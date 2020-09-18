Top Courses To Tackle Spring Boot for Full Stack Java Developers

Hello folks, Spring Boot is one of the top Java frameworks to learn in 2020,

but as a full stack Java developer, just learning Spring Boot is not enough, you also need to learn all the technologies which make the eco-system like containers, could, testing spring Boot application, advanced Spring Boot features like Actuator, creating Microservices using Spring Boot, deploying Spring Boot applications on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and GCP.

A lot of Java developers have been asking me about courses that are

tailored for Spring Boot and Java developer to learn technologies like

containers, Docker, Kubernetes, and cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and GCP.

So, today, I have decided to share some of the best-advanced Spring Boot

courses for experienced Java developers from Udemy, Pluralsight, Coursera, and other popular online platforms.

You can check out these courses if you want to take your Spring Boot skills to the next level as well as become a truly full-stack developer who understands Spring Boot applications end-to-end.

10 Advanced Spring Boot Courses for FullStack Java Developers

Without wasting any more of your time, here is my list of some of the advanced Spring Boot Courses for experienced Java developers to learn Spring Boot testing, deploying Spring Boot application on Cloud, developing full-stack Spring Boot application using Angular and React, deploying Spring Boot applications on containers like Docker and learning tools like Spring Boot Actuator in depth.

1. Spring Boot Microservices with Spring Cloud Beginner to Guru

This is an excellent course to master Microservice Architectures Using

Spring Boot 2 and Cloud-Based Deployments with Spring Cloud and Docker.

This course is created by John Thomson one of the Spring guru and best Udemy instructors and it will teach you everything you need to create Microservices with Spring Boot.

After you learn how to build Spring Boot microservices, you will learn about using Spring Cloud to deploy your microservices.

Here is the link to join the course: Spring Boot Microservices with Spring Cloud Beginner to Guru

2. Full Stack: Angular and Spring Boot

This is a great course to learn how to build a Full Stack application with

Angular and Spring Boot. In this course, you will develop a Full Stack

application with Angular front-end and Spring Boot back-end. The best thing about this course is its live-coding format.

You will type in every line of code with the instructor in the videos and he will explain every line of code to help you learn! sounds great, isn’t it?

Here is the link to join the course: Full Stack: Angular and Spring Boot

3. Spring Framework: Spring Boot Actuator

You’ve just finished developing a Spring Boot app. Next step: production! But is it production-worthy? With the Spring Boot Actuator, it is! In this

advanced Spring, Boot course you will learn how to easily manage your

Spring Boot apps running in production using Spring Boot Actuator.

Here is the link to join the course: Spring Framework: Spring Boot Actuator

4. Learn AWS — Deploy Java Spring Boot to AWS Elastic Beanstalk

This is an excellent course for Spring Boot developers, particularly if you want to learn how to deploy Spring boot application on Amazon Web service Cloud. In this course, you will deploy Java Spring Boot Apps to

AWS Elastic Beanstalk. Take Java Spring Boot REST APIs & Full Stack to AWS.

Here is the link to join the course: Learn AWS — Deploy Java Spring Boot to AWS Elastic Beanstalk

4. Testing Spring Boot: Beginner to Guru

If you want to become an expert Spring Boot developer then you also need

to master the art of testing Spring Boot applications. This course by John Thomson will help you to become an Expert Testing Java and Spring Boot Applications using JUnit 5, Mockito, Spring Boot, and More!

Here is the link to join the course: Testing Spring Boot: Beginner to Guru

5. Docker for Java Developers — with Spring Boot Microservices

You’ve probably heard the buzz around Docker. It’s completely changed the Sofware development and deployment process and been adopted by software teams of all sizes, and for good reason: Docker makes it considerably easier to create, deploy, and run applications with the use of containers.

Docker is here to stay and is becoming one of the most in-demand technologies on the market. Mastering it now will help you produce better software, level up your career, and stand out from the crowd.

If you are Java developer and want to learn Docker, it makes more sense to do this by using Docker to Deploy Spring Boot REST API, Full Stack

& Microservices — with Docker Compose, and this course will teach you that.

