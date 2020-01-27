Top 20 Blockchain Development Companies to keep tabs on in 2020

Explority

No more than a dozen years ago reliability of the blockchain technology was doubted, but by the start of 2020, most professionals have recognized it as a smart solution to business challenges.

According to Deloitte’s 2019 Global Blockchain Survey of more than 1,300 senior executives at companies with the annual revenue of $100-500 million, 40% of respondents said their companies were willing to invest $5 million or more in blockchain initiatives. What’s more, the number of companies considering blockchain crucial for their business increased by 10%.

The continuously growing demand for blockchain development companies gave a chance for many custom software providers to succeed by including the blockchain technology into their services.

How to find a trustworthy blockchain development company?

The blockchain expertise is made up of multiple factors, that’s why finding a proficient blockchain services provider appears to be a challenge — unless you know which criteria to consider. To make the task easier for you, we’ve analyzed a number of blockchain consulting companies and compared their characteristics across the five points below:

Blockchain expertise

Major clients

Offering strategy

Market responsiveness

Client reviews

Explority presents the best blockchain development companies of 2020

Launched in 1998, Itransition has grown from 25 passionate professionals into an international company delivering its services in custom software development all around the globe. Itransition’s experience is based on 1,500+ projects completed for 800 clients, the major of them including PayPal, Cisco, adidas, Xerox, and Philips.

Full-cycle blockchain solution development, smart contract deployment and audit, and ICO development are by far just a fraction of the services Itransition delivers. By implementing the blockchain technology, the company helps its clients to secure transactions, prevent fraud, and better control data.

Key facts:

Since 1998

Headquartered in Denver, CO​

Team: 1000-9999

Clients include startups and Fortune 500 companies

30+ countries served

On the Clutch list of Top Custom Software Developers since 2014

MobiDev is a full-scale mobile software company with more than 350 successfully completed projects for clients from 20+ countries. With about 300 professional developers on board, it delivers a number of IT services, including blockchain development.

MobiDev focuses on Hyperledger and Ethereum blockchains for its decentralized enterprise-level applications.

Key facts:

Since 2009

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA

Team: 250-999

Offices in the U.S., UK, and Ukraine

Featured as #1 Machine Learning Development Company of 2019 by Clutch

Aplana Software Services is a custom software development company with about 1,500 projects carried out over the course of more than 20 years. With a team of 500 developers, the company creates solutions based on emerging technologies in such industries as Finance, Food, and Logistics.

Among their services, Aplana offers custom blockchain solutions, including smart contracts, ICO platforms development, and more.

Key facts:

Since 1999

Headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA

Team: 250-999

Partnership statuses with IBM, Fujitsu, Oracle

Received IBM Group Business Partner Award in 2007

Became the Microsoft Smart Client Development Partner of the Year in 2008

With their headquarters in Texas, Softeq has been providing full-stack development services for companies all over the world for almost 23 years now. This includes the following blockchain solutions: smart contracts, ICO, decentralized apps, and blockchain ecosystems.

Above other reasons, Softeq is listed among top blockchain consulting companies for its experience of working with clients in Sports, Healthcare, Finance, and Real Estate. The company specializes in such blockchain platforms and languages as Ethereum, Hyperledger, Solidity, and more.

Key facts:

Since 1997

Headquartered in Houston, TX

Team: 50-249

75% of employees at expert and senior levels

Offices in the U.S., Germany, and Belarus

A Microsoft Gold Partner

Waverley Software was established in 1992 in Silicon Valley. Besides providing full-cycle custom software engineering services, Waverley presents itself as a blockchain development company.

The company offers blockchain consulting, ICO, smart contract and blockchain-powered mobile app development using such blockchain frameworks as Hyperledger, Ethereum, and Monax.

Key facts:

Since 1992

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA

Team: 50-249

80% of clients are long-term

20% of team members with Ph.D. degrees

Paragant Technologies has won their position among top blockchain consulting companies due to the high quality of their blockchain consulting, product audit and testing, ICO creation and smart contract development.

In almost 10 years, the team of 75 professionals have carried out more than a hundred projects, focusing mostly on such industries as Ecommerce, Healthcare, Logistics, and Food.

Key facts:

Since 2010

Headquartered in Noida, India

Team: 50-249

Listed among Top Developers of 2019 by Clutch

Locations in India, Australia, the U.S., the UK, and Ireland

JatApp was launched eight years ago and grew into a full-cycle enterprise software development company that performs mobile apps development, UI/UX design, and blockchain-powered product development.

The company implements smart contracts, exchange platforms, and transparent payment systems for Manufacturing, Finance, Supply Chain and other industries, and has successfully completed more than 200 projects overall.

Key facts:

Since 2010

Headquartered in Miami, FL

Team: 50-249

Featured among Top App Developers in Ukraine in 2020 by Clutch

Offices in the U.S. and Ukraine

Among many other blockchain companies, *instinctools is sure to be mentioned. The company has grown to 200 employees in five years, and now delivers blockchain solutions to such industries as Healthcare, Education and Finance.

*instinctools specializes in blockchain consulting, end-to-end blockchain development, smart contracts, and ICO.

Key facts:

Since 2015

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany

Team: 250-999

Implements Ethereum, MultiChain, Corda, Solidity, and Hyperledger

Offices in Germany and Belarus



AXIOMA is a blockchain development company based in Latvia. Founded in 2009, the company has successfully introduced a number of blockchain solutions for Gaming, Fintech and Ecommerce industries.

Blockchain development provided by AXIOMA includes smart contracts for Ethereum, RSK network implementations, fork development, ICO, and consulting.

