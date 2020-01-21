Top 30 Ecommerce Development Companies in 2020

@ explority Explority Explority is a research and advisory company that zeros in on the Information Technologies market.

Ecommerce is not the future of retail—it is its reality. According to a Pew Research Center survey , eight in ten Americans prefer shopping online, which means that online stores have become a powerful tool in the hands of go-getting business owners. This fact means that the idea of opening your own online store is not bad at all.

But however bright the idea of your new online business, it needs to be turned into reality to start generating profit. And this is where ecommerce development companies come to the rescue: they analyze your business demands, design and develop the future ecommerce website, and provide technical support for it.

There are hundreds of such companies, all of them claiming that they deliver the best services on the market. Without seeing the big picture, it might be difficult to decide whom to choose. This is why we thoroughly analyzed their expertise and achievements and compiled a list of the brightest ecommerce development companies on today’s market to guide you through the realm of online store development enterprises.

1. Iflexion

Iflexion is a custom software development company that offers a wide range of ecommerce development services. The company delivers online stores, B2B portals, booking systems and other related solutions. Iflexion also develops enterprise systems for managing key ecommerce processes: logistics, warehousing, inventory and shipment, marketing and sales, document workflow, etc.

Iflexion provides ecommerce technology consulting and helps their clients boost their businesses by implementing modern technologies: mobility, IoT, AI, AR/VR and more. During 20 years of work, Iflexion has cooperated with clients from more than 30 countries and delivered with more than 1000 projects in various industries. Among the biggest Iflexion clients are Philips, Expedia, Toyota and Adidas.

Founded: 1999

1999 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Employees: 50 - 249

50 - 249 Major Clients: Adidas, Philips, Toyota, PayPal, Ebay, Expedia,Xerox

Adidas, Philips, Toyota, PayPal, Ebay, Expedia,Xerox Core Services: Mobile App Development, Web Development

Mobile App Development, Web Development Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Website: https://www.iflexion.com/

2. Staylime

Staylime is a digital agency that provides Magento turnkey development. It offers consulting, analysis, backend/frontend development, integration, and support/maintenance services. The company is helpful both when a client needs to create and implement new responsive design and when a client needs only to implement a ready-made design.

Staylime supports its clients during core, database, functionality, design, or SEO setting migration by drafting a migration plan and implementing it. The company integrates its clients’ online stores with such enterprise software as ERP, CRM, and PIM and with external service APIs such as payment gateways and shipment integrators.

Founded: 2010

2010 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Employees: 10-49

Minneapolis, MN 10-49 Major Clients: Freigeist, Strapworks, LED Clothing, Bulba

Freigeist, Strapworks, LED Clothing, Bulba Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development, Web Design

Ecommerce Development, Web Development, Web Design Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Website: https://staylime.com/

3. Brainvire

Brainvire is a global IT company that provides ecommerce development services for various industries in more than 80 countries. Its teams offer technical solutions for better online store experience, using such robust platforms as Magento, Magento 2, and Odoo Ecommerce.

Brainvare has also created a travel ecommerce system for “travel-for-events” agencies, having fully developed its frontend and backend. This tour management system helps an agency owner provide precise travelling information, easy booking processes, convenient payment and many more. The company has already worked with more than 4000 customers worldwide.

Founded: 2000

2000 Location: South Jordan, UT

South Jordan, UT Employees: 250 - 999

250 - 999 Major Clients: The Times of India, Shoppers Stop, Entrepreneur, Eagle Hills, Havells

The Times of India, Shoppers Stop, Entrepreneur, Eagle Hills, Havells Core Services: Mobile App Development, Ecommerce Development, Custom Software Development

Mobile App Development, Ecommerce Development, Custom Software Development Rate per hour: < $25

< $25 Website: https://www.brainvire.com/

4. efelle creative

Seattle-based efelle creative company provides web design and ecommerce development services to business customers around the globe. Using powerful ecommerce building platforms (BigCommerce, Magento) and their proprietary content management system, FusionCMS, the company develops ecommerce solutions of different complexity for all major industries. Among other things, efelle creative delivers solutions for fully custom design, easy and secure checkout options, inventory tracking, and product media management.

Founded: 2005

2005 Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Employees: 10-49

10-49 Major Clients: Design & Development for Zulilly, Boeing, Weyerhaeuser, Philips

Design & Development for Zulilly, Boeing, Weyerhaeuser, Philips Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Deign

Ecommerce Development, Web Deign Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Website: https://www.seattlewebdesign.com/

5. Contus

For more than 6 years, Contus provides full-cycle ecommerce development services. Their team of more than 300 engineers delivers solutions for all the necessary in online retailing: web stores, mobile commerce, social commerce, and delivery app development.