Here is the link to join the course: Docker for Java Developers — with Spring Boot Microservices

6. Mastering Thymeleaf with Spring Boot

Thymeleaf is a highly popular templating engine to use with Spring MVC to produce rich, and dynamic web pages. Unlike other options available for Java and Spring Boot, Thymeleaf has a natural templating language — meaning you can view the templates right in your favorite browser, which is not possible with JSP!

In this course, you’ll build step by step in building e-commerce like web application using Thymeleaf, Spring MVC, and Spring Boot.

The focus of the course is on building web content with Thymeleaf. You start off the course building web pages using Bootstrap CSS. These are simple web pages you can view right in your browser. (No Spring Boot or

Spring MVC — yet!) This is to give you a good overview of Bootstrap CSS,

one of the most popular CSS frameworks in use today!

Here is the link to join the course: Mastering Thymeleaf with Spring Boot

7. Master Java Unit Testing with Spring Boot & Mockito

This is another course to take your Spring Boot testing skill to the next level. This course will teach you how o write awesome Java JUnit unit

tests with Spring Boot, Mockito, JsonAssert, Hamcrest & JsonPath in

40 easy steps

In this course, you will learn to Write Great Unit Tests for Simple RESTful Services with Spring Boot Starter Test, Mockito, and JUnit. You will learn to write independent unit tests for RESTful web services talking with multiple layers — web, business, and data. You will learn how to write integration tests using an in-memory database H2.

You will build the unit tests step by step — in 40 easy steps. This course would be a perfect first step as an introduction to unit testing with Spring Boot and Mockito Frameworks.

Here is the link to join the course: Master Java Unit Testing with Spring Boot & Mockito

8. Go Java Full Stack with Spring Boot and React

If you are looking to become a full-stack Java developer in 2020 then this is a great course to join.

In this course, you will learn the basics of full-stack web development developing a Basic Todo Management Application using React, Spring Boot and Spring Security Frameworks.

You will build the Todo Management Application step by step — in more than 100 steps.

Here is the link to join the course: Go Java Full Stack with Spring Boot and React

9. Spring Boot: Efficient Development, Configuration, and Deployment

This is another advanced Spring Boot course that will teach you how to write your own custom auto configurations, externalize your configuration,

and deploy your app to the cloud. first, you’ll learn how to get developing faster using Spring Initializr and the IDE support in IntelliJ and Eclipse.

Then, you’ll learn the details behind @EnableAutoConfiguration by writing your own auto configurations. You’ll also begin to understand the power of using @ConfigurationProperties to externalize your application configuration.

Lastly, you’ll learn how to take advantage of Docker as a cloud-agnostic way of deploying your application to the cloud using Amazon Web Services and the Amazon EC2 Container Service.

Here is the link to join the course: Spring Boot: Efficient Development, Configuration, and Deployment

10. Master AWS Fargate & ECS with Java Spring Boot Microservices

This is another advanced Spring Boot course to learn the AWS Cloud Platform. In this practical course, you will learn AWS ECS and AWS Fargate with Java, Spring Boot, and Docker Microservices.

In this course, you will deploy a variety of Java Spring Boot Microservices to Amazon Web Services using AWS Fargate and ECS — Elastic Container Service.

You will also learn the basics of implementing Container Orchestration with ECS (Elastic Container Service) — Cluster, Task Definitions, Tasks, Containers, and Services. You will learn about the two launch types of ECS — EC2 and AWS Fargate.

This course focuses extensively on AWS Fargate to simplify your Container

Orchestration. You will learn to deploy multiple containers in the same

ECS task.

Here is the link to join the course: Master AWS Fargate & ECS with Java Spring Boot Microservices

That’s all about some advanced Spring boot courses for experienced Java developers. I have carefully chosen these courses so that you can, not only take your Spring Boot skills to next level but also learn the essential technologies for modern Java development like Docker, AWS, Microservices et all. If you know any other advanced Spring Boot course, we can add into this list, feel free to suggest.