Key facts:

Since 2009

Headquartered in Riga, Latvia

Team: 10-49

Listed in Top B2B Companies in Latvia in 2019 by Clutch

Offices in Latvia and the UK

Venture Aviator was established nine years ago as a startup, and now it’s a team of more than 50 professionals who completed 100+ projects. It became one of the leading software development companies in the U.S., providing such blockchain solutions as ICO, smart contract and Dapp development, consulting, and product support.

Venture Aviator’s offices are based in the United States, from where they deliver blockchain solutions to companies all over the world.

Key facts:

Since 2011

Headquartered in New York, NY

Team: 10-49

Listed among the Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. on the Inc. 5000 list in 2017

Over $150 million raised by their blockchain development clients via venture funding

Offices in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco

The rest of the top blockchain companies in 2020 look like this:

Accubits Technologies is a software development company with the headquarters in Washington, D.C. and 10 offices all around the globe. Their services include smart contracts, Dapps, and crypto token development using such technologies as Ethereum, Hyperledger, Corda, and others.

The company has successfully carried out about 600 projects for more than 140 clients. Accubits’ major targets are Retail, Finance and Manufacturing industries.

Key facts:

Since 2012

Headquartered in Vienna, VA

Team: 50-249

Listed among Top B2B Companies in Norway in 2018 by Clutch

Offices in 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, India, and Switzerland

Established nine years ago in Pakistan, DevProvider is one of the few blockchain companies that employ a full range of blockchain technologies and platforms in their development services. Among their solutions are cryptocurrencies, Dapps, wallets, blockchain-powered apps, and more. Using Solidity, Golang and other languages, the company delivers high-quality solutions for Retail, Gaming and Real Estate industries.

Key facts:

Since 2011

Headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan

Team: 10-49

The full stack of blockchain technologies and platforms

Named the Best Blockchain Company in Pakistan in 2020 by Clutch

Providing various blockchain solutions, such as Dapps, ICO, smart contract and wallet development, Ionixx Technologies deserves to be mentioned along with other blockchain technology companies.

The company has offices in four countries and provides blockchain solutions for Logistics, Retail and Finance industries.

Key facts:

Since 2013

Headquartered in Chennai, India

Team: 50-249

One of the top blockchain companies in India according to Clutch

Listed among top software development companies on GoodFirms

4IRE Labs is a team of professional developers who deliver high-quality blockchain services, including smart contracts and Dapp development based on Truffle, Solidity and Aragon.

With headquarters in Ukraine, the company completes projects for clients all around the globe. 4IRE Labs implements the blockchain technology in Real Estate, Insurance, Finance and Agriculture industries.

Key facts:

Since 2010

Headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine

Team: 10-49

Listed among Top Blockchain Companies of 2019 on Techreviewer.co

Locations in Ukraine, Estonia, and Sweden

A blockchain development company based in Nevada, Inn4Science specializes in Dapp and blockchain-powered platform development. The company also offers consulting, smart contracts and wallet development, and 24/7 support.

Inn4Science’s team comprises over 40 professionals capable of providing their clients with excellent support during all project stages.

Key facts:

Since 2016

Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV

Team: 10-49

Listed among Top Blockchain Development Companies by Clutch

Works with 10+ blockchain technologies

The last 5 blockchain consulting companies to keep in mind this year:

Founded just four years ago, IdeaSoft has already worked with such companies as IBM and Bits Of Gold. The services of this software development company include private and public blockchain development, smart contracts, and hard forks, carried out by more than 100 developers.

IdeaSoft focuses on providing their services for Fintech, Healthcare, and Logistics industries.

Key facts:

Since 2016

Headquartered in Kharkov, Ukraine

Team: 50-249

200+ projects completed in 4 years

Locations in 7 countries, including Norway, Israel, and Canada

Established in 2007 in New York, Pixelplex is one of those blockchain companies that never stands still, constantly mastering new technologies. With 80+ experts on their team, the company completed more than 50 blockchain projects for a number of industries, including Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Healthcare, and Fintech.

Among Pixelplex’s blockchain-related services are custom development and integration, Dapp, wallet and ICO development, consulting, and audit.

Key facts:

Since 2007

Headquartered in New York, NY

Team: 50-249

Offices in the U.S., South Korea, Switzerland, and Belarus

Listed among Top Enterprise App Development Companies of 2019 by Clutch

Not all blockchain development companies offer UX/UI design as a part of their services, and that’s what gives LimeChain an advantage. Founded less than three years ago, the company quickly gained respect for its creative approach and blockchain solutions powered by UX design.

LimeChain delivers the following services: public and private blockchain development, audit, smart contract and Dapp development. The company’s portfolio includes such clients as Arxum, Raiffeisen Bank, and Procter & Gamble.

Key facts:

Since 2017

Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria

Team: 10-49

Listed among B2B Leaders in Bulgaria in 2019 by Clutch

Around25 is a full-stack product development company founded in Romania more than 14 years ago. The company delivers high-quality blockchain solutions, including smart contracts, ICO, and in-app Bitcoin payments.

The team of 30+ specialists has successfully completed about 80 projects, focusing on such industries as Ecommerce, Real Estate, and Consumer Products.

Key facts:

Since 2006

Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Team: 10-49

On the Clutch list of Top App Developers in Romania

Established in Moscow, Russia, only three years ago, MixBytes have already made a name for themselves among blockchain technology companies. The services provided by the company include smart contract audit and development, Dapp and ICO development, mostly based on such languages as Solidity, Rust, and Python.

MixBytes’ most notable clients are Trust Wallet, Kickico and Poa Network.

Key facts:

Since 2017

Headquartered in Moscow, Russia

Team: 10-49

Listed among Top Web Development Companies of 2019 on Techreviewer.co

On theClutch list of Top Blockchain Companies & Startups