Loaded with 100+ ecommerce-friendly features, their solutions have helped the clients from more than 40 countries. Specifically for their clients, Contus have developed dozens of user interface themes that would work well with clothing and apparels, jewelry, furniture, and electronics online stores.

Founded: 2008

2008 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Employees: 250 - 999

250 - 999 Major Clients: VALRT, Dr.Reddy, Sportscorner, Learning Space, Landsdowne Pub

VALRT, Dr.Reddy, Sportscorner, Learning Space, Landsdowne Pub Core Services: Mobile App Development, App Development, Ecommerce development

Mobile App Development, App Development, Ecommerce development Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Website: https://www.contus.com/

6. Rave Infosys

Rave is an ecommerce and mobile application development company that caters to clients in more than 300 countries. They help businesses of different sizes: from small enterprises to multi-million dollar corporations. Using the latest proven technologies, Rave provides technological solutions for better online store performance.

Rave delivers end-to-end online stores development and management, offering effective B2B and B2C solutions. The team of 35+ experts has already developed more than 100 ecommerce stores. Rave also provides business automation solutions by integrating ecommerce solutions with CRMs, ERPs and other enterprise systems.

Founded: 2007

2007 Location: Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs, FL Employees: 250-999

250-999 Major Clients: Topps, Duty Free World, Vapour 2, Emuaid, National Oak

Topps, Duty Free World, Vapour 2, Emuaid, National Oak Core Services: Web Development, CRM Consulting and SI, Ecommerce Development

Web Development, CRM Consulting and SI, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Website: https://www.raveinfosys.com/

7. Magneto

Since 2009, Magneto has worked with more than 650 customers and has completed more than 1800 projects. It provides full-cycle ecommerce development, including solutions for creating rich UI and responsive design. The company maintains effective client interaction and provides professional offshore and onsite developers.

By testing all the online store system parts and analyzing business performance, Magneto offers ecommerce support to more than 250 online stores worldwide. Besides that, the company helps their clients develop strategic plans for better online retail performance.

Founded: 2009

2009 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: HP, Feather Down, Amazon, IBM, Kotak Mahindra Bank

HP, Feather Down, Amazon, IBM, Kotak Mahindra Bank Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Mobile App Development, Web Development

Ecommerce Development, Mobile App Development, Web Development Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Website: https://magnetoitsolutions.com/

8. Intellectsoft

Having been on the market for more than 10 years, Intellectsoft is a competitive software development company that provides ecommerce development services. They deliver platform-based online store applications and offer software solutions for marketing automation.

Using the latest technological developments, such as big data and IoT, Intellectsoft helps online stores boost their sales and manage their work more efficiently providing solutions for warehouse and logistics management.

Founded: 2007

2007 Location: Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto, CA Employees: 250-999

250-999 Major Clients: Guinness, Walt Disney, Harley-Davidson, Jaguar, Audi

Guinness, Walt Disney, Harley-Davidson, Jaguar, Audi Core Services: Mobile App Development, Custom Software Development, Ecommerce Development

Mobile App Development, Custom Software Development, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Website: https://www.intellectsoft.net/

9. DotcomWeavers

DotcomWeavers is an IT company whose main service line is ecommerce development. The company builds B2B and B2C Magento websites and integrates them with ERP, shipping systems, and payment gateways for better online store performance. DotcomWeavers also helps their clients migrate to other platforms smoothly.

For better shopping and purchasing experience, DotcomWeavers adopts IoT technologies and provides solutions for easy-to-store management tools. The company delivers a number of solutions for workflow automation, such as purchase application forms, finance calculators, interactive buyers guides, etc.

Founded: 2007

2007 Location: Paramus, NJ

Paramus, NJ Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: Brandster, Whisps, New Jersey Bride

Brandster, Whisps, New Jersey Bride Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development

Ecommerce Development, Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development Rate per hour: $100 - $149

$100 - $149 Website: https://www.dotcomweavers.com/

10. Dev Technosys

Dev Technosys is a web and mobile development company that delivers web and mobile shopping applications to B2B and B2C companies. Among others, it worked with such clients as Samsung, Nasscom, Skype, and Nike.

