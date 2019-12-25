IoT App Development Companies Collection

Global market for IoT will grow 457 billion by 2020. Here we look at the Top 7 IoT app development companies based on several metrics like customer reviews, usage of the best IoT technological stack, providing the Enterprises increased scalability, cost, and connectivity.

The following IoT app development companies lists are chosen based on various metrics like customer reviews, product scalability, work culture, expertise level in the IoT development services and so much more.

Founded in 2008, CONTUS is the leading Software as a Product company with digital engineering services. CONTUS bagged a recent award “the best place to work” from Business Sight Media. It has two pillar products, one is Vplayed - a video streaming solution and Mirrorfly- a real-time chat app for Enterprises.

Among the several IT services, CONTUS is a pioneer in providing IoT app development services. They have worked for several global clients and successfully implemented IoT projects like supporting the Mumbai Smart City, building IoT sensor app for the leading automobile industry, IoT based sprayer technology for Smart Agriculture and so on.

Highlights:

Skilled In-house Team with post-production support as well

Supports powerful cloud services like AWS, Azure and IBM’s Bluemix

Provides scalable IoT Solutions with Data Analytics features and uses robust protocols like MQTT, XMPP,CoAP for building a disruptive IoT application

Mobidev is a software development company for startups and large enterprises. Being in the market for more than a decade, they provide you top IoT software solutions. Mobidev helps to build a full-cycle IoT development with right infrastructure, backend across web and desktop applications.

They also help to create UI/UX design for IoT devices. As an IoT app development company Mobidev supports multi-cloud services for IoT applications that integrate industrial IoT solutions into the existing infrastructure.

Highlights :

350 + IoT products launched so far.

Provides Smart connectivity with robust IoT software architecture model

Predictive Analytics

Edge Computing

Mobiloitte provides end-to-end solutions from Enterprise level to small businesses, digital agencies, and startups. Started in 2004, it is a web/mobile consulting and development firm, which have so far developed 4750+ websites and mobile apps for global customers.

With the best IoT development solutions and services, they create a hi-end IoT app, turning normal devices into a smart devices. A high skilled IoT developers with several years of experience in the IoT industry, they help to leverage any business to get great ROI.

Highlights :

IoT Gateway Development

IoT Cloud Solutions

Provides IoT consultancy services

IoT Testing & Support

Hakuna Matata Solutions is a 14 plus years old IT services firm with a focus on Digital Transformation & Product Engineering. It has two products 1. Shop floor automation and 2. Field Force Digitization. Their development approach is design-led engineering.

Hakuna Matata solutions specialize in IoT application development for industry use cases. Having worked with large companies like Caterpillar, Saint Gobain & Maersk, they have developed extensive knowledge & expertise in implementing industry IoT applications for use cases like Asset tracking, Inventory management, product traceability, Predictive maintenance, OEE, etc.

Highlights:

Industry 4.0 platform for OEE & Predictive maintenance

Expertise in IoT Platforms like Microsoft Azure IoT, AWS IoT & Google Cloud IoT

Capabilities in IoT Hardware programming & Device design

Expertise in Consumer IoT & Industrial IoT applications

LeewayHertz provides an end to end IoT app development services with new-age and out of the box solutions for their clients. They provide voice-enabled IoT development solutions with IoT data analytics services. They are expertise in building IoT wearable devices.

Among the other IoT development companies, LeewayHertz offers a complete IoT roadmap from business ideas to deployment across multiple platforms like web, mobile applications. They are into firmware and software development from Requirement analysis, providing design and solution engineering to proof of concept.

Highlights:

IoT Architecture Development

Backend & API Development

Support & Maintenance

IoT app security consultancy

Aglowid helps to transform the Enterprises into smart IoT mobile app services for building a smart eco-system. Their IoT app development services provide solutions for all IoT business verticals.

They build IoT for smart homes, apps for connected cars with enhanced security features. It also facilitates machine to machine communications easier through IoMT, Internet of Medical Things for the Healthcare sector. They help to integrate multiple technology domains seamlessly into one single application.

Highlights :

Peer to Peer solutions

On-Time Completion of the Project

Transparency

Quick Support

Rapidsoft Technologies provides industry focused IoT application development services. It offers services across several business verticals like smart home, agriculture, food sector, and Banking & insurance industry.

It facilitates enterprises from large to small or start-ups by providing high-end IoT application development services and solutions. It offers IoT connectivity sensors and their cloud server helps to eliminate any dependency on local machines

Highlights :

Large dedicated IoT developers team

Quick, flexible and cost effective

on-time delivery

24X7 support

Belitsoft is a client-oriented IoT software development company that delivers high-quality software and products since 2007. Belitsoft provides IoT app development services and offers a real-time IoT scheme to scale up the business revenue and decrease the cost effectively.

It helps to build a connected world through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM network, IoT protocols with their IoT services. Belitsoft creates high operative solutions that increase the efficiency levels of mobile applications.

Highlights :

Generate effectively IoT Revenue Streams

Improve productivity

Explore the capabilities of IoT Analytics services

Offers Cost effective solution

Wrapping Up

These are some of the top IoT application development services providers which are providing expertise IoT solutions for global customers. With the smart city projects on the high, digital world is moving towards building a smart ecosystem. Already the technology giants in the silicon valley using these IoT disruptive techniques in many use cases successfully. The implementation of IoT solutions in healthcare , manufacturing unit, agriculture and more industries helps to transform digitally. Internet of things will continue to drive change in a various business vertical over the next decade.

