers with space where they can interact with your business in a better way.

Best Mobile App Development Companies

Go through this list of the best mobile app development companies and the services they offer.

1. iTechArt Group

This is one of the leading software companies that comes with a talented team of more than 1700 experienced app developers. The company mainly focuses on mobile and web development and helps businesses create scalable products as per their preferences.

When it comes to mobile application development, the company helps create native, hybrid, and cross-platform apps with the latest features and functionality in no time.

Pros

Dedicated engineering team

Discovery and analysis

Scalable products delivery

Salesforce collaboration

Objective assessment criteria

Local and international community

Cons

Time zone differences for clients working from different locations

Language barriers for the clients from different regions

2. Konstant Infosolutions

The company offers a wide range of web and mobile solutions and comes with a team of over 170 qualified IT professionals. The reliable web and mobile solutions provided by the company span across eCommerce solutions, custom web development, CMS development, database programming, and much more.

The experienced team of developers helps businesses create native and cross-platform apps with trendy solutions as per their budget.

Pros

Custom web development

Native and cross-platform app development

Dedicated team model

CMS development

Social media integration

Cons

Communication issues with clients

No dedication to timeline

Unnecessary delays

Lack of depth in scoping

3. Appy Pie

Appy Pie is one of the most popular app development companies that comes with various effective features to help you make an app. It comes with such easy-to-use software that allows you to create your own app in just a few clicks. You need not be technically trained to use this platform. Even beginners can create an app/website in minutes using this excellent platform.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Various effective features

Real-time updates

App store submission

Fulltime customer support

No technical knowledge required

App creation for both android and iOS

App analytics

Multilingual platform

Offline capabilities

Drag and drop functionality

Cons

Template-based nature restricts freedom while designing

Lack of access to app code

Some features are a bit outdated

4. Fueled

This is one of the most popular app development platforms that come with outstanding capabilities and highly qualified app developers. The company believes in a data-driven approach in terms of responsive mobile app development. It clearly understands the requirements of clients and delivers the best performing apps that meet their expectations.

Pros

iOS and android app development

Business analysis and insights

Marketing automation

Central data management

Digital media marketing

Expert digital transformation

Next-generation tech specialties

Cons

Weak collaboration between sprints

5. Dot Com Infoway

Dot Com Infoway is a famous app development and marketing company that comes with multiple cutting-edge services. The company has more than 18 years of experience in the IT industry and knows exactly to create an excellent app that keeps the target audience engaged. It also helps businesses create high-performing enterprise apps for multiple platforms including Windows, Android, and iOS.

Pros

Blockchain development

App marketing and monetization

IoT app development

Increased social consciousness

Responsive communication

Quality assurance

Mobile app testing

Cons

Lack of deadline orientation

Weak communication methods

6. Geomotiv

This is another great app development company that comes with experience of more than 10 years. The company specializes mainly in US and European markets. It serves SMBs, startups, and large organizations across the Linear and OTT TV, AdTech, EdTech, and Healthcare industries. The highly qualified app developers of the company are always ready to take up projects of varying complexity and deliver the results as per their clients’ requirements.

Pros

Custom app development

Big data and analytics

Software testing and QA

Dedicated app development team

Ai and machine learning

Multi-vertical expertise

Cons

Lack of deadline management

7. Apptread

This is the top mobile app development company headquartered in New York. It helps various brands reinvent their business operations with a result-oriented approach. The company provides customer-centric processes specifically designed to reduce the cost of operations. It offers businesses the right blend of experience and enables them to identify the challenges and solve them instantly.

Pros

Ecommerce development

Progressive web apps

Native and hybrid app development

Digital transformation

Medical device software

Backend development

Cloud computing services

HIPAA compliant apps

Cons

Lack of Communication

8. TekRevol

TekRevol is a leading web and mobile app development company that offers creative digital solutions to startups and enterprises. These solutions include the contemporary design and development of games, websites, applications, and e-commerce platforms. TekRevol comes with innovative thinking and a dynamic approach when it comes to problem-solving and puts its efforts into delivering the best user experience and building customer satisfaction.

Pros

Mobile app design & development

Digital marketing (SMO / SEO / PPC)

Web design & development

App-store optimization

Branding & marketing collateral

Swift user experience

Safe and secure android and iOS apps

Tech-savvy apps

Cons

Non-clear communication with clients

Costly wireframing packages

9. Infojini

The company was founded in 2006 and has over 500 clients globally. The company believes in delivering sustainability and value to ever-changing business processes with emerging technology trends. It helps businesses create unique apps and websites while combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across all business functions and multiple industries. The company helps users enhance their app performance and generate sustainable value for their stakeholders

Pros

User interface engineering services

Security assessment

Safe and secure apps

Scalability enhancement

Cons

Some features are outdated

10. iQlance

This is a leading custom mobile app development company that comes with a skilled team of professionals. The company believes in creating dynamic and cost-effective solutions for users based in different parts of the world including USE, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, UAE, and many more. The company delivers more acquirable results for a variety of businesses based on their requirements. The company has developed over 200 web and mobile apps and has always been able to deliver outstanding solutions.

Pros

Custom mobile app development

Wearable app development

WordPress web development

Digital marketing

High-quality end-to-end services

Cons

Non-functional apps

Launching and marketing setbacks

Non-working codes

Lack of communication

Non-working GPS functionality

11. Codiant Software Technologies

Codiant Software Technologies is one of the leading app development platforms. The company has delivered over 700 projects and has served more than 120 clients worldwide. The company specializes in creating solutions for SMEs, Startups, Global Enterprises, Public Sectors, etc., and helps them address evolving marketing challenges by defining, building, and designing applications to meet their requirements.

Pros

Wearable app development

Cross-platform apps

Blockchain solutions

Enterprise mobility

UXD development

Ecommerce development

Cloud solutions

Internet of things

Cons

Lack of communication

Coding issues

Conclusion

We hope this article helps you in finding an excellent mobile app development company to create your own business app. Just go through the features and check out which one matches the best with your business needs.

Don’t just jump into anything right away. Go through the clients’ reviews and the list of clients your chosen app development company serves. This will help you figure out whether you have made the right choice or not.

Start creating your app from the very moment you find the best-fit app development platform. Good Luck!