Dev Technosys helps its clients by developing and integrating robust inventory and content management systems for better workflow management. In order to create online stores that are not only functional but also personalized and convenient, Dev Technosys implements Magento ecommerce themes with friendly UI.

Founded: 2010

2010 Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: Skype, Africa Wide, Nike, Samsung, Audi

Skype, Africa Wide, Nike, Samsung, Audi Core Services: Mobile App Development, Web Development, Ecommerce Development

Mobile App Development, Web Development, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: < $25

< $25 Website: https://devtechnosys.com/

11. Sumatosoft

Founded in 2012, Sumatosoft is a specialized ecommerce development company. It develops solutions for B2B and B2C ecommerce businesses and helps the clients who follow C2C and C2B strategies. The company brings solutions for effective catalog browsing, social media integration, multilingual and multicurrency support.

For better efficiency of its clients’ online stores, Sumatosoft uses one of the most powerful ecommerce development platform—Spree Commerce platform. With the help of this tool, the company provides solutions for web application development, implementation, hosting, and support.

Founded: 2012

2012 Location: Minsk, Belarus

Minsk, Belarus Employees: 10-49

10-49 Major Clients: Toyota, Sous Kitchen, Nectarin, Widgety, Rivalfox

Toyota, Sous Kitchen, Nectarin, Widgety, Rivalfox Core Services: Web Development, IoT Development, Ecommerce Development

Web Development, IoT Development, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Website: https://sumatosoft.com/

12. Konstant Info

With more than 14 years of experience, Konstant Info has already helped 2500+ clients from all over the world. The company and its Magento certified developers deliver solutions for both B2B and B2C online stores. Konstant also develops mobile applications for ecommerce.

Besides Magento, Konstant Info uses other reliable ecommerce development platforms. Among them are Shopify, OpenCart, and WooCommerce. For custom ecommerce websites, Konstant Info provides third-party integration and custom component development.

Founded: 2003

2003 Location: Jaipur, India

Jaipur, India Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: Citrix, Volkswagen, Nestle, ThomasVille, United Nations

Citrix, Volkswagen, Nestle, ThomasVille, United Nations Core Services: Mobile App Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design, Ecommerce Development

Mobile App Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: < $25

< $25 Website: https://www.konstantinfo.com/

13. Hudson Integrated

Since 2003, Hudson is an ecommerce development company that provides professional solutions for online retailers. By delivering market and business expertise and by supporting online retailers during all the development stages, the company offers creative and functional online stores.

The company’s web development team uses REST architecture, which makes external API integration much easier: all the company’s systems work well with newly integrated ERPs or CRMs. Hudson also uses its proprietary Page Builder, which allows for fast and easy website customization.

Founded: 2003

2003 Location: Saddle Brook, NJ

Saddle Brook, NJ Employees: 10-49

10-49 Major Clients: Duralee, Move Bumpers, American Hanger, Numrich Gun Parts Corporation

Duralee, Move Bumpers, American Hanger, Numrich Gun Parts Corporation Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development

Ecommerce Development, Web Development Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Website: https://www.hudsonintegrated.com/

14. End Point

Since its first online sale in 1998, End Point has worked with such big clients as Google, NASA, and Digital Public Library of America. The company provides full-cycle ecommerce development on Interchange, Magento, BigCommerce, and other robust ecommerce development platforms.

For those clients who did not develop their online stores with End Point, the company provides the best solutions for website hosting and support. End Point also offers its services during the website/database/applications migration to another platform.

Founded: 1995

1995 Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: Disney, Google, NASA, Backcountry, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Disney, Google, NASA, Backcountry, U.S. Department of Agriculture Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development

Ecommerce Development, Web Development Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Website: https://www.endpoint.com/

15. ScienceSoft

For 29 years of work, ScienceSoft has collected more than 120 active customers worldwide. It works with various industries with a special focus on Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Telecommunications and Manufacturing. ScienceSoft provides professional end-to-end ecommerce development and delivers such related services as business analysis and UX research.

ScienceSoft creates user- and mobile-friendly web design and redesign for online stores, helps with migration to a more modern ecommerce platform and delivers all the necessary custom extensions and plugins development. ScienceSoft offers 24/7 ecommerce support for its clients’ online stores.

Founded: 1989

1989 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Employees: 250-999

250-999 Major Clients: Viber, eBay, Walmart, Heinz, IBM, Nestle

Viber, eBay, Walmart, Heinz, IBM, Nestle Core Services: CRM Consulting and SI, ECM Consulting and SI, Ecommerce Development

CRM Consulting and SI, ECM Consulting and SI, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Website: https://www.scnsoft.com/

16. Command C

Since 2004, Command С has been helping their clients grow their ecommerce businesses providing a number of related software development services. The company offers technical solutions for ecommerce businesses of different size. Command С also helps their customers migrate their solutions to other platforms and provides 24/7 support and maintenance.

