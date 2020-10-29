RPA Providers Revolutionizing Business Process Automation

The Game-Changing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology saw its first commercial success with "workflow automation" way back in the 1920s of the Industrial era. From then on it is cited as an ever-evolving technology, be it the rise of AI, ML (Machine Learning), Natural Processing Language (NLP) and the 1990s Big data, Screen Scraping software, the Process automation is constantly reaching the next phase.
A most recent study by Grand view research shows the RPA market currently valued at USD 1.1 Billion, will see a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027.
The 21st Century is regaining momentum with Robotic process automation, cognitive computing, and smart workflow enabling businesses to use Software for automating monotonous, repetitive, time-consuming, and structured tasks.
Robotic Process Automation is penetrating the walls of almost all industries including Finance & Banking, Insurance, HealthCare, Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Utilities & Energy, Back office operations and Automations.
The RPA, an application of technology aspires to automate a business process involving more structured inputs, business logic, iterative, and sequential tasks. From implementing an assisted RPA, unassisted RPA, autonomous RPA, Cognitive RPA, efficiently powerful RPA tools are required.
With several RPA Solution Providers out there in the marketplace, based on user reviews, technology expertise, the clientele here is the hand-picked list of the world's best RPA service providers.
CONTUS is one of the leading RPA service providers based in India, focusing on empowering businesses with tailor-made RPA services. Starting with defining the RPA strategy and the deployment, CONTUS offers RPA Process as a complete service pack.
Highlights of CONTUS RPA Solutions:
Deloitte, a core Consulting and Service company expanding its wings in Life science, Healthcare, Energy & Resource, financial and technology. Deloitte managed to deploy RPA software for its clients, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity.
Highlights of Deloitte RPA Consulting Services:
DXC Technology is one of the world's most independent and end-to-end IT service companies. As a pioneer in rendering RPA development services and solutions for Insurance companies on the verge of meeting digital automation.
Highlights of DXC RPA Consulting Technology:
KPMG, a leading advisory provider offers Proof of Concept (POC) service for organizations stepping to automation. Follows a six-step approach and Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for developing chatbots.
Highlights of KPMG RPA Consulting Service:
WIPRO is one of the leading Software companies serving across all verticals and horizontals. Focuses on mitigating the human-error prone, labour-intense and simplifying the repetitive process for clients.
Highlights of WIPRO's Cutting Edge RPA Solution:
WNS RPA & Intelligent Automation TRAC, one of the top RPA solution providers focus on delivering solutions with a touch of value. WNS has a wide range of RPA service offerings including cross-industry accounting to more than 60% automation achievement across diverse processes for clients.
Highlights of WNS Robotic process automation services:
NTT Data's Robotic Process Automation Service helps users to increase efficiency, and accuracy of business processes. NTT Data's RPA can process volume expansion with a recursive logic and offers industry-focused solutions.
Highlights of NTT Data RPA Solution:
RPA, with a near-universal adoption, RPA implementation in Business streamlines the process, reduces operational cost, improves performance, allowing companies to enhance transparency, communication and collaboration within their value chain.
Migration to RPA will enable small & Large Enterprises to get future-ready and streamline business, aiming for achieving up to 30-200% ROI.