When a customer already has an idea of future online store design, the company helps to identify and fulfill all the technical requirements. Command C specifically focuses on fashion and design retailers and worked with such companies as Instagram, Levi’s, and Wall Street Journal.

Founded: 2004

2004 Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Employees: 2 - 9

2 - 9 Major Clients: Budweiser, Instagram, Levi's, Wall Street Journal, Comcast, Just Salad

Budweiser, Instagram, Levi's, Wall Street Journal, Comcast, Just Salad Core Services: Ecommerce Development

Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Website: https://www.commandc.com/

17. Redstage

With more than 10 years of experience and 700 completed projects, Redstage is one of the most competitive B2B ecommerce developers on the market. The company offers business and technical analysis thus finding the best solution to every client’s problem. Redstage provides expert ecommerce solutions with Magento, Shopify Plus, and BigCommerce Enterprise.

Besides online store backend and frontend development, the company brings responsive and user-friendly design and develops custom logos and brand identities. Redstage also delivers ecommerce support services: it supports B2B channels 24/7, helps with migration processes, and develops software solutions for most of the management processes.

Founded: 2008

2008 Location: Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, NJ Employees: 250-999

250-999 Major Clients: SBS Battery, Jura Coffee, Citrix, Men’s Health, Panini America

SBS Battery, Jura Coffee, Citrix, Men’s Health, Panini America Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design

Ecommerce Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Website: https://redstage.com/

18. Meticulosity

Meticulosity is an ecommerce development company that provides full end-to-end related digital services. Their activity scope includes the following: development of growth-driven design on Magneto, WordPress and HubSpot, attraction of the right customers through blogging, content development, and industry-proven SEO techniques, as well as online advertising by designing and executing a PPC strategy.

Meticulosity works with those clients who are already boosting their online stores and is especially proficient in working with such industries as Healthcare, Financial services, Luxury Retail and many more.

Founded: 2008

2008 Location: Kelowna, Canada

Kelowna, Canada Employees: 10-49

10-49 Major Clients: DKNY, Fat Shark, Bungalow, Ghirardelli, Marriott

DKNY, Fat Shark, Bungalow, Ghirardelli, Marriott Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development

Ecommerce Development, Web Development Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Website: https://www.meticulosity.com/

19. Absolute Web Services

Absolute Web Services is a digital commerce agency that hosts highly skilled teams of ecommerce developers, designers, and marketing specialists. The developers working in the company offer solutions for replatforming, API integration, custom development, website performance optimization, etc. For this purpose, they use such robust platforms as Magento, Shopify, and WooCommerce.

Designers deliver solutions for branding, develop website UI/UX design and mobile app interface, and provide all the necessary marketing materials. In order to improve online store conversion rates, Absolute Web Services provides marketers who deliver SEO and PPC/social media/reputation marketing solutions.

Founded: 1999

1999 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: University of Miami, Capezio, TigerDirect, Oribe, TigerDirect

University of Miami, Capezio, TigerDirect, Oribe, TigerDirect Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development, Web Design

Ecommerce Development, Web Development, Web Design Rate per hour: $100 - $149

$100 - $149 Website: https://www.absolutewebservices.com/

20. Krish TechnoLabs

Being a Magento Enterprise Partner and Magento 2 Trained Solutions Partner, Krish has already completed more than 300 ecommerce projects. The company creates B2B- and B2C-based ecommerce solutions for Fashion, Jewelry, Decor, and Health industries.

Together with online stores development, integration, and support services, Krish provides consulting and design solutions. The company offers support services by fixing bugs, reviewing code, and monitoring servers 24/7.

Founded: 2003

2003 Location: Walnut, CA

Walnut, CA Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: Visione Boutique, XFactory, Prolighting, Sky, Tavola

Visione Boutique, XFactory, Prolighting, Sky, Tavola Core Services: Ecommerce Development

Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://www.krishtechnolabs.com/

21. Pixafy

Pixafy is an ecommerce agency specializing in B2C and B2B online store development. This company provides its services for full-cycle creation of an ecommerce business: architecture, development, design, support, and marketing solutions. Pixafy’s developers use such ecommerce platforms as Magento, Shopify, WordPress, and Drupal.

The company delivers integration services connecting clients’ websites with ERP, CRM, CMS, social channels, and payments processing systems. Having spent more than 800K hours working with their customers, Pixafy has already launched 350 online stores.

Founded: 2010

2010 Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: USA Today, Living Proof, Warby Parker, Nobel Biocare

USA Today, Living Proof, Warby Parker, Nobel Biocare Core Services: Ecommerce Development, IT Strategy Consulting, Digital Strategy

Ecommerce Development, IT Strategy Consulting, Digital Strategy Rate per hour: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Website: https://www.pixafy.com/

22. SynapseIndia

SynapseIndia is a web and mobile development company with more than 18 years of experience under its belt. It has delivered 10,000+ projects in USA, UK, Australia, and Europe. The company offers ecommerce solutions based on Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce platforms.

Besides that, SynapseIndia develops mobile ecommerce apps, integrates payment gateways, creates online store design, and empowers stores with advanced plug-ins. More than 300 professional SynapseIndia employees deliver round-the-clock technical support and maintenance for their clients.

Founded: 2001

2001 Location: Holmdel, NJ

Holmdel, NJ Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: PayPal, Jetex, UNICEF, Johnson & Johnson

PayPal, Jetex, UNICEF, Johnson & Johnson Core Services: Web Development, Mobile App Development, Ecommerce Development

Web Development, Mobile App Development, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: < $25

< $25 Website: https://www.synapseindia.com/

23. MW2 Consulting

Being a Global Magento Solution Partner, MW2 Consulting builds B2B ecommerce websites. It professionally works with Magento platform and provides other ecommerce-related services. Among them are interface design, brand creation, and ecommerce mobile app development.

MW2 also helps with migrating to another ecommerce platform as well as with integrating an online store with an existing or a newly-built extension. The company experts implement security updates in order to make all the clients’ data safe. MW2 provides a number of solutions for product catalog and payments management and delivers services of marketing coordination and support.

Founded: 1999

1999 Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: Apple, Tupperware, Stella&Dot, GAP, Levi’s, Naturebox

Apple, Tupperware, Stella&Dot, GAP, Levi’s, Naturebox Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Design, Mobile App Development

Ecommerce Development, Web Design, Mobile App Development Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Website: https://www.mw2consulting.com/

24. Silk Software

Silk Software is an ecommerce development company that has worked with BenQ, STX, and 1928 Jewelry. Being a Magento Enterprise Solutions Partner, Silk provides full-scale Magento-based B2B and B2C ecommerce solutions to clients from all over the world. It develops online store designs making them responsive and user-friendly.

For this purpose, a team of 10+ certified developers combines Magento functionality with various ERP systems, such as Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, SAP, Netsuite, Everest, and more. Besides that, Silk Software helps those clients who want to broaden their horizons and start selling in China, the fastest growing ecommerce market.

Founded: 2007

2007 Location: Irvine, CA

Irvine, CA Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: BenQ, STX, Kyocera Advanced Ceramics, 1928 Jewelry

BenQ, STX, Kyocera Advanced Ceramics, 1928 Jewelry Core Services: Ecommerce Development, ERP Consulting and SI, PPC

Ecommerce Development, ERP Consulting and SI, PPC Rate per hour: $50 - $99

$50 - $99 Website: https://www.silksoftware.com/

25. Planet Web Solutions

Planet Web Solutions (PWS) is a web and mobile development company that ranked one of the top ecommerce developers in 2017, according to Clutch. The company delivers Magento-based solutions for online retailers that represent Fashion, Sport, Education, and Furniture industries.

Planet Web Solutions delivers custom web and mobile ecommerce products, develops online stores’ front- and backend, integrates retail websites with API services, and helps boost sales by delivering SEO solutions. Beyond that, PWS support its clients by delivering 27/7 online store maintenance.

Founded: 2004

2004 Location: Jaipur, India

Jaipur, India Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: London Film Academy, Omtut, Play&Go, Gourmet Guide, Realbuzz

London Film Academy, Omtut, Play&Go, Gourmet Guide, Realbuzz Core Services: Mobile App Development, Ecommerce Development

Mobile App Development, Ecommerce Development Rate per hour: < $25

< $25 Website: https://www.planetwebsolution.com/

26. iWeb

iWeb is an ecommerce agency that hosts a team of Magento certified specialists and works in Fashion, Hospitality, and Building industries. The company offers solutions for B2B and B2C ecommerce websites.

Thanks to robust Magento platform, iWeb’s team develops effective online stores, provides software solutions for content and inventory management, develops responsive web design, optimizes for search engines, as well as provides solutions for global currency/language/tax support. iWeb also helps their clients through auditing, planning, and optimizing their digital strategy.

Founded: 1995

1995 Location: Stafford, UK

Stafford, UK Employees: 10-49

10-49 Major Clients: British Heart Foundation, Brandoutlet, Yuasa, Mymemory, Scruffs

British Heart Foundation, Brandoutlet, Yuasa, Mymemory, Scruffs Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development

Ecommerce Development, Web Development Rate per hour: $150 - $199

$150 - $199 Website: https://www.iweb.co.uk/

27. Forix

USA-based Forix is an ecommerce agency that hosts more than 100 employees, among which 60 people are certified Magento specialists. The company has successfully launched more than 750 ecommerce online stores. It offers end-to-end ecommerce development: planning and research, UX/UI design, development, QA and launch, as well as further maintenance.

Forix helps its customers analyze online store users behavior, introduces all the necessary integration, and develops in-store and mobile commerce solutions. Forix has already proved its experience while providing its services to such online stores as Next Adventure, Packit, and GoPro.

Founded: 2007

2007 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Employees: 10-49

10-49 Major Clients: Sexy Hair, Next Adventure, Versare, CRKT, Nature Bright

Sexy Hair, Next Adventure, Versare, CRKT, Nature Bright Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development, Web Design

Ecommerce Development, Web Development, Web Design Rate per hour: $100 - $149

$100 - $149 Website: https://www.forixcommerce.com/

28. Web4Pro

Web4Pro’s certified Magento specialists and professional web developers have been helping their clients create effective ecommerce businesses for more than 15 years. The company provides full-cycle web development, customization, and support/maintenance services. Together with Magento functionality, Web4Pro delivers solutions for integration with some of the most robust CMSs: Drupal and WordPress.

Web4Pro hires professional frontend developers that allow all the technological solutions to become ecommerce reality. For customers’ convenience, the company delivers regular reports and free consultations.

Founded: 2003

2003 Location: Kharkov, Ukraine

Kharkov, Ukraine Employees: 10-49

10-49 Major Clients: Hello Bio, My Chinese Tutor, Well Squad, EquityX

Hello Bio, My Chinese Tutor, Well Squad, EquityX Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design

Ecommerce Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design Rate per hour: < $25

< $25 Website: https://web4pro.net/

29. CueBlocks

Founded in 2005, CueBlocks is an ecommerce digital agency that provides ecommerce B2B development for a large number of industries. The company creates web and mobile commerce solutions with user-friendly UI and UX. CueBlocks delivers powerful Magento-based backend and thought-out frontend and offers Shopify and WordPress integration.

CueBlocks also delivers marketing services: SEO, PPC analysis, development of strategies for social media and content. The company’s professional developers also review code and provide technological audit.

Founded: 2005

2005 Location: Chandigarh, India

Chandigarh, India Employees: 50-249

50-249 Major Clients: AllThatGrows, MyDaoLabs, AnatomyWarehouse, PetDoors

AllThatGrows, MyDaoLabs, AnatomyWarehouse, PetDoors Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Search Engine Optimization, Web Design

Ecommerce Development, Search Engine Optimization, Web Design Rate per hour: $25 - $49

$25 - $49 Website: https://www.cueblocks.com/

30. Vaimo

Vaimo is an ecommerce development company with 15 offices all over the world. It employs more than 400 ecommerce experts who have successfully completed about 400 online business projects. The company delivers B2B and B2C ecommerce products and provides software solutions for order and product information management.

For customers’ better decision-making, Vaimo also implements Magento Business Intelligence that allows analyzing online store top customers and products. Furthermore, the company offers cloud services, thus significantly automating the online retail processes.

Founded: 2008

2008 Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Employees: 250-999

250-999 Major Clients: Jack Daniel’s, Bauhaus, Helly Hansen, Björn Borg, HP

Jack Daniel’s, Bauhaus, Helly Hansen, Björn Borg, HP Core Services: Ecommerce Development, Web Design, Branding

Ecommerce Development, Web Design, Branding Rate per hour: $100 - $149

$100 - $149 Website: https://www.vaimo.com/



(Find out more about Explority and our ranking methodology, click here and here)

Share this story @ explority Explority Read my stories Explority is a research and advisory company that zeros in on the Information Technologies market.

Tags